Columbia, SC

The Pir8
3d ago

After arresting the suspect, finding it guilty, flip the switch, and turn it off! Stop wasting our money on long prison stints!

News19 WLTX

Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia murder of 16-year-old remains unsolved one year later

The Columbia Police Department is still investigating the murder of a 16-year-old, one year after the crime. Josiah Sanders was fatally shot Sept. 5, 2021 at 4193 McQueen St. According to the police department, investigators have followed leads but there is a lack of public cooperation and helpful tips in the case.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor, accordingtothe Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Police ask for information in shooting case

If anyone has information regarding the recent shooting at Manning Garden Apartments, please call the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859 or the Manning Police Department anonymous Tip Line at 803-433-8025. Thank you for helping keep our city safe!
MANNING, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg deputies searching for man accused of hotel robbery

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a man suspected of robbing a hotel clerk on last Wednesday. LOCAL FIRST | Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled. Officials say deputies were called to a Citadel Road hotel, where...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Blythewood Rd. vape store burglary under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is asking the public for assistance in identifying burglary suspects. On Aug. 28 deputies responded to the 100 block of Blythewood Rd. at the Tobacco and Vape at around 1:30 a.m. They found the back door damaged and items thrown about the store.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Former SC correctional officer charged with misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A former correctional officer at Wateree River Correctional Institution has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders. According to the SC Department of Corrections, Sarah Eileen Brady, 44,...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent. The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies. The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan...
WARRENVILLE, SC
wach.com

Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former SC Department of Corrections (SCDC) employee is charged with forgery after sending fake military documents to her employer. Officials have charged Andrea Green, 41, after claims that she submitted forged military orders from the NC Army National Guard to her HR Department in February 2021. The orders placed Green into Active Duty status, granting her leave from her position as an officer at Broad River Correctional Institute.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Richland County coroner identifies second UofSC victim found dead

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the second victim found dead on-campus at the University Of South Carolina Friday around 8:30 am. According to Rutherford, the victim has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. The first victim was identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Burglars wanted in connection to Blythewood vape store robbery

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a Blythewood vape store and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible. According to officials, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 28. When deputies arrived at Tobacco and Vape located at 135 Blythewood Rd, they found the back door damaged and items scattered throughout the store.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Man missing from medical transport found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a missing man has been found safe. Theodor Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was found safe and in good condition. He was taken to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
COLUMBIA, SC

