Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
CBS Sports
Joe Flacco could soon join Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as most unlikely member of this exclusive QB club
Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have ever beaten all 32 teams, but that list could be adding one more player before the end of the season. In a highly improbable turn of events, Joe Flacco could be the next quarterback to accomplish the feat. Over the course of his...
CBS Sports
Von Miller, Josh Allen make recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after Bills blowout of Rams
Von Miller made his final recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after the Buffalo Bills blowout victory over the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night. Prior to the blowout win, the Rams raised their Super Bowl championship banner -- with Beckham hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy -- as Beckham donned Rams colors as a potential sign he would re-sign with the team.
CBS Sports
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday
Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
CBS Sports
Wyatt Davis: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Davis to their practice squad last week, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Davis was a third-round selection by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he operated in a depth role during his rookie campaign. Minnesota cut him at the end of training camp, but he quickly landed with the Giants. Davis will look to work his way up to the 53-man roster as a member of New York's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with personal matter
Mattison didn't practice Thursday due to personal reasons. There's been no indication Mattison is in danger of not suiting up Sunday against the Packers, but Friday's practice report could be telling in that regard. Assuming he plays this weekend, he'll serve as the Vikings' primary backup to starting running back Dalvin Cook, which typically only equates to a handful of touches as long as the team's workhorse is healthy.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Listed as backup
Edwards is listed as a backup receiver on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Edwards was the odd man out in Las Vegas after the team traded for Davante Adams, which resulted in the 2020...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Bears' Velus Jones: Dealing with hamstring issue
Jones was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Jones made just one appearance during exhibition season, otherwise missing time due to undisclosed injuries. The rookie third-round pick made it back to the field Monday, but Wednesday's practice report revealed the nature of his current health concern. Jones has two days to potentially get in some work, at which point the Bears may give him a designation for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs another limited practice
Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. An offseason signing by Tampa Bay, Gage initially picked up his hamstring issue during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. He subsequently missed the entire preseason slate but was able to get back on the practice field last week. As the Bucs prepare for a Week 1 game at Dallas, Gage's activity level has become known, revealing that he isn't 100 percent healthy. Still, he has one more session this week in which to potentially log every rep. If he's able to suit up Sunday night, Gage could benefit with the status of Chris Godwin (knee), who didn't practice Thursday, uncertain this weekend.
CBS Sports
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan react to 49ers' starting QB not being voted one of six team captains for 2022 season
For the past three years, the starting quarterback in San Francisco has been voted one of the team's captains heading into the season. That streak, however, ended this year when Trey Lance's teammates didn't vote him as one of the 49ers' six captains for 2022. When the 49ers announced their...
CBS Sports
Xavier Jones: Let go by Rams
The Rams waived Hall (Achilles) from injured reserve Tuesday. The undrafted running back out of SMU signed with the Rams in 2020 and operated solely on special teams, but he missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his Achilles late in the preseason. Jones was set to miss another campaign after reverting to IR at the end of July, but he'll now be free to join a new team once healthy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Set for MRI on hamstring
Moore injured his hamstring in Thursday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The extent of the issue is unknown after Moore missed time in the preseason with an undisclosed injury, but the second-year wide receiver will be evaluated further to get a sense of his availability for Week 1 against the Chiefs. The Cardinals already will be without DeAndre Hopkins due to his six-game suspension and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on Sunday, so the team's current healthy options at the position are Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Listed as starter on depth chart
Calitro and Tae Crowder are listed as the starting linebackers on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. It's been quite an ascension for Calitro, who wasn't even signed until late July and has played only 20 NFL snaps since 2019. He impressed with three takeaways during preseason action and now has a chance to take over the starting role initially expected to be filled by Blake Martinez, who was released by New York last week.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: No listing Wednesday
Toney (leg) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Toney's practice reps during the offseason program were impacted by a minor knee procedure, and while he avoided the PUP list to start training camp, a hamstring injury ended up keeping him sidelined for the entire exhibition slate. With a full practice behind him, the second-year wide receiver is poised to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top targets Week 1 in Tennessee along with Kenny Golladay, rookie Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard (Achilles), the latter of whom was limited at Wednesday's session.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trace McSorley: Added to active roster
Arizona signed McSorley off its practice squad Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team placed Colt McCoy (calf) on injured reserve, meaning that he'll miss at least four games. As a result, McSorley is slated to back up Kyler Murray early on this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Heads back to minors
The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Even though the righty-hitting Johnson started in the outfield in each of the last three games during a lefty-heavy part of the Giants' schedule, San Francisco didn't have room for him on the roster with the team in need of extra relief arm following Tuesday's bullpen day. Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A to replace Johnson on the 28-man active roster.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Playing time dwindling
Montero has started only five of Colorado's last 13 games entering Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee. Montero appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role, as four of his five starts in the last 13 games have come against lefties -- replacing either Ryan McMahon or C.J. Cron. Montero has collected 14 extra-base hits in 125 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's also struck out at a 34.4 percent clip.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Back from injury
Wilson (shoulder) wasn't on the Bengals' injury report Wednesday. Wilson returned to team practice in a limited fashion in mid-August, but he now appears to be a full go again after undergoing shoulder surgery in February. The 25-year-old recorded 100 tackles and four interceptions over 13 games for Cincinnati last year, and he should slot in alongside fellow starting linebackers Germaine Pratt and Akeem Davis-Gaither during Sunday's Week 1 matchup against Pittsburgh.
Comments / 0