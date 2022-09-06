ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big Ten Football Betting Lines for Week 2 Matchups

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ASY7_0hjMQxaq00
Detroit Free Press

Big Ten football is back for another week full of intriguing games.

Check out the betting lines for each Big Ten matchup this week — odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Duke at Northwestern (-9.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iKoI_0hjMQxaq00

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Arkansas State at Ohio State (-43.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29d6uj_0hjMQxaq00

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio at Penn State (-24.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kxq2a_0hjMQxaq00

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Penn.

Maryland (-27.5) at Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2XTg_0hjMQxaq00

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Washington State at Wisconsin (-16.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mp49F_0hjMQxaq00

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc.

Iowa State at Iowa (-3.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8qHX_0hjMQxaq00

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Virginia at Illinois (-4.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXb2e_0hjMQxaq00

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska (-21.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2Awt_0hjMQxaq00

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Hawaii at Michigan (-50.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sLuD_0hjMQxaq00

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Akron at Michigan State (-33.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14smur_0hjMQxaq00

Date / Time: Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Big Ten games without lines posted

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLX3X_0hjMQxaq00

-Wagner at Rutgers

-Indiana State at Purdue

-Idaho at Indiana

-Western Illinois at Minnesota

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target

The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels.  Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning responds to social media criticism following Oregon’s brutal loss

If you go out looking for criticism in this world that we live in, you’ll likely be able to find it fairly easily. Thanks to the world of social media that is everpresent, fanatics are able to be loud and opinionated, showing approval or disapproval whenever they see fit. After the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, there was a lot of disapproval to go around. Dan Lanning and his squad did not meet expectations in a 49-3 drubbing down in Atlanta, and people online were vocal about it. RelatedDucks prominently featured in USA TODAY's Misery Index following loss...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things Alabama football fans should know about the Texas Longhorns

Alabama’s high-profile non-conference matchup with the Texas Longhorns is set to unfold this Saturday in Austin. The battle will take place on FOX at 11:00 a.m. CT. Each week at Roll Tide Wire we do our best to give Alabama fans as close as a look into the opponent as possible. We have already gone behind enemy lines with Longhorns Wire to give you a Texas side of things but we are going to take it a step further today and give you even more information on the Longhorn program.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas takes massive leap in USA Today Sports’ College Football re-rank

Reynolds Razorback Stadium was one of three venues that hosted two ranked teams last weekend. The home crowd played a key factor as No. 23 Arkansas held off a fiery No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcat club, 31-24. The win impressed the College Football world, as head coaches across the country collectively voted to move the Razorbacks up six spots to No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll. The win was just as impressive to the media that covers the sport as well. Following week one’s slate of games, USA Today Sports’ Paul Myerberg has re-ranked all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and has come to truly respect the Razorbacks. In the latest re-rank, Arkansas has jumped to No. 17, which is an eight-spot increase from the initial rank. Following the loss, Cincinnati has fallen to No. 34, which is a drop of six places. According to the re-rank, Arkansas’ week two opponent, South Carolina, is ranked No. 70. They move up three slots after defeating Georgia State, 35-14, last Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Arkansas faces the Gamecocks on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Hart shares his thoughts on freshman CJ Stokes and his possible role as the No. 3 back

It’s very apparent who the top two options for Michigan football are in the backfield: Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Corum did almost reach 1,000 yards lost season, but due to the injury bug and sharing reps with Hassan Haskins down the stretch, Corum was just shy of the 1,000-yard mark with 952. Now a sophomore, Edwards came into Michigan as one of the best running back recruits that the university has seen in quite a while, but being stuck behind both Hassan Haskins and Corum last year, his playtime was sporadic. But the former five-star recruit shined when his opportunity came his way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Park#Michigan Stadium#Ohio Stadium#American Football#College Football#Charlotte Date Time#Georgia Southern
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News offers prediction for Iowa vs Iowa State Cy-Hawk matchup

The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to rebound offensively this week. The Iowa State Cyclones are trying to find out how the replacement parts on offense will work this year. That leads into a bit of uncertainty entering the Cy-Hawk matchup this Saturday. Iowa State’s offense is coming off of a 42-point outburst but it was against Southeast Missouri State so a grain of salt should be taken with that one. The Cyclone defense gave up just 10 points but showed some cracks in the armor with the yardage given up. The Hawkeyes defense played lights out surrendering just three points in their...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida updates depth chart ahead of Week 2 matchup with Kentucky

Florida football released its week two depth chart on Wednesday, and Billy Napier has made very few changes to things following an upset win over then No. 7 Utah. Long snapper Marco Ortiz joined the injury report this week and is one of five Gators listed out for Saturday’s contest against Kentucky. Replacing him is Rocco Underwood, and Chase Whitfield is in as the backup. Other than that change, Florida stayed relatively healthy through week one and returns all offensive and defensive starters for week two.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media reacts to Nebraska Volleyball’s win over Creighton

The No. 2 ranked University of Nebraska Volleyball team defeated Creighton in five sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) in front of 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday night. That number is a new NCAA attendance record for a regular-season volleyball match surpassing the previous record of 14,022, which Nebraska and Creighton had previously set in 2018. With the win, Nebraska improves to 6-0 on the season and will prepare for a Saturday afternoon matchup against Long Beach State at the Devaney Center with a 3:00 pm start time. The Huskers will not start conference play until September 23rd, when they host Michigan State in Lincoln. Nebraska is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation behind the Texas Longhorns. Below is a collection of social media reaction to this evenings match. https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567680116976766977https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567679736020598784https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567653304280272896https://twitter.com/erinsorensen/status/1567678543860998145https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1567679049639542786https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1567679973183332352https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1567654128779657217https://twitter.com/swmckewonOWH/status/1567679150575566849https://twitter.com/HailVarsity/status/1567653548657188869https://twitter.com/white_tyler/status/1567636384483098629https://twitter.com/kevinsjuts/status/1567650289963999233https://twitter.com/CreightonVB/status/1567652612928946176https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1567653424979709953https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1567652137101922310https://twitter.com/JacobPadilla_/status/1567680120004952064https://twitter.com/GarySharp1620/status/1567679118170374145https://twitter.com/NCAAVolleyball/status/1567663862685601792https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1567661711003361282https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1567655802168639489Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football makes big move up in latest AP Top 25

Michigan football moved up into the top 5 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but with the AP Top 25, the Wolverines’ move was a little more drastic. In the coaches poll, the maize and blue were No. 6 and moved up one spot to No. 5 after a 51-7 Week 1 win over Colorado State. While they impressed the coaches, the voters in the AP Top 25 were even more impressed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football vs. Georiga State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road to take on Georgia State this weekend as the Tar Heels hope to move to 3-0 on the early season.  It’s the second-straight road game for the Tar Heels early on and another chance to hopefully fix their defense and get things straight. After their 63-61 nail-biting win against Appalachian State, UNC is favored by 7.5  on the road as this won’t be an easy task as some may think. North Carolina’s passing attack is their most vital weapon heading into this game, with quarterback Drake Maye already having nine passing touchdowns through...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy