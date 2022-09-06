ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
KATU.com

Oregon fire crews prepare for wildfire conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With a Red Flag Warning in effect for Friday and Saturday in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, fire crews are gearing up for a potentially busy weekend. Wednesday, power companies warned of potential power shutoffs due to fire danger. The message from Hoodland Fire District:...
The Newberg Graphic

Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks

PGE identifies high-risk areas as including the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, Oregon City and Estacada.Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shut offs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. PGE said these high risk areas include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the Southern West Hills. Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said on Wednesday, Sept. 7. A D V E...
KATU.com

The Standard Volunteer Expo: Lan Su Chinese Garden & Portland Opera

Find the right volunteer opportunity for your talents and interests at The Standard Volunteer Expo!. It’s a place of tranquility and culture in the heart of a busy city. We got a peek inside Lan Su Chinese Garden and to learn how volunteers are vital to the organization. In...
Fox News

Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'

Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
KATU.com

Local non-profit helps clean up Portland - one block at a time

There is no doubt that even pre-pandemic, the City of Portland has seen a change aesthetically. Many organizations have stepped in the clean up the trash and garbage were strewn about the city streets and freeways. But one group is gaining some ground, with somewhat of a different approach. Frank...
KATU.com

The Standard Volunteer Expo: Cat Adoption Team & Trillium Family Services

Find the right volunteer opportunity for your talents and interests at The Standard Volunteer Expo!. Nancy Puro from Cat Adoption Team joined Kara Mack at Pioneer Courthouse Square to share how volunteers can help CAT. Shanin Engman from Trillium Family Services joined us in our studio to share how volunteers...
KATU.com

The Standard Volunteer Expo: Portland Homeless Family Solutions (PHSF)

Find the right volunteer opportunity for your talents and interests at The Standard Volunteer Expo!. We learned the many ways volunteers can help Portland Homeless Family Solutions, an organization that helps families facing homelessness. The Standard Volunteer Expo is designed to help Oregonians discover volunteer service and donation opportunities that...
kptv.com

Clark County expands burn ban to include recreational fires

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fire Marshal has expanded the counties burn ban to include recreational fires. The burn ban was first issued on July 15. Recreational fires will be prohibited through Clark County starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. The expansion is due to the extreme...
WWEEK

As Alberta Street Gentrifies, One Man Holds On to His Properties

Address: 2812 NE Alberta St. Why it’s empty: It’s part of a collection. Twenty-five years ago, it was hard to imagine Alberta Street being home to a French bakery (Petite Provence), an Australian coffee shop (Proud Mary), or a home décor store peddling succulents (EcoVibe). These days,...
KXLY

Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
