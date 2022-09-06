Read full article on original website
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Places Offering Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins this Fall [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 New-ish Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival
Enjoy a weekend of music and wine at the Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival. Musicians from around the country join several local wineries for two days of music and fun at Fort Hunter Park.
macaronikid.com
18th Annual Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival
Enjoy a beautiful weekend at central PA's premier wine event. Savor hundreds of wines and spirits from 27 Pennsylvania wineries and distilleries and enjoy great live music. How: Buy tickets in advance here and save! Tickets are not refundable!. Location: Gateway Gettysburg Complex - 95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg. ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE.
abc27.com
Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival
Enjoy a day filled with music, food, wine, and community at the Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival. Locally women led bands will perform and all proceeds benefit the YWCA of York.
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
abc27.com
York’s Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York held its annual Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake until 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. There was a variety of food and merchandise vendors as well as music and kids activities. “The biggest thing is just to get people back...
Fulton debuts play tracking the experience of Black men | Center Stage
LANCASTER, Pa. — As the second place Stories of Diversity Play Festival wrapped up at the Fulton Theatre just weeks ago, the winner of the first festival makes its world premiere at the Fulton Theatre. For Colored Boyz centers around five Black men navigating society from the beginning of...
African American Culture Festival returns to Lancaster for week-long entertainment
LANCASTER, Pa. — Tuesday, Sept. 6 marked the beginning of the week-long African American Culture Festival. The event will be held at Reservoir Park, located at 832 E. Orange Street in Lancaster. Celebrations will include live music, food, rides, and a parade. According to organizers, there will be live...
York celebrates Labor Day with children's fishing derby
YORK, Pa. — Families in York celebrated the Labor Day holiday with a children’s fishing derby at Kiwanis Lake. The derby was sponsored by the York/Adams County Central Labor Council, part of the union federation AFL-CIO, and the city of York. Prizes were awarded in two categories: most...
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania
If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
abc27.com
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
Critters are crawling back to Hershey Gardens for the sixth-annual Bug-O-Rama
HERSHEY, Pa. — Tarantulas, lizards and snakes...oh my!. The sixth-annual Bug-O-Rama will return to Hershey Gardens with familiar favorites for the whole family. The event will run on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone can experience bugs from all over the world and learn their...
sarabozich.com
Harrisburg Restaurant Week 2022 | Sara’s Picks
This year’s Harrisburg Restaurant Week runs Sept. 12-16 and 19-23. Check out my top picks, and be sure to follow along via Instagram. Harrisburg Restaurant Week began in 2008 by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. Originally known as “Pamper Your Palate,” aimed at drawing crowds to Restaurant Row, today Restaurant Week spans two weeks, city-wide to celebrate area dining.
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
Celebrating workers and their achievements on Labor Day
YORK, Pa. — Mark and Val Rhodes started their business Mark and Val Wines in the middle of the pandemic. “We started it as a hobby. This is something we enjoyed doing, and I kept saying, I bet we can do this. I bet I can make wine," said Mark Rhodes.
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife Park
If you're looking to visit a zoo that feels more like a farm, this is it. Lake Tobias in Halifax, PA, is an ideal place to introduce your kids to animals or simply do a weekend outing in nature.
WGAL
Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II
Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
A Chambersburg church wants members to bring their political differences to the service
Despite differences in their opinions, members are still able to pray together afterward. Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public.
wdac.com
A WDAC Voice Is Called Home
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
