AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
KPBS
Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain
Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
KPBS
Heat wave may have helped pull hurricane north toward San Diego
The heat wave that is finally breaking in San Diego may be partly responsible for the rough tropical weather expected to hit the region on Friday. National Weather Service forecasters say San Diego could still get drenched as Hurricane Kay begins to weaken and move west. “The rain’s going to...
KPBS
Beating the heat with trees; Vista park gets more trees planted
Tree shade has proven to help reduce hot temperatures, but many neighborhoods in San Diego have a noticeable shortage of trees. That changed on Wednesday for one neighborhood in Vista. Raintree Park hosted a community tree planting event. Funding for the new trees came from a $1.253 million Cal Fire...
KPBS
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
As temperatures linger in San Diego around 90 degrees or higher for another day, being homeless is even more dangerous. And, there are now more people living on the street in downtown San Diego than ever before. Then, following news that Juul labs agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle claims that it marketed its products to teens, we talk about the health impacts of e-cigarettes. And, the start of a new school year can be especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us how their special needs are being met and celebrated. And, in August, California Governor Newsom signed a new law outlining when and why people may be ejected from public meetings. But are these rules still needed since the outbursts triggered by COVID-19 restrictions have faded? Next, during the pandemic, some cities in L.A. have banned rent hikes. But tenants are still getting demands to pay more. In many cases, whether they can fight those rent hikes depends on where they live. Finally, a history lesson on Escondido’s rich agricultural roots, the city’s annual Grape Day Festival is happening this weekend.
northcountydailystar.com
Hurricane Could Bring Significant Rain; Get Sandbags from County, CAL FIRE
Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which...
KPBS
San Diego County offering bags and sand as winds, rain in forecast
Despite the hot, dry heat wave currently gripping much of California, San Diego County officials Wednesday cautioned that a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters say Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not...
sandiegomagazine.com
From Base to Border and Back
San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Avoids Rolling Blackouts Amid Excessive Heat Wave
San Diego County -- alongside the rest of California -- successfully avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday night after the state’s energy operator issued an alert that said the outages were imminent. California Independent Systems Operators (CAISO) thanked California for avoiding rolling blackouts, pointing out that consumer conservation played a large...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside
The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
North County brush fire halted at 2 acres
A vegetation fire that broke out in North County Thursday prompted officials to temporarily shut down freeway lanes, fire officials said.
California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
iheart.com
Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect
San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
KPBS
New COVID-19 boosters targeting multiple strains now available in San Diego County
New COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus are available in San Diego County, public health officials said today. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, in addition to the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, according to the county.
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
KPBS
A great, big visual arts weekend in San Diego
This weekend in the arts: New exhibitions at Bread and Salt, Best Practice, Athenaeum Art Center, ICA San Diego North, Cannon Art Gallery, and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library; three stages of music at the San Diego Festival of Arts; and "Come Fall in Love" at The Old Globe.
Historic heat wave sweeps Valley, but cooldown on the horizon
During the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond, Valley cities Fresno, Merced and Hanford saw record-breaking heat, setting new records for high maximum temperatures.
