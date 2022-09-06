Read full article on original website
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': One homeless camper's impact on neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — – It’s a familiar story, but this time it has a different ending. Residents near Northwest 118th Avenue and Holly Springs Lane complain about a homeless camper nearby. They say they’re getting little cooperation to get the camper moved. Mary Krehbiel has lived...
School districts in Oregon Cascade foothills close Friday for announced power outages
PORTLAND, Ore. — With an elevated fire risk for Western Oregon and announced electrical shutdowns in some areas, a few school districts have announced closings for Friday, September 9th. Districts:. Santiam Canyon School District. Silver Falls School District. Sweet Home School District. Oregon Trail School District. District officials said...
Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
Oregon fire crews prepare for wildfire conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With a Red Flag Warning in effect for Friday and Saturday in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, fire crews are gearing up for a potentially busy weekend. Wednesday, power companies warned of potential power shutoffs due to fire danger. The message from Hoodland Fire District:...
Kalama Fire on south side of Mount St. Helens estimated to be 4 acres in size
The Kalama Fire was estimated to be about 4 acres in size on Wednesday. The fire, located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, was first discovered on the evening of Aug. 31. It is being managed as a type four fire, stated...
Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks
PGE identifies high-risk areas as including the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, Oregon City and Estacada.Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shut offs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. PGE said these high risk areas include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the Southern West Hills. Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said on Wednesday, Sept. 7. A D V E...
The Standard Volunteer Expo: Lan Su Chinese Garden & Portland Opera
Find the right volunteer opportunity for your talents and interests at The Standard Volunteer Expo!. It’s a place of tranquility and culture in the heart of a busy city. We got a peek inside Lan Su Chinese Garden and to learn how volunteers are vital to the organization. In...
Grand Ronde tribe names its 23-acre Willamette Falls site Tumwata Village
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has chosen “Tumwata Village” as the name for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City, and has launched tumwatavillage.org to explain plans for expanded public access to this part of ancestral homelands. The website will be updated as decisions are...
Oregon’s largest wildfire explodes again, now spans 100K+ acres
Oregon's largest wildfire keeps growing, with fire officials on Thursday saying the Double Creek Fire now spans more than 100,000 acres.
Neighbors frustrated over NE Portland homeless camp that moved in two years ago and never left
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past two years, families living near the corner of Northeast 125th Place and Shaver Street have had to share their lawns with a homeless encampment. Residents told KGW that homeless individuals in their quiet neighborhood, nestled between three schools and rows of cornfields, have refused services from the city.
Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'
Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
Local non-profit helps clean up Portland - one block at a time
There is no doubt that even pre-pandemic, the City of Portland has seen a change aesthetically. Many organizations have stepped in the clean up the trash and garbage were strewn about the city streets and freeways. But one group is gaining some ground, with somewhat of a different approach. Frank...
The Standard Volunteer Expo: Cat Adoption Team & Trillium Family Services
Find the right volunteer opportunity for your talents and interests at The Standard Volunteer Expo!. Nancy Puro from Cat Adoption Team joined Kara Mack at Pioneer Courthouse Square to share how volunteers can help CAT. Shanin Engman from Trillium Family Services joined us in our studio to share how volunteers...
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while assisting with Kalama Fire
Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed into Merrill Lake near Cougar, Washington on Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
The Standard Volunteer Expo: Portland Homeless Family Solutions (PHSF)
Find the right volunteer opportunity for your talents and interests at The Standard Volunteer Expo!. We learned the many ways volunteers can help Portland Homeless Family Solutions, an organization that helps families facing homelessness. The Standard Volunteer Expo is designed to help Oregonians discover volunteer service and donation opportunities that...
Clark County expands burn ban to include recreational fires
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fire Marshal has expanded the counties burn ban to include recreational fires. The burn ban was first issued on July 15. Recreational fires will be prohibited through Clark County starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. The expansion is due to the extreme...
As Alberta Street Gentrifies, One Man Holds On to His Properties
Address: 2812 NE Alberta St. Why it’s empty: It’s part of a collection. Twenty-five years ago, it was hard to imagine Alberta Street being home to a French bakery (Petite Provence), an Australian coffee shop (Proud Mary), or a home décor store peddling succulents (EcoVibe). These days,...
Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
Oregon fire officials warn ‘we’re really concerned about the next 72 hours’
Already burning wildfires could worsen, or new blazes could spark in the next three days in Oregon as high winds and rising temperatures increase fire risk, Oregon officials said Thursday in a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown. “We’re really concerned about the next 72 hours,” said Travis Medema, chief...
