Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Lakers star Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warning to NBA
Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside...
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their beloved team in 2022-23.
1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s blunt reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo can make EuroBasket history
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has no doubt in his mind that Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of making history in the 2022 EuroBasket. After helping Slovenia beat Germany on Tuesday, Doncic was asked which player he thinks can score the most points in a single game in the tournament. The Mavs playmaker […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s blunt reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo can make EuroBasket history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why this NBA season will be most difficult for Warriors to repeat
The 2021-22 NBA season ended with the Golden State Warriors triumphing over the Boston Celtics to win the title. Golden State was healthy for the first time since Kevin Durant left and got right back to success. The core players throughout their dynasty, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, showed up while new players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole emerged.
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
1 Celtics player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season
The Boston Celtics are returning stronger than ever for the 2022-23 NBA season. Outside of some early injury woes, the front office added enough depth to the lineup to make up for Boston’s shortcomings last year. With only two games separating the Celtics from an elusive 18th championship, they simply ran out of steam against […] The post 1 Celtics player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid, Sixers sign Montrezl Harrell to 2-year deal
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have made another win-now move. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers signed free agent center Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract on Tuesday. Per Wojnarowski, Montrezl Harrell’s deal with the Sixers includes a player option. Not only does Harrell bring some toughness to Philly’s...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Truth About His Problem With Kyrie Irving: "You Got Certain Cats That Everything Is Okay As Long As They Do It On Their Own Terms..."
When Kyrie Irving decided not to get vaccinated last fall, it came with a lot of blowback for Uncle Drew. Besides having to live with the constant assault and bombardment of angry Americans, Irving also had to face the reality of letting his own team down. In the end, Irving's...
‘Most disrespectful move in sports history’: Draymond Green crowns Warriors’ Stephen Curry with yet another title
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may look kind and humble, but as what we have learned over the past few months, he can be savage to his opponents. We have seen that with his “Night Night” celebration throughout the playoffs, but Draymond Green believes there’s a far more disrespectful act that he has been doing.
Free agent Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons seen partying in Vegas with Marshmello
Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons are living the good life. Free from any worries about performing on the basketball court, the two now set out to make the most out of their untethered lives, and clearly, they are having loads of fun away from the professional spotlight. Seen backstage in Las Vegas vibing to Marshmello, […] The post Free agent Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons seen partying in Vegas with Marshmello appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki Defends Giannis Antetokounmpo From Harsh Gilbert Arenas Comments: "Giannis Is The First One To Say You Can Always Improve"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is earning his place amongst the NBA greats every time he steps onto the court and achieves something we haven't seen before. He has won every single award he could have competed for and is still looking to add more championships. Despite that, Gilbert Arenas decided to criticize one of the best two-way players of this generation by saying Giannis 'doesn't know basketball'.
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Does a Carmelo Anthony signing make sense for the Brooklyn Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets have several roster spots to fill ahead of training camp. Could 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony be joining Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn?. Reports have surfaced indicating that Durant may be in favor of Brooklyn signing Anthony. However, another report hinted that Nets management...
NBA nearing announcement of Las Vegas, Seattle expansion teams
The NBA is reportedly nearing an expansion announcement, per si.com and Willie Ramirez of the Associated Press. According to the report, the NBA is aiming to announce expansion teams in Seattle and Las Vegas during the preseason. There have been rumors for quite some time about NBA expansion in both...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Shares A Story Of LeBron James' Mood Changing Seconds After Defeating The Celtics And Realizing He Had To Face Stephen Curry And Kevin Durant In The NBA Finals
LeBron James is getting ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career, and the King is yet to show any major signs of slowing down. He is coming off a great individual season, but this time around, his goal must be to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship.
‘It’s not rocket science’: Shaq gets brutally honest on what LeBron James, Lakers need this season
Despite the fact that he’s played for no less than six NBA teams throughout his 19-year career, there’s no denying that Shaquille O’Neal’s loyalty will always lie with his beloved Los Angeles Lakers. Nevertheless, Shaq is the type who always calls a spade a spade, and unsurprisingly, he had some brutally honest truth to share with LeBron James and Co. ahead of the new season.
