Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans mourn the impending departure of Nick Fury
Although he may not be as flamboyant as the members of the superhero team he helped form, there’s no arguing that the lynchpin of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the author of The Avengers Initiative himself, Nick Fury. And while the character hasn’t been as omnipresent in the last or current phase, he’s set to come roaring back as the principal star of the upcoming Secret Invasion. But will it be Fury’s swan song in the MCU?
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix teases the addition of everyone’s favorite 2022 Marvel film
Soon, Netflix will be able to say the words that have been on everyone’s lips throughout 2022. Yes, it’s the new superhero catchphrase that’s taken the world by storm, launched a million memes, delighted audiences around the world, and confused the hell out of Sony Pictures executives. That’s right folks…
wegotthiscovered.com
Bizarrely feasible theory praises Thanos for preventing the pandemic
Perfectly balanced, as all things should be, as fans theorize Thanos is to thank for preventing the pandemic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Commentators have widely compared The Blip to the coronavirus pandemic as society saw distinct parallels between fiction and reality, but within the Marvel universe did such a pandemic hit them in 2019? Well, perhaps not, as fans are now speculating that the events of Avengers: Infinity War led to Earth-616 completely avoiding the pandemic.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A cynical but sensible MCU theory explains why we’re living in Phase Wong
Benedict Wong has already been firmly established as the stealth MVP of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, with the fan favorite actor appearing in more projects across the last 9 months than he did in his first five years as part of the franchise. Having been restricted to...
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
wegotthiscovered.com
The roasting continues as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ lands on Disney Plus
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a propensity to nitpick as much as possible whenever a new film or television project arrives, only for their stances to soften in the aftermath. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet with Thor: Love and Thunder now that Taika Waititi’s polarizing blockbuster has landed on Disney Plus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Babylon’ images reveal first look at Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in ‘La La Land’ director’s new movie
Margot Robbie, elegantly yet scantily dressed in red, hoisted toward the heavens at a Carnivale-style festival. Brad Pitt sporting a thin mustache and slicked hair, pouring booze while wearing a tuxedo. If the first images of Damien Chazelle’s new venture Babylon provide any glimpse into what’s to come, his promising...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zac Efron comes clean about the extreme dietary measures he took for ‘Baywatch’ body
Remember in 2017 when the Baywatch remake came out? No, well, that’s because it flopped, but there was one thing about the movie that was a little harder to ignore: the Greek God-like body of its star, Zac Efron. The man looked like he was sculpted from hardened clay. He looked like he got a new abdominal muscle every time he took a breath.
wegotthiscovered.com
Steve Jobs’ own daughter is already slamming the announcement of the iPhone 14
This just in: a brand new iPhone has been announced. And as always, people are critical of the designs. After years of convincing people that this new iPhone is ‘better’ than the last one, Apple has finally worked the nerve of Steve Jobs’ own daughter, and she’s saying what we’re all thinking.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. exec says ‘Batgirl’ fiasco was ‘blown out of proportion,’ fans vehemently disagree
Warner Bros. and DC Films may have only just dazzled fans with a brand new trailer for Black Adam, but it’s not as if people are going to forgive and forget the studio and production company for the Batgirl debacle. Taking the hard work put in by hundreds of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a Rotten Tomatoes score to make a real boy cry
Disney Plus Day has delivered a ton of new content to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, from the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder to Brie Larson’s new docuseries Growing Up. The supposed jewel in the crown of today’s celebratory offerings, though, is Pinocchio, the “live-action” remake of the studio’s beloved 1940 animated classic. Unfortunately, the movie’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score is now here, and if you said it doesn’t put you off at least a little, your nose would be growing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kim Kardashian eyes up the MCU as ‘Secret Invasion’ secrets start to spill
It’s that time again, True Believers — time for a roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. As we eagerly await the explosion of announcements that’s sure to come from this weekend thanks to Disney’s D23 Expo ⏤ and its accompanying Disney Plus Day on Thursday ⏤ things have been fairly quiet on the House of Ideas front so far this week. And yet there are nevertheless a few updates that have got fans excited ⏤ or, in one case, made them break out in a cold sweat…
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolute renegade wants you to skip last 20 minutes of a movie that’s famous for its ending
Some endings have you staring at the end credits in a daze. The shock twist finale is difficult to pull off successfully, as pulling the rug out from the audience right at the end of the movie risks leaving them with more questions than answers. Fight Club, Cabin in the Woods, and Sorry to Bother You are all fine examples of movies doing this well, but one of the finest examples in horror has to be Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ best-reviewed movie ever (that fans couldn’t stand) gets lucky on streaming
You can barely turn around without seeing actor, superhero, producer, soccer team owner, gin magnate, advertising executive, cyber security investor, and mobile service provider Ryan Reynolds these days, with the 45 year-old sticking his fingers into an increasing number of pies on a regular basis. Now firmly cemented as one...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters
Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally boring box office bomb gatecrashes the Amazon Prime top ten
There is often no rhyme or reason why some movies make it to the Amazon Prime top ten, though critical reception and box office performance often seems to have nothing whatsoever to do with streaming popularity. As such, there’s a somewhat eyebrow-raising new entry that’s just sneaked into the number ten spot on the Amazon Prime global top ten, Hindi-language action movie Shamshera.
wegotthiscovered.com
Early reactions to ‘Barbarian’ praise it as the most twisted horror film of the year
Barbarian is about to stomp into cinemas and it looks like good news for horror fans as early reactions pour in on social media. Actor-director Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror is shaping up to be a solid entry to the genre. First shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it’s out at the end of the week and these reactions should give plenty of hope to those searching for spooky season entertainment.
Comments / 0