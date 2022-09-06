ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga, MI

wnmufm.org

The body of a woman whose vehicle and personal items were found in the Upper Peninsula has been recovered in Lake Superior off Ontario, Canada. The Marquette County Sheriff's office was notified on June 26 that Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom might have traveled to the Marquette area with thoughts of self-harm. Her vehicle and personal property were located near the shore of Lake Superior on Buckroe Road, off of County Road 550.
CBS Detroit

Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman

Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm. Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found. According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police. 
UPMATTERS

Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula

Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show. From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
UPMATTERS

Marquette company awarded 3 Space Force research contracts

Three United States Space Force research contracts have been awarded to Kall Morris Inc. (KMI), a Marquette-based company focused on developing ways to remove debris from Earth's orbit. The company began operation in 2019 upon being founded by three alumni of NMU, Adam Kall and brothers Troy and Austin Morris.
WLUC

Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location

The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it's making progress on its new location. In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building. Between donations and investments, the...
WLUC

Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to report of a large plume of smoke near Horse Shoe Harbor in Grant Township Monday afternoon. A nearby camp owner in the vicinity checked the source prior to deputies' arrival and found his camp, the nearby woods and a vehicle owned by him were on fire.
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/7/2022

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 344 PM EDT WED SEP 7 2022 /244 PM CDT WED SEP 7 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 54...EXCEPT 42 TO 48 INTERIOR EAST AND CENTRAL. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 80 TO 86...EXCEPT COOLER NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WEST. LOWS 60 TO 66. FRIDAY...SHOWERS LIKELY AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS RANGING FROM 70 IN THE WEST TO 82 IN THE EAST.. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 48 TO 54 INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 66 TO 72. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE MID 50S EXCEPT IN THE UPPER 40S INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 72. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 54 EXCEPT 42 TO 48 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 72.
MLive

Arson investigation underway involving U.P. house fire

Michigan State Police are investigating a house fire as possible arson. The fire started Friday night at a house on Silver Street where the homeowner and his girlfriend were watching a movie. At some point, the back door of the house caught fire...
WLUC

A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County

Marquette County's search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette's Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
WLUC

No injuries in Negaunee pickup truck fire

The Negaunee Fire Department says it was paged out at 8:01 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire with flames visible at 179 E County Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, crews were able to locate a white pickup truck with smoke coming from the engine.
UPMATTERS

Y Wednesday: Get your kids involved in fall programs

Back to school season is back, which also means fall programs at the YMCA of Marquette County are set to begin this month. Starting next week, a variety of programs will be offered to get your kids involved. Programs include swim lessons, flag football, youth fit club, gymnastics, and ninja classes.
WLUC

UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel

The Marquette City Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to deny a special use permit to a proposed hotel at 955 Lakeshore Boulevard. The commission voted 5-2 with commissioners Wayne Premeau and Nathan Williams voting against the motion.
WLUC

Breakwater FCU responds to fraudulent charges

The Breakwater Federal Credit Union in Houghton responded to reports of fraudulent charges on customer's accounts. The credit union says that 50 to 75 of its customers reported their debit cards were compromised over the weekend. Some customers even reported thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges. Breakwater says its system was not hacked, but rather the cards were either compromised by a business where cardholders shopped or a computer program was able to guess the card numbers.
MLive

Michigan man, 24, on life support after severe beating

Police officers responded around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton. They found the 24-year-old man from L'Anse had been assaulted and beaten unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette. As of Friday morning, the victim remains on life support.
UPMATTERS

Spotlight Variety Show highlights new talent at NMU

The theater department at Northern Michigan University raises the curtain on another year of performances with its Spotlight Variety Show. Paul Truckey who is a Professor of Theater at NMU is also the Director of the show. He says the show is a way to introduce incoming freshmen to the program. They have had just two weeks to go from auditions to rehearsals.
MARQUETTE, MI

