ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain

Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Spring Valley, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
KPBS

Heat wave may have helped pull hurricane north toward San Diego

The heat wave that is finally breaking in San Diego may be partly responsible for the rough tropical weather expected to hit the region on Friday. National Weather Service forecasters say San Diego could still get drenched as Hurricane Kay begins to weaken and move west. “The rain’s going to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Beating the heat with trees; Vista park gets more trees planted

Tree shade has proven to help reduce hot temperatures, but many neighborhoods in San Diego have a noticeable shortage of trees. That changed on Wednesday for one neighborhood in Vista. Raintree Park hosted a community tree planting event. Funding for the new trees came from a $1.253 million Cal Fire...
VISTA, CA
KPBS

San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave

As temperatures linger in San Diego around 90 degrees or higher for another day, being homeless is even more dangerous. And, there are now more people living on the street in downtown San Diego than ever before. Then, following news that Juul labs agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle claims that it marketed its products to teens, we talk about the health impacts of e-cigarettes. And, the start of a new school year can be especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us how their special needs are being met and celebrated. And, in August, California Governor Newsom signed a new law outlining when and why people may be ejected from public meetings. But are these rules still needed since the outbursts triggered by COVID-19 restrictions have faded? Next, during the pandemic, some cities in L.A. have banned rent hikes. But tenants are still getting demands to pay more. In many cases, whether they can fight those rent hikes depends on where they live. Finally, a history lesson on Escondido’s rich agricultural roots, the city’s annual Grape Day Festival is happening this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#T Power#The Beaches#Lifeguards#San Diegans#Kpbs
KPBS

San Diego County offering bags and sand as winds, rain in forecast

Despite the hot, dry heat wave currently gripping much of California, San Diego County officials Wednesday cautioned that a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters say Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

From Base to Border and Back

San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Avoids Rolling Blackouts Amid Excessive Heat Wave

San Diego County -- alongside the rest of California -- successfully avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday night after the state’s energy operator issued an alert that said the outages were imminent. California Independent Systems Operators (CAISO) thanked California for avoiding rolling blackouts, pointing out that consumer conservation played a large...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside

The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disneyland
The Associated Press

California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
WEED, CA
CBS 8

Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect

San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KPBS

A great, big visual arts weekend in San Diego

This weekend in the arts: New exhibitions at Bread and Salt, Best Practice, Athenaeum Art Center, ICA San Diego North, Cannon Art Gallery, and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library; three stages of music at the San Diego Festival of Arts; and "Come Fall in Love" at The Old Globe.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy