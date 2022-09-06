Read full article on original website
The Pir8
3d ago
After arresting the suspect, finding it guilty, flip the switch, and turn it off! Stop wasting our money on long prison stints!
Reply
7
Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
coladaily.com
Columbia murder of 16-year-old remains unsolved one year later
The Columbia Police Department is still investigating the murder of a 16-year-old, one year after the crime. Josiah Sanders was fatally shot Sept. 5, 2021 at 4193 McQueen St. According to the police department, investigators have followed leads but there is a lack of public cooperation and helpful tips in the case.
wach.com
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Broad River Road shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A suspect is now in custody after a deadly Broad River Road shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug 20, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, deputies...
wach.com
Police arrest man after he barricaded himself in West Columbia residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Wednesday afternoon a man faced charges, after he barricaded himself inside a home. Officials say the man had a shotgun during a domestic incident. West Columbia police say the man’s girlfriend and her son were also inside. According to authorities, the boy called 9-1-1....
abccolumbia.com
A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor, accordingtothe Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.
manninglive.com
Police ask for information in shooting case
If anyone has information regarding the recent shooting at Manning Garden Apartments, please call the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859 or the Manning Police Department anonymous Tip Line at 803-433-8025. Thank you for helping keep our city safe!
2 Laurens Co. detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
wach.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for man accused of hotel robbery
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a man suspected of robbing a hotel clerk on last Wednesday. LOCAL FIRST | Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled. Officials say deputies were called to a Citadel Road hotel, where...
WIS-TV
Blythewood Rd. vape store burglary under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is asking the public for assistance in identifying burglary suspects. On Aug. 28 deputies responded to the 100 block of Blythewood Rd. at the Tobacco and Vape at around 1:30 a.m. They found the back door damaged and items thrown about the store.
Warrenville man charged with kidnapping and assault of real estate agent
A Warrenville man is facing kidnapping and assault charges related to a Sept. 1 incident. Brailan Dashun Glover, 24, of Warrenville, was arrested and charged Sept. 4 with kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to jail records. On Sept. 1, police responded to the 8000 block of Kiwi Court where the...
abcnews4.com
Suspect in King Street shooting released on $25K bond, put on house arrest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people were left injured in a downtown shooting on the corner of Morris and King Street Saturday night. The injuries were not life threatening and victims were treated at a local hospital, police said. Two suspects- Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile- were arrested...
wach.com
Former SC correctional officer charged with misconduct
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A former correctional officer at Wateree River Correctional Institution has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders. According to the SC Department of Corrections, Sarah Eileen Brady, 44,...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent. The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies. The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan...
wach.com
Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former SC Department of Corrections (SCDC) employee is charged with forgery after sending fake military documents to her employer. Officials have charged Andrea Green, 41, after claims that she submitted forged military orders from the NC Army National Guard to her HR Department in February 2021. The orders placed Green into Active Duty status, granting her leave from her position as an officer at Broad River Correctional Institute.
coladaily.com
Update: Richland County coroner identifies second UofSC victim found dead
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the second victim found dead on-campus at the University Of South Carolina Friday around 8:30 am. According to Rutherford, the victim has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. The first victim was identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC.
coladaily.com
Burglars wanted in connection to Blythewood vape store robbery
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a Blythewood vape store and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible. According to officials, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 28. When deputies arrived at Tobacco and Vape located at 135 Blythewood Rd, they found the back door damaged and items scattered throughout the store.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
WIS-TV
Man missing from medical transport found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a missing man has been found safe. Theodor Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was found safe and in good condition. He was taken to...
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
abccolumbia.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
