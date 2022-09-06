ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the 'New' iPhone 14 Features That Already Exist on Android

Apple touted a lot of firsts at its iPhone 14 event last week, but those "breakthroughs" come with a few key caveats. The iPhone faithful who are fully invested in Apple's ecosystem may be unaware that many of the features the company revealed with bated breath have existed on Android devices for years.
Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
iOS 16 Is Out Today. But Is Your iPhone Compatible?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The latest iPhone software update has arrived. Apple introduced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote back in June and then announced the official release date at last week's iPhone 14 event. And iOS 16 is now here, available for you to download and install on your iPhone.
iOS 16's 2 Essential Updates for Apple Maps: How They Make Travel Easier

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's release of iOS 16 -- Apple's latest version of its iPhone operating system -- adds a long list of cool, new features, and Apple Maps showcases several of them. Some of the additions to Apple Maps include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers that could make rentable scooters and bikes easier to find.
iOS 16: The Big Features We Are Still Waiting For

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line debuted last week, and with it came a few more looks at iOS 16 ahead of Monday's public release. Previously in beta, iOS 16 brings a lot of changes to the iPhone including photo-editing tricks, the ability to edit and unsend iMessage texts, and an Apple Maps makeover among many other new improvements. But despite numerous new features, there are several things that we see on other Apple products and Android phones that don't appear to be coming to iOS.
Watch a Patent Attorney Examine Odd Google Patents

These days, it feels like Google is everywhere. It's in your browser, smart home assistant, phone, thermostat and an endless list of other omnipresent devices. How did Google get here and where could it possibly be headed in the future?. We spoke with patent attorney Robert Sachs, who examined several...
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Gets a New Shape-Shifting Cutout. Here's How It Works

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you're one of the many people who love to hate the iPhone's notch -- the blank space that houses your camera lens and speaker -- at the top of your screen, then you may find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max exciting. The two new models have a smaller, island-like cutout that makes that space a little more useful.
TechCrunch

This is the iPhone 14 Pro

The body is still made out of stainless steel and the display features a ceramic shield. There’s an all-new deep purple color in addition to black, silver and gold. They still come in two sizes — a 6.1-inch or a 6.7-inch display. The TrueDepth camera has been updated...
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: See What's Changed With Apple's Newest iPhone Line

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may look very similar to last year's iPhone 13 line, but there are a lot of new changes on the inside. The iPhone 14 line includes new sensors for car-crash detection, a photo processing method called Photonic Engine, the removal of the physical SIM card slot for US phones and improvements to both the rear and front-facing cameras.
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon

Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
Google Reportedly Cancels Next Version of Pixelbook Laptop to Cut Costs

I hope you weren't planning on purchasing a new Pixelbook laptop, because Google will no longer be developing it, according to a report Monday from The Verge. The report, citing an unnamed source, detailed that the tech giant has canceled all plans to release the next version of the Pixelbook, and is also transferring the employees building the computer to other teams across the company.
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: Apple's Phones Get Camera Updates, Bigger Size

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 phones are bringing new updates to their cameras, as well as the return of a larger Plus model and a focus on safety features like car-crash detection. These phones, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), were announced Wednesday by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Vox

You’re being tracked through your email. Here’s how to stop it.

I subscribe to a lot of newsletters. I read most of them, too. But their authors wouldn’t know it because I’ve disabled the trackers that detect and tell the senders when subscribers open their emails. It’s nothing personal; I just don’t want anyone knowing what I read, when, how many times I read it, the device I read it on, and even where I was when I read it. How about you?
Netflix to Get Exclusive Assassin's Creed Game, Ubisoft Says

A new Assassin's Creed mobile game and two other mobile titles are coming exclusively to Netflix, game company Ubisoft said Saturday. The other games are a sequel to Valiant Hearts, a puzzle-adventure set during World War I, and a new Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, which Ubisoft calls a "hack-and-slash adventure."
Apple's iOS 16 Is Out Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
