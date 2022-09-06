Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
hospitalitytech.com
Hotel Debuts Pizzeria Uno Franchise
Bravo Hospitality Group has converted its hotel restaurant to a Pizzeria Uno franchise and celebrated its official grand opening August 26. Located in Schiller Park, Ill., the soon-to-be-converted Delta, a Marriott hotel brand, serves the Rosemont and O'Hare areas. The location soft launched with Uno in the spring. Early results are promising. “We have seen revenue increases from day one," said Victor Ravago, with Bravo Hospitality Group. "We are not only seeing increased hotel guest traffic, but we are also seeing customers from the local community frequent the restaurant, which hadn’t happened previously. The well-respected Pizzeria Uno name is a draw for sure. And we proudly serve our guests with a top-notch guest experience.”
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
Austin Weekly News
West Siders share their visions for Mars Chocolate Factory site
Collaborative Connections and LISC-Chicago hosted the first of five meetings on Aug. 31 regarding the development of the Mars Chocolate Factory, 2019 N. Oak Park Ave., in Galewood following its closure in 2024. The virtual meeting focused on giving community members an opportunity to share how they believe the space...
What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?
The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago's Oktoberfest: Beer, brats and bretzeln
Pull on your dirndls and lederhosen and polka on down to Oktoberfest Chicago, coming to St. Alphonsus church in West Lake view Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. One of Chicago’s most popular celebrations of fall and all things Bavarian, Oktoberfest Chicago returns for its 20th year of seasonal revelry. In addition to the outdoor festival featuring authentic Bavarian cuisine and live entertainment, this year marks the return of Craft Beer Tasting nights held on September 23/24 inside the church.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022
Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
This Goldendoodle mix just wants to cuddle and watch TV with you
Meet the gentle Spark. She is a 7-year-old, 40-pound Goldendoodle mix who loves nothing more than snuggling with her stuffed toys and watching TV on the couch with her humans.
blockclubchicago.org
How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia
BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
A True “Hidden Gem” Rock Shop In Illinois You Never Knew Existed
Hidden gems can be found all over the state of Illinois. We've found restaurants, hiking spots, and even aquariums that are totally underrated. If you're the type of person who enjoys finding unusual places and spots to explore, I think I found a shop you'll want to visit soon. It's a very unique shop you just have to see for yourself. They sell something inside this place that many spiritual humans would want to get their hands on.
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
bhhschicago.com
1541 W Pearson Street #1
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, RARELY AVAILABLE RENTAL. Welcome home to this modern design and luxury home experience in the heart of Chicago's highly desirable West Town neighborhood. All brick construction featuring 12' ceilings, multiple private outdoor spaces, and wide plank flooring throughout. Kitchen features Archisesto cabinets, fully integrated Subzero and Wolf appliances, and quartz counters w/ waterfall edge on 12 ft. island. Over-sized master suite that fits king bed with custom built out walk in closet. No detail was spared in this light-filled duplex down. Short walk to public trans, restaurants/ bars, and plenty of shops. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED.
globalphile.com
Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago, IL
During the warmer months, there are a number of lakefront restaurants either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater, a short walk east of the Granville Red Line stop, is a wonderful new find, The Waterfront Cafe....
WGNtv.com
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experience
A few months ago I published an article about Chicago City, highlighting that I would visit it for the first time. This is the article: Visiting Chicago for the first time—What to know and where to go.
wlsam.com
Remembering Chicago’s Bygone Taverns: Essential Places for Creating Community
John Howell is joined by Rick Kogan, Chicago Tribune columnist and Chicago Journalism Hall of Famer. Together, they remember some of Chicago’s great, bygone taverns and the impact those places had on the communities they touched.
westsuburbanliving.net
Don’t Throw those Old VCR Tapes Away
It’s 2022. Do you know where your VHS and Betamax videotapes are?. Rick Klein of Downers Grove wants them, even if there are just old episodes of soap operas on them. It’s the commercials and local TV shows he’s really interested in — cultural throwbacks otherwise lost to oblivion thanks to our old habit of taping over stuff.
Chicago’s Premier Cover Band: Keeping Soul & Funk Alive
The Midnight Sun Band is Chicago’s premier cover band that has been around for nearly 5 decades and they’re continuing to keep the era of funk and R&B alive. Joining us now with more is band leader Isiah Mitchell and music director Marqueal Jordan. Facebook Midnight Sun the...
