York, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27.com

Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival

Enjoy a weekend of music and wine at the Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival. Musicians from around the country join several local wineries for two days of music and fun at Fort Hunter Park.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

18th Annual Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival

Enjoy a beautiful weekend at central PA's premier wine event. Savor hundreds of wines and spirits from 27 Pennsylvania wineries and distilleries and enjoy great live music. How: Buy tickets in advance here and save! Tickets are not refundable!. Location: Gateway Gettysburg Complex - 95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg. ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival

Enjoy a day filled with music, food, wine, and community at the Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival. Locally women led bands will perform and all proceeds benefit the YWCA of York.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York’s Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York held its annual Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake until 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. There was a variety of food and merchandise vendors as well as music and kids activities. “The biggest thing is just to get people back...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

York celebrates Labor Day with children's fishing derby

YORK, Pa. — Families in York celebrated the Labor Day holiday with a children’s fishing derby at Kiwanis Lake. The derby was sponsored by the York/Adams County Central Labor Council, part of the union federation AFL-CIO, and the city of York. Prizes were awarded in two categories: most...
YORK, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania

If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
HARRISBURG, PA
Politics
sarabozich.com

Harrisburg Restaurant Week 2022 | Sara’s Picks

This year’s Harrisburg Restaurant Week runs Sept. 12-16 and 19-23. Check out my top picks, and be sure to follow along via Instagram. Harrisburg Restaurant Week began in 2008 by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. Originally known as “Pamper Your Palate,” aimed at drawing crowds to Restaurant Row, today Restaurant Week spans two weeks, city-wide to celebrate area dining.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County

A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
CAMP HILL, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II

Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

A WDAC Voice Is Called Home

LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
LANCASTER, PA
