Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Body of missing Wixom woman found near Ontario
MARQUETTE, MI— The body of a woman whose vehicle and personal items were found in the Upper Peninsula has been recovered in Lake Superior off Ontario, Canada. The Marquette County Sheriff's office was notified on June 26 that Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom might have traveled to the Marquette area with thoughts of self-harm. Her vehicle and personal property were located near the shore of Lake Superior on Buckroe Road, off of County Road 550.
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
UPMATTERS
Marquette company awarded 3 Space Force research contracts
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Three United States Space Force research contracts have been awarded to Kall Morris Inc. (KMI), a Marquette-based company focused on developing ways to remove debris from Earth’s orbit. The company began operation in 2019 upon being founded by three alumni of NMU, Adam Kall and brothers Troy and Austin Morris.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing
BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (WLUC) - New wetlands are being constructed on property purchased by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in Bruce Crossing. They are to make up for wetlands that were affected during the construction of two bridges on M-26, one over the east branch and one over the west branch of the Firesteel River.
WLUC
Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it’s making progress on its new location. In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building. Between donations and investments, the...
WLUC
Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation
GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A camp near Copper Harbor was destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to report of a large plume of smoke near Horse Shoe Harbor in Grant Township Monday afternoon. A nearby camp owner in the vicinity checked the source prior to deputies’ arrival and found his camp, the nearby woods and a vehicle owned by him were on fire.
wnmufm.org
MI Attorney General's Office declines to investigate Marquette hospital project questions
The Michigan Attorney General's Office says it will not investigate the legality of actions taken by various parties associated with the redevelopment of the old Marquette General Hospital site. The letter is in response to one sent by State Rep. Sara Cambensy to Attorney General Dana Nessel in July. Cambensy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/7/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 344 PM EDT WED SEP 7 2022 /244 PM CDT WED SEP 7 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 54...EXCEPT 42 TO 48 INTERIOR EAST AND CENTRAL. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 80 TO 86...EXCEPT COOLER NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WEST. LOWS 60 TO 66. FRIDAY...SHOWERS LIKELY AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS RANGING FROM 70 IN THE WEST TO 82 IN THE EAST.. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 48 TO 54 INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 66 TO 72. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE MID 50S EXCEPT IN THE UPPER 40S INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 72. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 54 EXCEPT 42 TO 48 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 72. $$ NJL.
WLUC
AG won’t issue opinion or open investigation into former Marquette hospital redevelopment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined to issue an opinion on legal questions state Rep. Sara Cambensy presented in July on the proposed redevelopment of Marquette General Hospital. A letter from the AG’s office to Cambensy, dated Tuesday, also says there are...
Arson investigation underway involving U.P. house fire
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, MI -- Michigan State Police are investigating a house fire as possible arson, according to WLUC-6. The fire started Friday night at a house on Silver Street where the homeowner and his girlfriend were watching a movie. At some point, the back door of the house caught fire...
WLUC
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
No injuries in Negaunee pickup truck fire
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a pickup truck fire Tuesday morning in Negaunee. The Negaunee Fire Department says it was paged out at 8:01 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire with flames visible at 179 E County Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, crews were able to locate a white pickup truck with smoke coming from the engine.
WLUC
Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newald, Wisconsin man, that was facing charges after hitting an Iron County road worker with his pickup truck back in 2021, was found not guilty in Iron County Circuit Court. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found 57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt not guilty for a...
UPMATTERS
Y Wednesday: Get your kids involved in fall programs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Back to school season is back, which also means fall programs at the YMCA of Marquette County are set to begin this month. Starting next week, a variety of programs will be offered to get your kids involved. Programs include swim lessons, flag football, youth fit club, gymnastics, and ninja classes.
WLUC
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to deny a special use permit to a proposed hotel at 955 Lakeshore Boulevard. The commission voted 5-2 with commissioners Wayne Premeau and Nathan Williams voting against the motion. It was moved by N. Frischkorn, seconded by S....
WLUC
Breakwater FCU responds to fraudulent charges
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Breakwater Federal Credit Union in Houghton responded to reports of fraudulent charges on customer’s accounts. The credit union says that 50 to 75 of its customers reported their debit cards were compromised over the weekend. Some customers even reported thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges. Breakwater says its system was not hacked, but rather the cards were either compromised by a business where cardholders shopped or a computer program was able to guess the card numbers.
Michigan man, 24, on life support after severe beating
HOUGHTON, MI – A man is on life support after he was severely beaten early Thursday at an apartment complex in Houghton, officials said. Police officers responded around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton, WLUC reports. They found the 24-year-old man from L’Anse had been assaulted and beaten unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette. As of Friday morning, the victim remains on life support.
UPMATTERS
Spotlight Variety Show highlights new talent at NMU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The theater department at Northern Michigan University raises the curtain on another year of performances with its Spotlight Variety Show. Paul Truckey who is a Professor of Theater at NMU is also the Director of the show. He says the show is a way to introduce incoming freshmen to the program. They have had just two weeks to go from auditions to rehearsals.
UPMATTERS
Player Spotlight: Peter Closner setting the tone for Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – At 6’4″ Peter Closner has rare size and ability that you can’t teach. “He’s big like a lineman or a tight end but he moves like a receiver,” said Nate Benninger, a senior receiver and defensive back for the Redmen.
Comments / 0