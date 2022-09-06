Read full article on original website
NP mayor breaks tie to declare Wilkinson land TIF-eligible
A vacant 22.06-acre lot between Interstate 80 and Hackberry Road will be eligible for tax increment financing after Mayor Brandon Kelliher broke a 4-4 City Council tie Tuesday in favor of enabling future housing there. The council split over adopting a “substandard and blighted” study of Wilkinson Development’s lot and...
Neighborhood pride, troublesome streets issues in Wilkinson TIF debate
Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council meeting climaxed with a confrontation involving tax increment financing, housing shortages, neighborhood pride and street gripes. It took a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Brandon Kelliher to declare 30 acres south of Interstate 80 “substandard and blighted” so TIF might be deployed to fill a 22.06-acre lot with homes.
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Commission holds town hall meeting in North Platte
Virtual town halls that started during the COVID-19 pandemic have turned into face-to-face meetings with community members across Nebraska for one state board. The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing held an informal gathering on the third floor of the North Platte Public Safety Building Thursday, a night ahead of the nine-member board’s convening here for its quarterly meeting.
Local labor council plans 'Unity Gathering' Saturday at NP fairgrounds
The Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council is planning a “Union Unity Gathering” from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday at the Ag Activities Center at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS...
Letter to the Editor: Telegraph's coverage decisions questioned
Monday evening, Aug. 2, on KNOP television I heard that Chris Bruns was endorsed by the state Republican Party for the District 42 legislative seat. Eight-eight percent of the party as a whole chose Mr. Bruns; 100% of those from District 42 gave him their support. Stunning!. Tuesday morning no...
Julie Geiser: Ash Hollow SHP rendezvous is this weekend
Come to Ash Hollow State Historical Park for the annual rendezvous. The public is invited to partake in the festivities this Friday through Sunday and absorb themselves in the pre-1840 history, unique culture and educate themselves of an era gone by. Park guests can see demonstrations of black powder shooting,...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 9
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (7) updates to this series since Updated 7 min ago.
New online farmers market opens in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After two years of operation in McCook, Heritage Local Co. has expanded into North Platte and celebrated with a grand opening on Thursday. Heritage Local Co. owner, Paula Sandberg, calls the business a “farmers market for the 21st century”. Local farmers and ranchers can sign up to sell their products via the online market, instead of having to sit out in the sun all morning to make sales. Consumers can order the fresh food online and have the groceries brought directly to their car.
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle has the Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Police Department requesting aid from the public in identifying the rider who took law enforcement on the pursuit across at least two counties. The driver is wanted for speeding more than...
Work to resume on I-80 between Gothenburg, Cozad
Weather permitting, work will resume Sept. 12 on Interstate 80 between Gothenburg and Cozad, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Western Engineering Company Inc. of Harlan, Iowa,...
Producer-owned Nebraska beef processing plant signs agreement with U.S. supermarket giant
NORTH PLATTE, NE — It’s long odds; starting up a 1,500 +head per day beef processing plant and expecting to stay in business. Cattlemen have tried establishing their own beef processing operations before, with limited success. New operations can’t bring to bear the economies of scale that the ‘big four’, owned primarily by Brazil and China interests, can…and do.
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager connected to a January murder will be sentenced in November for his part in the tragedy. Zachary Walker, 19, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had originally been charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a defaced firearm and one count of possession of marijuana more than one pound. Those charges were dropped in exchange for a no contest plea.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Ogallala house fire injures firefighter, claims family pets
OGALLALA - One firefighter was injured and a family's pets were killed in a large house fire on West 4th Street in Ogallala at 4:10 a.m. Monday morning. According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, three cats and two dogs perished in the blaze. A vehicle and everything the family owned also burned in the fire.
