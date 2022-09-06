ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Vigo Co. History Center celebrates 100 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a century of preserving local history, the Vigo County History Center is highlighting its past. On Thursday, the center opened a new exhibit called, ‘Vigo County History Center 100 Years In the Making.’. Featured items in the exhibit include some of the...
Ambulance ride fees increase in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a general ordinance to raise the rates of various medical user fees in the city. The goal is to offset some of the costs of rising medical supplies due to nationwide inflation. The four types of medical user...
Annual Blues fest set to return to Wabash Ave.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In just a few short days, music will fill the streets of downtown Terre Haute. The 2022 Blues At the Crossroads Festival is this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9th-10th. On Friday, festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and then at 4 p.m. the following...
U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions

BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities.
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from...
UPDATE: Richard Sandlin arrested

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: Richard Sandlin has been arrested. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, members of THPD’s detective division were assisted by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Indiana State Police in finding and arresting Sandlin.
Terre Haute man faces murder charge over death of mother

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is facing a murder charge after Sheriff’s deputies say he battered his mother, causing her to die due to her injuries. According to court documents, Kevin Stevenson, Terre Haute, was in an argument with his mother, Etta Stevenson, on Aug. 19 when he reportedly shoved her down causing a fracture to the back of her head. Etta would later die with the autopsy calling it a murder.
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue.
Update: DNR Id’s Paxton man found dead in Sullivan Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: DNR Officials have identified the deceased Paxton man as 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba. Original: An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the...
Fatal Clark Co. crash shuts down I-70 E overnight

CLARK COUNTY, Ill (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Illinois State Police are reporting that one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County late Wednesday night. ISP said that the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on September 7 in the eastbound lanes of...

