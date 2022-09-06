Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Crude oil at lowest price since January | Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Crude oil, corn, and soybeans close low: 1:31 p.m. What a roller coaster today in the grain markets. The news that Putin may not continue to allow grain exports out of the Ukraine rallied wheat sharply higher and this then pulled the corn and soybean markets higher. Then later in...
Agriculture Online
Argentine soybean sales spike after new exchange rate
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers sold a total of 2.13 million tonnes of soybeans on Monday and Tuesday, surpassing in just two days the 667,000 tonnes sold last week after the government established a preferential exchange rate for soybean exports, the Rosario Stock Exchange said Wednesday. The...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures drop on Argentine export push; corn firm, wheat weak
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1.6% on Tuesday as Argentina's decision to offer farmers a better exchange rate for their crops threatened to raise export competition at a time when U.S. offerings typically dominate the market. "It just makes more product readily available short term," said...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans fall after Argentina's move to boost exports
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Tuesday on concerns that Argentina's decision to offer a preferential exchange rate for soybean exports during September could dampen global demand for U.S. supplies. * Soymeal and soyoil also fell, with soyoil posting the biggest decline and hitting its lowest since Aug. 5. * Argentina's farmers said Monday that the government's decision is a temporary "patch" that will likely boost sales of the crop during September but fails to solve root issues. * Expectations for a massive U.S. soy crop continued to weigh on the futures market. * Soybeans have fallen in five of the past six sessions, with the most-active contract losing 4.3% of its value during that stretch. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled down 21-3/4 cents at $13.98-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was off $10.90 at $406.80 a ton and CBOT December soyoil dropped 2.97 cents to 63.28 cents per lb. * Soybean export inspections in the week ended Sept. 1 totaled 495,845 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning. That was near the low end of market expectations for 400,000 to 800,000 tonnes but above the prior week's total of 439,811 tonnes. * A USDA report on Tuesday afternoon was expected to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. soybean crop fell 1 percentage point to 56% in the past week. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures fall 1.5%; corn, wheat firm
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1.5% on Tuesday as Argentina's decision to offer farmers a better exchange rate for their crops threatened to raise export competition at a time when U.S. offerings typically dominate the market. "It just makes more product readily available short term," said...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Agriculture Online
Argentina hikes biofuel prices for domestic market
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's government on Tuesday increased domestic prices of biodiesel for blending with diesel, as well as for bioethanol made from sugarcane and corn. The Ministry of Economy's energy secretariat set the price of biodiesel at 220,000 Argentine pesos ($1,566) per tonne, up from a previous 198,143 pesos per tonne, according to the country's official gazette.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans near three-week low on supply outlook; wheat, corn slip
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in three weeks, on expectations of a record U.S. production and higher South American planting. Wheat and corn prices slid for the first time in three sessions. The most-active soybean contract...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on cash market optimism
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures rose on Tuesday on hopes that the pace of slaughter of both cattle and hogs will pick up after slowing down for the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend. Short-covering was also noted in hog futures after the front-month contract sank...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's soy sales tick up in last week of August
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean farmers registered 268,000 tonnes of sales during the last week of August, according to agriculture ministry data released on Tuesday, as the country expects the pace of sales to increase as new incentives kick in. The Aug. 25-31 soy sales boosted the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China Aug soybean imports plunge 25% on year -customs
BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 7.17 million tonnes in August, versus 9.49 million...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 29-35 cents, corn up 4-6 cents, Soy up 5-6 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 29 to 35 cents per bushel. * Wheat climbs overnight, underpinned by escalated...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies on concerns about Ukraine exports; profit-taking pressures corn, soy
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied 3.3% to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday as criticism by Russia of a wartime export deal for Ukrainian grain revived concerns about the movement of supplies out of the Black Sea shipment hub. Corn and soybean futures eased...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat jumps on concerns about Ukraine export corridor
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday on concerns that the deal to allow grain exports from war-torn Ukraine out of key Black Sea ports will fall apart. * Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract rose 27-1/4 cents to settle at $8.44-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures gained 16-1/2 cents to $8.98-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was up 11-1/4 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * Both CBOT soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat hit their highest since July 11. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
Kazakh grain crop up 30% so far with improved yield
NUR-SULTAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 11.2 million tonnes of grains so far this season, up from 8.6 million tonnes at the same time last year, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's deputy agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Grain yield has grown to 1.2 tonnes per hectare this...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat dips from two-month high; soybeans, corn gain
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, after climbing to their highest in almost two months in the last session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans and corn edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract of the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies for fourth day on Ukrainian supply woes; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains to a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, trading close to a near two-month high hit in the previous session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans edged higher, although gains were limited by higher Argentine exports and lower imports by...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat holds firm as Ukrainian supply, economy risks weighed
* Renewed concerns over Ukrainian supplies after Russian comments * Soybeans up, higher supplies, slowing Chinese demand curb gains (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Thursday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal and braced for a European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike. Corn eased, while soybeans ticked up, as the ECB's policy announcement later on Thursday put the focus on macro-economic risks. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% to $8.49-3/4 a bushel at 1144 GMT, after climbing on Wednesday to its highest since July 11 at $8.73-1/2. Wheat markets jumped on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments. "The wheat market is, naturally, sensitive to any suggestion the corridor might be closed or, as in this case, it will be 'narrowed'," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Wheat futures had been curbed in recent weeks by an increasing flow of Ukrainian shipments through the Black Sea corridor, along with falling prices for Ukrainian and Russian supplies. Recession fears, as central banks raise interest rates to tackle inflation, remained a brake on grain prices by threatening to curb demand. "Grain markets got a boost from Putin's Ukraine export corridor threats yesterday, but most other agriculture markets are pinned lower by the bearish macro mood," Peak Trading Research said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $6.70 a bushel and soybeans were up 0.5% at $13.90-1/2 a bushel. Attention on grain markets was also turning towards next Monday's monthly supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will include updated U.S. corn and soybean harvest forecasts. Prices at 1144 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 849.00 4.75 0.56 770.75 10.15 CBOT corn 670.00 -1.00 -0.15 593.25 12.94 CBOT soy 1390.50 7.00 0.51 1339.25 3.83 Paris wheat 321.00 -5.25 -1.61 276.75 15.99 Paris maize 321.00 -2.50 -0.77 226.00 42.04 Paris rape 601.50 -7.75 -1.27 754.00 -20.23 WTI crude oil 82.24 0.30 0.37 75.21 9.35 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 0.24 1.1368 -11.83 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singaiore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
Russia may buy up to 3 mln T of grain for state stockpile this year - ministry
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia may buy up to 3 million tonnes of grain for the state reserve fund this year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. The state's grain reserve fund is designed to help smooth prices in the domestic market, allowing the government to cool the market by offloading supplies should prices rise too fast. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Agriculture Online
FX incentive spurs Argentina soy sales to 3.1 million tonnes
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean farmers sold 3.1 million tonnes of soy beans between Monday and Wednesday, nearly five times more than last week, after the government introduced new foreign exchange incentives, according to the country's main Rosario grain exchange. Farmers in Argentina, the world's top exporter...
Comments / 0