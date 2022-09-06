Read full article on original website
Related
kwbu.org
An unfinished natural gas pipeline in West Virginia is back in the national spotlight
To get Joe Manchin's vote on a budget bill, Democratic leaders promised to consider legislation that would help a natural gas pipeline get built in his state. But the pipeline still faces opposition. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment,...
kwbu.org
Meet South Dakota's new corn-bassador, a boy who recently found out that corn is real
Everything changed for 7-year-old Tariq when he slapped some butter on an ear of corn. He knew it tasted good, but butter made it better. His passion for produce landed him a sweet gig last Saturday as South Dakota's official Corn-bassador. Some people might see corn as just a starchy...
Comments / 0