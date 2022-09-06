RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO