ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

One killed, 21 injured in nine-vehicle crash on I-75

By Callie Cassick
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4WRy_0hjMTQlc00

LIMA, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a nine-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound, near mile post 125, in Allen County, according to a release.

Trial in 2016 slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed
  • (Photos courtesy of Lima Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLB0U_0hjMTQlc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmCNY_0hjMTQlc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gU8kS_0hjMTQlc00

A 2019 Freightliner semi, operated by a 75-year-old man from Vermilion, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75. He was approaching slowed traffic due to a separate crash. He struck several vehicles, causing a total of nine vehicles to be involved.

Joseph Schwarz, 64, of Fairfield, was a rear seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban involved. Schwarz succumbed to his injuries and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Four occupants were transported to the Lima Memorial Hospital, six occupants were transported to the Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, and 11 occupants were treated at the scene.

The crash resulted in a closure of Interstate 75 southbound lanes. The roadway has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
peakofohio.com

Single-vehicle crash leads to OVI arrest

A Huntsville woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Friday evening around 7:20. Initially, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to the area of Township Road 31 North and Township Road 220 about a possible injury accident involving one vehicle. Deputies drove down 31...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Allen County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Vermilion, OH
City
Fairfield, OH
County
Allen County, OH
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Allen County, OH
Crime & Safety
Lima, OH
Accidents
Lima News

Armed man taken into custody after Lima Walmart evacuation

LIMA — Details are emerging following an incident Thursday afternoon at the Allentown Road Walmart that prompted the evacuation of all staff and customers and a large response from multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders. According to a release by Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte, at about...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima sisters seriously injured in Sunday morning shooting

LIMA — Lima police are seeking information surrounding a Sunday shooting that left two sisters seriously injured. According to the Lima Police Department, Detective Sean Neidemire’s officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Brice Avenue after receiving a call concerning shots being fired. Upon their arrival officers found the two females suffering from gunshot wounds. They were identified as Tenea Wilson, 39, and Tania Wilson, 44.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Traffic Accident#The Lima Post#Lima Fire Department#Freightliner#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE-TV

Woman ID’d in fatal crash on US 30

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has died after being injured in a Friday morning crash with a semi on US 30, the Allen County Coroner said Tuesday in a release. 48-year-old Tammy Berger from Shelby, Michigan was the front-seat passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a semitrailer rig at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Berger and one other person involved were taken to the hospital.
SHELBY, MI
Lima News

Man shot after home invasion in Lima

LIMA — On Tuesday morning at 9:42 a.m., the Lima Police Department dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3100 block of Elijah Pkwy. Upon their arrival, patrol officers learned of two individuals who kicked in a door and forced their way into one of the apartments where an estranged wife lived.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area

A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WANE-TV

Court docs: Couple charged with neglect in child’s death at filthy home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right away, the Fort Wayne Police detective could smell a mix of ammonia and urine in the apartment. There were multiple cats, dirty dishes piled high in the sink, flies, sticky floors, full bags of garbage strewn next to children’s toys and booster seats, medication bottles next to cat litter, unsecured firearms in cabinets, feces in the toilet and feces smeared on walls.
FORT WAYNE, IN
dayton247now.com

Darke County fugitives back in Ohio

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two fugitives wanted in connection to a murder in Darke County and arrested in Florida have been extradited back to Ohio. 35-year-old Dean M. Baker, and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, of Greenville were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Baker and Fletcher were wanted in connection to the death of Corey Fleming, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Arraignments (All entered not guilty pleas) Derrick Blake, 33, Willshire, one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a felony 3; two counts of receiving stolen property, each a felony 4; and one count of receiving stolen property, a felony 5. The court ordered $50,000 cash bond and no contact order; pre-trial set for Sept. 28.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy