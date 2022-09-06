Big Ten Football Betting Lines for Week 2 Matchups

Detroit Free Press

Big Ten football is back for another week full of intriguing games.

Check out the betting lines for each Big Ten matchup this week — odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Duke at Northwestern (-9.5)

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Arkansas State at Ohio State (-43.5)

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio at Penn State (-24.5)

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Penn.

Maryland (-27.5) at Charlotte

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Washington State at Wisconsin (-16.5)

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc.

Iowa State at Iowa (-3.5)

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Virginia at Illinois (-4.5)

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska (-21.5)

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Hawaii at Michigan (-50.5)

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Akron at Michigan State (-33.5)

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Big Ten games without lines posted

-Wagner at Rutgers

-Indiana State at Purdue

-Idaho at Indiana

-Western Illinois at Minnesota

