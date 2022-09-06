ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton, IL

Hotel Debuts Pizzeria Uno Franchise

Bravo Hospitality Group has converted its hotel restaurant to a Pizzeria Uno franchise and celebrated its official grand opening August 26. Located in Schiller Park, Ill., the soon-to-be-converted Delta, a Marriott hotel brand, serves the Rosemont and O'Hare areas. The location soft launched with Uno in the spring. Early results are promising. “We have seen revenue increases from day one," said Victor Ravago, with Bravo Hospitality Group. "We are not only seeing increased hotel guest traffic, but we are also seeing customers from the local community frequent the restaurant, which hadn’t happened previously. The well-respected Pizzeria Uno name is a draw for sure. And we proudly serve our guests with a top-notch guest experience.”
SCHILLER PARK, IL
Austin Weekly News

West Siders share their visions for Mars Chocolate Factory site

Collaborative Connections and LISC-Chicago hosted the first of five meetings on Aug. 31 regarding the development of the Mars Chocolate Factory, 2019 N. Oak Park Ave., in Galewood following its closure in 2024. The virtual meeting focused on giving community members an opportunity to share how they believe the space...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?

The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago's Oktoberfest: Beer, brats and bretzeln

Pull on your dirndls and lederhosen and polka on down to Oktoberfest Chicago, coming to St. Alphonsus church in West Lake view Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. One of Chicago’s most popular celebrations of fall and all things Bavarian, Oktoberfest Chicago returns for its 20th year of seasonal revelry. In addition to the outdoor festival featuring authentic Bavarian cuisine and live entertainment, this year marks the return of Craft Beer Tasting nights held on September 23/24 inside the church.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022

Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia

BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

A True “Hidden Gem” Rock Shop In Illinois You Never Knew Existed

Hidden gems can be found all over the state of Illinois. We've found restaurants, hiking spots, and even aquariums that are totally underrated. If you're the type of person who enjoys finding unusual places and spots to explore, I think I found a shop you'll want to visit soon. It's a very unique shop you just have to see for yourself. They sell something inside this place that many spiritual humans would want to get their hands on.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
bhhschicago.com

1541 W Pearson Street #1

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, RARELY AVAILABLE RENTAL. Welcome home to this modern design and luxury home experience in the heart of Chicago's highly desirable West Town neighborhood. All brick construction featuring 12' ceilings, multiple private outdoor spaces, and wide plank flooring throughout. Kitchen features Archisesto cabinets, fully integrated Subzero and Wolf appliances, and quartz counters w/ waterfall edge on 12 ft. island. Over-sized master suite that fits king bed with custom built out walk in closet. No detail was spared in this light-filled duplex down. Short walk to public trans, restaurants/ bars, and plenty of shops. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED.
CHICAGO, IL
globalphile.com

Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago, IL

During the warmer months, there are a number of lakefront restaurants either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater, a short walk east of the Granville Red Line stop, is a wonderful new find, The Waterfront Cafe....
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
CHICAGO, IL
westsuburbanliving.net

Don’t Throw those Old VCR Tapes Away

It’s 2022. Do you know where your VHS and Betamax videotapes are?. Rick Klein of Downers Grove wants them, even if there are just old episodes of soap operas on them. It’s the commercials and local TV shows he’s really interested in — cultural throwbacks otherwise lost to oblivion thanks to our old habit of taping over stuff.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WGN TV

Chicago’s Premier Cover Band: Keeping Soul & Funk Alive

The Midnight Sun Band is Chicago’s premier cover band that has been around for nearly 5 decades and they’re continuing to keep the era of funk and R&B alive. Joining us now with more is band leader Isiah Mitchell and music director Marqueal Jordan. Facebook Midnight Sun the...
CHICAGO, IL

