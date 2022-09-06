ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Woman injured after alleged stabbing outside Erie City Mission

By Jordana Elder
 3 days ago

One woman was injured after allegedly being stabbed outside the Erie City Mission on Monday.

This alleged stabbing took place shortly after 12:30 p.m.

According to Erie Police, a 34-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the right side of her body.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000

The victim and a witness identified the 39-year-old man who fled the scene.

Police chased the suspect by foot before taking him into custody.

At the time of writing, the suspect is awaiting arraignment.

Erie storage unit broken into; police seeking suspect

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A storage unit in Greene Township was reportedly broken into over Labor Day weekend. Pennsylvania State Police Erie reported a storage unit at Bolt Storage Facility on Wattsburg Road in Erie was allegedly broken into on Sunday, Sept. 4 around 5 p.m. According to state police, multiple pieces of construction equipment were stolen […]
Man charged in connection with stabbing outside Erie City Mission

Erie Police have charged a man in connection with the stabbing of a woman outside the Erie City Mission. Jason Woodard, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and robbery. These charges come after Woodard stabbed a 34-year-old woman on the right side of her body. The incident took place shortly after 12:30 […]
Driver Sought Following Hit-And-Run Crash In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A search is underway in the Jamestown area for a driver accused of leaving the scene of a vehicle crash on the city’s northside this week. The hit and run happened on Monday night around 7:15 p.m. on North Main Street just past the intersection with Fluvanna Avenue.
Man Accused Of Setting Historic Mayville Diner Fire Sentenced

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of setting a fire that destroyed a historic diner in Mayville has been sentenced in the case. The Chautauqua County Court Clerk says Michael Ellis will pay restitution totaling more than $40,000 in addition to spending several weekends in Chautauqua County Jail through October.
Jamestown man accused of damaging police vehicles

A Jamestown man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly damaged several Jamestown Police Department patrol vehicles that were parked in front of the police station on Tuesday. Police officers were alerted to the disturbance around 6 pm and made contact with several witnesses, who stated that the male had damaged the vehicles. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Michael Jones for criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, a Class D felony. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he awaits arraignment.
Jamestown Man Arrested After Damaging Several Police Vehicles

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was Arrested Tuesday Night after allegedly damaging several police vehicles. Jamestown Police Officers were alerted to a disturbance in front of the police station at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers made contact with several witnesses who stated that a...
Motorcyclist pronounced dead following Sunday night accident

A car vs motorcycle accident that took place in the City of Erie has now turned fatal. This accident happened near the intersection of West 12th and Raspberry Streets just before 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot. The motorcyclist was identified as […]
Chautauqua County fire becomes criminal investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that was allegedly intentional. Fire departments were called out to a fire at about 2:02 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the 4000 block of Munger Road in Stockton, New York. Once on the scene, they found the building fully involved. Three fire companies fought […]
Three arrested in Chautauqua County raid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent, early-morning raid resulted in three arrests in Westfield, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, SWAT, Criminal Investigators, and the City of Dunkirk Police Department executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the 7000 block of Felton Road. The raid followed a several-month-long investigation into […]
Erie Police investigate shooting on 12th and Parade

Erie Police are seeking a suspect that was involved in a shooting that took place on Erie’s eastside. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 at 12th and Parade Streets. It was reported that two male victims were shot. One victim was reportedly shot in the hip and the […]
Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The coroner has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in City of Erie on Sunday. It was reported at W. 12th and Raspberry St. just after 8:30 p.m. Michael Campbell, 46, of Lake City, died from his injuries at UPMC Hamot after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.
Three car accident puts one woman in custody

A woman has been taken into custody following a three car accident that took place in the City of Erie. Calls for the crash went out before 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of West 26th and Myrtle Streets. According to reports from the scene, three cars were involved in the crash. The driver […]
Erie Police receiving additional funding for ‘crisis car’ unit

A city council vote leaves the Erie Police Department one step closer to incorporating a crisis car unit. The vote means the department could receive additional federal funding. This resolution removed the 175 officer limit placed on the complement earlier this year. In a five-to-one vote, Erie City Council approved a resolution for additional funding […]
Wanted man arrested in Jamestown

A Randolph man who was wanted on charges stemming from a domestic dispute in Steamburg in October 2021, was located in Jamestown on Saturday. State Police in Jamestown say that 27-year-old Jonathan Wright was wanted on charges for criminal trespass in the 2nd degree and criminal mischief in the 4th degree. Troopers arrested Wright after he was taken into custody by Jamestown Police on an unrelated charge. Wright was processed at SP Jamestown, arraigned in Conewango Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Cold Spring Town Court later this month.
Franklin Residents Accused of Exploiting $100,000 From Care Dependent Person Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against three Franklin residents for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care-dependent person were held for court on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, criminal charges against 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence Straw...
Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie returns to court

The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on a Chautauqua Institution stage was back in court on Wednesday. Hadi Matar, 24, has already pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges. On Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office asked the judge in the case to give them more time to review evidence. Prosecutors said […]
Erie County Sheriff's Office Warns of Scam

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam in which a person impersonates a deputy, according to a recent social media post. The scammer pretends to be someone from the Sheriff's Office, possibly using the name Bill Smith, who is trying to solicit money or financial information, Pennsylvania State Police informed officials with the Sheriff's Office.
Three Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Late-night Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three men are facing charges after police allegedly recovered several illicit drugs during a late-night traffic stop on Saturday in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cherry and West Third Street downtown. Following an investigation, it...
Erie Priest Accused of Abuse While a Teacher has Died.

One of the 41 priests named as alleged abusers in a 2018 grand jury report has died. The Diocese of Erie has updated its public disclosure list — its list of clergy and laypeople credibly accused of misconduct with minors — to note that the Rev. Michael G. Barletta had died in “August 2022.”
