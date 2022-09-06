Read full article on original website
State announces first REV Act tax credit to Decatur manufacturer
The state on Tuesday announced the award of the first electric vehicle manufacturing-targeted tax incentives made possible by a law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker last year. The incentives come from the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, which passed nearly unanimously and became law in November, and will provide an estimated $2.2 million in value to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur.
Ahead of amendment vote, union membership grows in Illinois
As voters in Illinois prepare to decide on a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee workers the right to organize, a new study shows union membership in the state grew last year for the first time in four years. The study also showed, however, that the overall percentage of the...
Illinois law enforcement leaders want to invest in early intervention programs with opioid settlement money
Law enforcement leaders in Illinois are wanting to use settlement money from opioid manufacturers to invest in early childhood programs to prevent future drug abuse and addiction. Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois is an advocacy group composed of law enforcement leaders that promote solutions that reduce crime. They want...
The Neighborhood Co-op Grocery Farm Crawl takes place September 10th and 11th
The Neighborhood Co-op Grocery Farm Crawl is coming up on September 10th and 11th. This weekend 15 local farms will open their doors to the attendees on a self-guided farm crawl where people can see how food is raised and harvested. The goal is to connect local consumers with local...
Fri, Sept. 9 at 7:30pm – CapitolView
In this edition of CapitolView, we look at how growth in popularity for organized labor may sway a referendum on the November ballot and we explore how big picture issues like clean energy and crime are impacting the race for Illinois Governor. Join host Jennifer Fuller as she talks with Mike Miletich and John Jackson.
An Illinois State Police squad car was struck in Scott’s Law related crash in southern Illinois
An Illinois State Police trooper received minor injuries after his squad car was hit in southern Illinois. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, a Trooper was standing outside of the vehicle assisting another Trooper with enforcement duties on the right shoulder of Interstate 64 in Wayne County when his squad car was sideswiped.
