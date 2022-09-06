Woman injured after alleged stabbing outside Erie City Mission

One woman was injured after allegedly being stabbed outside the Erie City Mission on Monday.

This alleged stabbing took place shortly after 12:30 p.m.

According to Erie Police, a 34-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the right side of her body.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The victim and a witness identified the 39-year-old man who fled the scene.

Police chased the suspect by foot before taking him into custody.

At the time of writing, the suspect is awaiting arraignment.

