wegotthiscovered.com
The roasting continues as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ lands on Disney Plus
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a propensity to nitpick as much as possible whenever a new film or television project arrives, only for their stances to soften in the aftermath. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet with Thor: Love and Thunder now that Taika Waititi’s polarizing blockbuster has landed on Disney Plus.
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
Marvel fans mourn the impending departure of Nick Fury
Although he may not be as flamboyant as the members of the superhero team he helped form, there’s no arguing that the lynchpin of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the author of The Avengers Initiative himself, Nick Fury. And while the character hasn’t been as omnipresent in the last or current phase, he’s set to come roaring back as the principal star of the upcoming Secret Invasion. But will it be Fury’s swan song in the MCU?
Marvel fans name their dream roster for the MCU’s Thunderbolts team
Thunderbolts is confirmed to be crashing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, set to round out Phase Five during the summer of 2024. Even now, the film is already looking like an MCU standout, given its unique focus on the plight of a pack of reformed villains, effectively serving as a black ops equivalent to the Avengers.
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
‘Transformers’ fan points to a single ‘Revenge of the Fallen’ scene as proof Michael Bay never cared about the franchise
Michael Bay, perhaps one of the most polarizing artists in the world of entertainment, is far from everyone’s cup of tea. For every moviegoer that can’t get enough of Bay’s unhinged, stunt-heavy, full-throttle rollercoasters, there’s another that laments the director as a prime example of Hollywood’s storytelling penchant going the way of the dodo.
A cynical but sensible MCU theory explains why we’re living in Phase Wong
Benedict Wong has already been firmly established as the stealth MVP of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, with the fan favorite actor appearing in more projects across the last 9 months than he did in his first five years as part of the franchise. Having been restricted to...
Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a Rotten Tomatoes score to make a real boy cry
Disney Plus Day has delivered a ton of new content to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, from the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder to Brie Larson’s new docuseries Growing Up. The supposed jewel in the crown of today’s celebratory offerings, though, is Pinocchio, the “live-action” remake of the studio’s beloved 1940 animated classic. Unfortunately, the movie’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score is now here, and if you said it doesn’t put you off at least a little, your nose would be growing.
‘Babylon’ images reveal first look at Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in ‘La La Land’ director’s new movie
Margot Robbie, elegantly yet scantily dressed in red, hoisted toward the heavens at a Carnivale-style festival. Brad Pitt sporting a thin mustache and slicked hair, pouring booze while wearing a tuxedo. If the first images of Damien Chazelle’s new venture Babylon provide any glimpse into what’s to come, his promising...
Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters
Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
Latest Marvel News: Kim Kardashian eyes up the MCU as ‘Secret Invasion’ secrets start to spill
It’s that time again, True Believers — time for a roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. As we eagerly await the explosion of announcements that’s sure to come from this weekend thanks to Disney’s D23 Expo ⏤ and its accompanying Disney Plus Day on Thursday ⏤ things have been fairly quiet on the House of Ideas front so far this week. And yet there are nevertheless a few updates that have got fans excited ⏤ or, in one case, made them break out in a cold sweat…
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ might be streaming, but fans still want the scenes they didn’t see
If you thought that fans would have been more receptive to Thor: Love and Thunder after it was made available to stream as part of yesterday’s Disney Plus Day festivities, then you clearly haven’t been paying much attention to the discourse. Ever since Taika Waititi’s cosmic rom-com landed...
Ryan Reynolds’ best-reviewed movie ever (that fans couldn’t stand) gets lucky on streaming
You can barely turn around without seeing actor, superhero, producer, soccer team owner, gin magnate, advertising executive, cyber security investor, and mobile service provider Ryan Reynolds these days, with the 45 year-old sticking his fingers into an increasing number of pies on a regular basis. Now firmly cemented as one...
An all-but-forgotten Adam Sandler comedy unleashes its fury on streaming charts
The late 1990s and early 2000s were an absolute golden age for comedian Adam Sandler. The Saturday Night Live star seemed to be everywhere, the star of a new blockbuster comedy every few months. Now, close to twenty years on, one has shot itself back up the charts and is...
Warner Bros. exec says ‘Batgirl’ fiasco was ‘blown out of proportion,’ fans vehemently disagree
Warner Bros. and DC Films may have only just dazzled fans with a brand new trailer for Black Adam, but it’s not as if people are going to forgive and forget the studio and production company for the Batgirl debacle. Taking the hard work put in by hundreds of...
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
Early reactions to ‘Barbarian’ praise it as the most twisted horror film of the year
Barbarian is about to stomp into cinemas and it looks like good news for horror fans as early reactions pour in on social media. Actor-director Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror is shaping up to be a solid entry to the genre. First shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it’s out at the end of the week and these reactions should give plenty of hope to those searching for spooky season entertainment.
Watch: Mila Kunis is the ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ in trailer for new Netflix thriller
One thing Netflix is reliably good at is delivering engrossing, gripping thrillers, and it looks like the streamer is about to offer up another movie that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat next month. Mila Kunis stars in the ironically titled Luckiest Girl Alive, about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, until a traumatic event from her past comes back to haunt her. Check out the tense first trailer for the film above.
Ben Affleck’s Batman enters the chat as the superhero eye acting debate rages on
As ridiculous as it sounds on paper, there’s been a rising groundswell of support that finds fans of certain superhero blockbusters praising actors for giving impeccable acting performances using nothing but their eyes. Sure, they may be the window to the soul and all that, but having your face...
