ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens punter Jordan Stout nudged Sam Koch into retirement. Their relationship couldn’t be any better.

There’s a story Sam Koch tells about the day when his eyes opened to the depth of knowledge required to be an elite NFL punter. It was the spring of 2008, and the Ravens had just brought in a new special teams coach, Jerry Rosburg. Koch had been the starting punter for two years and a pretty good one, he thought. So this unfamiliar coach asked him to quote his numbers. “That is very impressive ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent down Wednesday

Brujan (undisclosed) was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Brujan sustained a minor injury Monday against the Rays, but he should be back to full health since he was demoted rather than being placed on the injured list. Over three games during his week in the big leagues, he went 0-for-1 with a run and a stolen base. Brandon Lowe (triceps/elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Rasmussen will not start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rasmussen's wife is expecting the couple's first child, and Rasmussen was excused from the team to be with his growing family. It remains to be seen both who will start Tuesday in his place and when he will take the ball next.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Cast off 40-man roster

The Mets designated Medina for assignment Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Rather than calling Medina up from Triple-A Syracuse to give the team an extra arm out of the bullpen with Max Scherzer (side) going on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Mets opted to bypass Medina for a promotion and drop him from the 40-man roster. The Mets will use the open spot on fellow reliever Alex Claudio, whose contract was selected from Syracuse in advance of Wednesday's twin bill in Pittsburgh. Prior to being optioned to Syracuse on Sunday, Medina yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his final two relief appearances for New York.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Lands on injured list

Appel was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Appel has been in the minors for just over a month, but he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will sideline him for at least a week. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return after a minimal IL stint remains to be seen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs

The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Playing time dwindling

Montero has started only five of Colorado's last 13 games entering Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee. Montero appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role, as four of his five starts in the last 13 games have come against lefties -- replacing either Ryan McMahon or C.J. Cron. Montero has collected 14 extra-base hits in 125 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's also struck out at a 34.4 percent clip.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mets' Yoan Lopez: Activated as 29th man

The Mets recalled Lopez from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. He'll be designated as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates and is expected to be returned to Syracuse on Thursday. Over his eight relief appearances with the Mets this season spanning 11 innings, Lopez has delivered a 5.73 ERA and 1.73 WHIP.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Doubleheader#Triple A#Striking Out#The Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Late addition to lineup

Rengifo will start at second base and bat cleanup Tuesday against the Tigers. The 24-year-old was originally absent from Tuesday's starting nine due to some knee soreness, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, but the infielder checked out fine and is now in the lineup. Rengifo is 6-for-16 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and three runs through four games in September.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Undergoes surgery

Tatis (suspension) had surgery Tuesday to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis had been dealing with the injury since last season but originally decided to forego surgery. He changed his mind after being handed an 80-game PED ban in August. Tatis had to delay the procedure, which was originally scheduled for late August, after he came down with a non-COVID illness, but it was completed and deemed successful by the team Tuesday. With his suspension lingering into the start of next season, the star shortstop isn't expected to have his return timeframe impacted by the surgical procedure.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Out again for nightcap

Manager Buck Showalter confirmed after the Mets' 5-1 win over the Pirates in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader that Marte (hand) won't be available for the second game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After exiting Tuesday's loss in the series opener in Pittsburgh when he was hit on the right...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities

Carpenter (foot) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that showed healing, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Carpenter has been sidelined with a broken foot for just under a month, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue. Although he's improving, his foot isn't yet healed to the point where he's able to resume baseball activities. The 36-year-old is slated to undergo another X-ray in 10-to-14 days, but he's running out of time to return during the regular season.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: On bench for nightcap

Kepler (hip) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Kepler was scratched from the lineup Monday due to hip tightness and is absent from the starting nine for both games of Wednesday's twin bill. Kyle Garlick will take over in right field and bat sixth for Minnesota in Game 2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Reaches career-high RBI mark

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Red Sox. Ramirez has 51 RBI on the season, a new career high. He has hit particularly well since returning from the injured list Aug. 16, maintaining a .321 average with 16 RBI and nine runs scored across 78 at-bats and 18 games. For the season, Ramirez has a 136 wRC+ and .350 wOBA across 344 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Juan Soto: Leaves after HBP

Sot was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch in the upper back, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Soto initially remained in the contest after the hit-by-pitch but was lifted a couple innings later. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Padres update his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Homers again Tuesday

Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox. Raleigh continued his recent power surge with his eighth-inning blast. Over his last seven contests, he's gone 7-for-22 (.318) with five homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored. The catcher's breakout season has him up to a .210/.283/.492 slash line with 23 long balls, 54 RBI, 40 runs scored, a steal, 18 doubles and one triple through 102 games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup

Martinez was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. He had missed the last two games, which could have been due to middling performance and expanded rosters, but now it seems like something must be bothering Martinez physically. Christian Arroyo was added to the lineup at designated hitter.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blue Jays and Orioles involved in bench-clearing incident during Tuesday's game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits game early

Marte left Tuesday's game against the Pirates early after being hit by a pitch in the right hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The veteran outfielder initially stayed in the game after taking a pitch off of his right hand, but he was eventually replaced in right field by Tyler Naquin during the second inning. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Marte will have his status updated after he undergoes medical imaging.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Sitting Game 1 on Wednesday

McCann is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates. McCann will get a breather in Game 1 on Wednesday after he went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Tuesday's loss. Tomas Nido will take over behind the plate and bat ninth versus Pittsburgh.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy