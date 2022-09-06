Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On CM Punk Injury
We don't know what CM Punk's employment status is, but we do know he won't be wrestling any time soon. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the AEW World Champion suffered an injury during Sunday's title match against Jon Moxley. The injury, believed to be the result of a tope performed during the match, is said to be serious, and the AEW World title situation "has to be changed and addressed tonight," regardless of the fallout from the post-show comments from Punk that led to a locker room brawl between Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, with AEW talent relations members Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, and Christopher Daniels also intervening. The brawl supposedly got so heated that at one point a chair was thrown, and Steel allegedly bit Omega.
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
PWMania
CM Punk Stripped of AEW World Title and The Elite Stripped of AEW Trios Titles
Tony Khan announced that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW Trios Championship have been vacated at the beginning of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. A “Tournament of Champions” tournament will be held, with the finals taking place in two weeks at Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City. Participants such as Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson are scheduled to take part in the tournament.
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW with Dexter Lumis & The Miz, Bobby Lashley Warns Lumis
Dexter Lumis has been warned by WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lumis returned to RAW this week and cost The Miz the Steel Cage main event with Lashley, which had the title on the line. RAW went off the air with Lumis putting Miz to sleep in the middle of the ring with The Silence.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Tension Backstage In WWE Around CM Punk
CM Punk is at the center of controversy in AEW, as he reportedly was involved in a fight backstage following AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday. However, Punk has been a polarizing figure long before now. AEW star Matt Hardy and Punk were in WWE at the same time more...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Comments On Fans Booing Her Following Ronda Rousey Feud
Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey for the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank event after successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract she won earlier that night. This was Morgan's first championship victory in professional wrestling, however, following the subsequent premium live event, SummerSlam, fans did not take too kindly to Morgan. At SummerSlam, Morgan successfully retained the 'SmackDown" Women's championship as Rousey's shoulders were on the mat for the three-count. Controversy arose when people realized Morgan had tapped out prior to the ref counting to three, meaning that Rousey technically should have won the match.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Braun Strowman, Daniel Garcia, Young Rock
VIDEO - Being the Elite: ‘All Out 2022’. Job Listing: Onlamp php/mysql developer. Experience with vbulletin and drupal/WordPress a plus. Email tonyleder@f4wonline.com with subject PHP DEVELOPER with resume. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. This Week's Retro Observer Newsletter:. Ordering Info:. Order the print Wrestling Observer right now and get...
ComicBook
AEW: Legal Issues Pending After Backstage Fight With CM Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel
AEW's situation regarding CM Punk, the All Out post-show media scrum and the alleged fight that took place afterward is far from over, according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. For those who missed it, Punk fired off some explosive comments after winning back the AEW World Championship regarding Hangman Page and the company's EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for allegedly spreading lies to reporters about how he tried to force Colt Cabana out of the company.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On CM Punk And The AEW Locker Room
There have been ongoing updates regarding the AEW locker room and CM Punk. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, AEW talents have not been told anything official. Sapp noted that the people that he spoke with think that Punk will be gone from the company or will have to make "major amends" to remain with AEW.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Likely Replacement For Pat McAfee On SmackDown
That’s the logical way to go. Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling show. Fans need a way to know what they are seeing and what they should be focusing on with any given show. Finding the right combination is a difficult effort but now it seems that we know where WWE is going to go to find a replacement for a departed commentary member.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Changes To The Internal WWE Roster
In recent weeks fans have seen a number of former WWE Superstars return to the company and several NXT stars have gotten called up as well. Giovanni Vinci joined the WWE main roster over the weekend at Clash at the Castle when Imperium reunited, and now PWInsider is reporting that Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser are now listed as a tag team on the SmackDown roster internally.
FanSided
