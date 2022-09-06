PGE identifies high-risk areas as including the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, Oregon City and Estacada.Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shut offs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. PGE said these high risk areas include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the Southern West Hills. Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said on Wednesday, Sept. 7. A D V E...

