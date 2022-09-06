Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Crude oil at lowest price since January | Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Crude oil, corn, and soybeans close low: 1:31 p.m. What a roller coaster today in the grain markets. The news that Putin may not continue to allow grain exports out of the Ukraine rallied wheat sharply higher and this then pulled the corn and soybean markets higher. Then later in...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures drop on Argentine export push; corn firm, wheat weak
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1.6% on Tuesday as Argentina's decision to offer farmers a better exchange rate for their crops threatened to raise export competition at a time when U.S. offerings typically dominate the market. "It just makes more product readily available short term," said...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures fall 1.5%; corn, wheat firm
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1.5% on Tuesday as Argentina's decision to offer farmers a better exchange rate for their crops threatened to raise export competition at a time when U.S. offerings typically dominate the market. "It just makes more product readily available short term," said...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans fall after Argentina's move to boost exports
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Tuesday on concerns that Argentina's decision to offer a preferential exchange rate for soybean exports during September could dampen global demand for U.S. supplies. * Soymeal and soyoil also fell, with soyoil posting the biggest decline and hitting its lowest since Aug. 5. * Argentina's farmers said Monday that the government's decision is a temporary "patch" that will likely boost sales of the crop during September but fails to solve root issues. * Expectations for a massive U.S. soy crop continued to weigh on the futures market. * Soybeans have fallen in five of the past six sessions, with the most-active contract losing 4.3% of its value during that stretch. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled down 21-3/4 cents at $13.98-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was off $10.90 at $406.80 a ton and CBOT December soyoil dropped 2.97 cents to 63.28 cents per lb. * Soybean export inspections in the week ended Sept. 1 totaled 495,845 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning. That was near the low end of market expectations for 400,000 to 800,000 tonnes but above the prior week's total of 439,811 tonnes. * A USDA report on Tuesday afternoon was expected to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. soybean crop fell 1 percentage point to 56% in the past week. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall for second session on supply outlook; wheat, corn slip
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with expectations of a record U.S. production and higher South American planting weighing on the market sentiment. Wheat and corn prices slid for the first time in three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the...
Agriculture Online
China Aug soybean imports at 7.17 mln tonnes -customs
BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed. China brought in 7.17 million tonnes in August, versus 9.49 million a year earlier, data from the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 3.6% on Ukrainian export concerns, soybeans rebound
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed almost 4% on Wednesday to their highest in more than a week, driven higher by comments from Russia on restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports. Soybeans rose after dropping to their lowest in three weeks on weaker Chinese demand and expectations of...
Agriculture Online
Kazakh grain crop up 30% so far with improved yield
NUR-SULTAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 11.2 million tonnes of grains so far this season, up from 8.6 million tonnes at the same time last year, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's deputy agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Grain yield has grown to 1.2 tonnes per hectare this...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies on concerns about Ukraine exports; profit-taking pressures corn, soy
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied 3.3% to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday as criticism by Russia of a wartime export deal for Ukrainian grain revived concerns about the movement of supplies out of the Black Sea shipment hub. Corn and soybean futures eased...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy down 14-15 cents, wheat up 3-4 cents, corn up 1/2 cent
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat inched higher, supported by global...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies for fourth day on Ukrainian supply woes; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains to a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, trading close to a near two-month high hit in the previous session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans edged higher, although gains were limited by higher Argentine exports and lower imports by...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat dips from two-month high; soybeans, corn gain
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, after climbing to their highest in almost two months in the last session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans and corn edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract of the...
Agriculture Online
Argentine soybean sales spike after new exchange rate
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers sold a total of 2.13 million tonnes of soybeans on Monday and Tuesday, surpassing in just two days the 667,000 tonnes sold last week after the government established a preferential exchange rate for soybean exports, the Rosario Stock Exchange said Wednesday. The...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies on concerns over Russia-Ukraine deal; corn eases, soy steady
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied 3.1% to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday as criticism by Russia of a war-time export deal for Ukrainian grain revived concerns about the movement of supplies out of the key Black Sea shipment hub. Corn futures eased on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat holds firm as Ukrainian supply, economy risks weighed
* Renewed concerns over Ukrainian supplies after Russian comments * Soybeans up, higher supplies, slowing Chinese demand curb gains (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Thursday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal and braced for a European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike. Corn eased, while soybeans ticked up, as the ECB's policy announcement later on Thursday put the focus on macro-economic risks. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% to $8.49-3/4 a bushel at 1144 GMT, after climbing on Wednesday to its highest since July 11 at $8.73-1/2. Wheat markets jumped on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments. "The wheat market is, naturally, sensitive to any suggestion the corridor might be closed or, as in this case, it will be 'narrowed'," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Wheat futures had been curbed in recent weeks by an increasing flow of Ukrainian shipments through the Black Sea corridor, along with falling prices for Ukrainian and Russian supplies. Recession fears, as central banks raise interest rates to tackle inflation, remained a brake on grain prices by threatening to curb demand. "Grain markets got a boost from Putin's Ukraine export corridor threats yesterday, but most other agriculture markets are pinned lower by the bearish macro mood," Peak Trading Research said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $6.70 a bushel and soybeans were up 0.5% at $13.90-1/2 a bushel. Attention on grain markets was also turning towards next Monday's monthly supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will include updated U.S. corn and soybean harvest forecasts. Prices at 1144 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 849.00 4.75 0.56 770.75 10.15 CBOT corn 670.00 -1.00 -0.15 593.25 12.94 CBOT soy 1390.50 7.00 0.51 1339.25 3.83 Paris wheat 321.00 -5.25 -1.61 276.75 15.99 Paris maize 321.00 -2.50 -0.77 226.00 42.04 Paris rape 601.50 -7.75 -1.27 754.00 -20.23 WTI crude oil 82.24 0.30 0.37 75.21 9.35 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 0.24 1.1368 -11.83 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singaiore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
India imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices. Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-India rates anchor near one-year peak on strong demand
* India export prices at $379-$387/tonne this week. * Dhaka plans rice import of around 1.2 million tonnes - official. * Thailand's rice prices up slightly to $416-$420/tonne. Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from India held firm near their highest level in more than a year this week as demand from neighbouring Bangladesh remained strong, while supply concerns and an uptick in demand buoyed rates in Thailand.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures retreat after rally, corn also weak
CHICAGO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, settling back from a sharp rally a day earlier as investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal against prospects of a slowing global economy, traders said. Corn futures also were weaker despite growing concerns about a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-India imposes duty on rice exports; could fuel food inflation
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. India exports rice to more than 150 countries, and...
Agriculture Online
Thailand targets higher rice exports of 7.5 mln tonnes this year
BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Thailand is aiming for rice exports of 7.5 million tonnes this year, up from a previous target of 7 million tonnes, helped by increased rice production and a weak baht, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. In the January-July period, rice exports jumped 54% from...
