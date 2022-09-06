ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
wsiu.org

State announces first REV Act tax credit to Decatur manufacturer

The state on Tuesday announced the award of the first electric vehicle manufacturing-targeted tax incentives made possible by a law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker last year. The incentives come from the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, which passed nearly unanimously and became law in November, and will provide an estimated $2.2 million in value to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
wsiu.org

Ahead of amendment vote, union membership grows in Illinois

As voters in Illinois prepare to decide on a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee workers the right to organize, a new study shows union membership in the state grew last year for the first time in four years. The study also showed, however, that the overall percentage of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
wsiu.org

Fri, Sept. 9 at 7:30pm – CapitolView

In this edition of CapitolView, we look at how growth in popularity for organized labor may sway a referendum on the November ballot and we explore how big picture issues like clean energy and crime are impacting the race for Illinois Governor. Join host Jennifer Fuller as she talks with Mike Miletich and John Jackson.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy