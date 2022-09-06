Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Stacked 2023 QB talent within Tennessee
With four quarterbacks currently committed to power five programs, it's clear the 2023 class of signal-callers within the state of Tennessee is on pace to be the most talented in the Rivals-era. Rivals.com takes a look at the power five quarterback commitments as well as a couple of wild cards...
Scarlet Nation
Alabama High School Football: Defensive spotlight
The state of Alabama has always produced fantastic next level talent, but the 2023 and ’24 classes are gearing up to be extra special. Elite prospects are scattered throughout the state with teams like Clay-Chalkville, Thompson, Carver, Clay, Hewitt-Trussville, and Andalusia stockpiling future Saturday heroes. We look at the early season performances in the state of Alabama putting the spotlight on top defenders with Ryan Wright covering the secondary and Sean Williams taking on defenders in the box.
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Scarlet Nation
Georgia High School Football: Five early season takeaways
The early action on the gridiron in the state of Georgia has been hotter than the summer heat. The usual suspects are off to fantastic starts, but non-conference play is heading into league schedules setting up dramatic on the field collisions in the coming weeks. We look at five early Georgia high school football storylines.
Scarlet Nation
2023 DB has FSU offer, planning visit
Earlier this week class of 2023 defensive back prospect William Lee from Iowa Western Community College announced via Twitter that he has received a scholarship offer from Florida State. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Lee has been committed to Oregon State since July but he has seen a surge in his recruitment...
