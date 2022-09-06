Read full article on original website
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary
A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
hopewelltwp.org
Trenton Water Works Confident that Hopewell Township Customers Not Impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease
The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
thedp.com
Acme closed temporarily after City's inspection finds mice feces, debris in store
Acme Markets closed temporarily Thursday afternoon after the City’s recent inspection of the building found multiple instances of rodent activity, as well as an accumulation of debris and grease in several areas of the store. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has ordered Acme, which is located at 40th...
Exit ramp joining I-295 southbound to Route 42 in Bellmawr to close for several nights
The exit ramp that links I-295 south to Route 42 in Bellmawr, Camden County, will be closed for two nights. Drivers will be detoured away from that tricky turn, known as Al-Jo’s curve, and forced to stay left on I-295 at the split onto I-76 west.
camdencounty.com
First Probable Case of West Nile Virus Detected in Camden County
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department have detected the first probable case of West Nile Virus in a Collingswood resident. On Sept. 6, laboratory test results positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) were reported to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) and an investigation was initiated.
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County Special Services School renovates playground
The Burlington County Special Services School District will be able to renovate the playground at its Westampton campus thanks to an agreement with the Burlington County Commissioners to help fund the project. The county commissioners approved a cost-share agreement with the district that specifies the county will contribute $400,000 to...
southjerseyobserver.com
Traffic Advisory: Expect Overnight Closures & Detours on I-295 SB/Al-Jo’s Curve on 9/9, 9/12, 9/13 & 9/16
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials have announced the I-295 southbound ramp to Route 42 southbound and I-295 southbound, also known as Al-Jo’s Curve, is scheduled to be closed for several nights — September 9, 12, 13, and 16 — as the Direct Connection project advances in Bellmawr.
phlcouncil.com
STATEMENT FROM COUNCIL PRESIDENT DARRELL L. CLARKE ON THE RESIGNATIONS OF COUNCILMEMBERS MARIA QUIÑONES SÁNCHEZ AND GREEN
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today released the following statement regarding the resignations of Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez (7th District) and Councilmember Derek Green (At Large):. “Councilmembers Quiñones Sánchez and Green have communicated to me their resignations from City Council, effective today.”...
Want to stay or get clean? Check out this ‘partying sober’ event in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — One can enjoy company, entertainment, and life, without being under the influence of one or more mind-altering substances. You can find proof on Saturday in Trenton, where folks will gather for the 3rd annual "Partying Sober" event, presented by Empowerment House and Trenton United Family Foundation. The...
Troubleshooters: What is 'slamming'? Here's how to protect yourself from the illegal practice
"When a third party supplier is switched without your consent, that's called slamming and it's illegal," explained Rebecca Mazzarella of PSE&G.
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
‘Stixers’ drumline stops by Camden school to get students into the rhythm of a new year
Summer is officially over for students in South Jersey. It’s the first day of school in many districts, including Camden. The Philadelphia 76ers drumline, the Stixers, led a pep rally to get things going at a middle school there.
thesunpapers.com
Don’t trash all your trash
To help Mantua and other Gloucester County residents who don’t want to throw compromising documents like bills and financial statements in the trash, the township will host a paper shredding event Saturday in the parking lot of the municipal building. “People can bring their papers they don’t want to...
North Wales Wegmans Site Sells; Former Owner Loses Millions in Foreclosure Transaction
The Wegmans site in North Wales has sold to a New York REIT.Image via iStock. ExchangeRight — a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Pasadena, Calif. — has acquired the North Wales Wegmans site at Montgomery Mall. Ryan Shallow and Natalie Kostelni reported the $22.6 million transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Princeton Police: No threat to public determined after body found on side of Rosedale Road
The Princeton Police Department responded to a call about a male body found off to the side of the road on Rosedale Road at 7:54 a.m. Sept. 7. Police conducted an investigation and determined that it was a suicide. There is no threat to the public.
Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles
As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
Budding burger chain lands in N.J.
BurgerFi, a growing burger concept, is readying to open a New Jersey eatery. The burger chain’s newest restaurant will open in Cherry Hill on Friday, Sept. 9.
White supremacist group crashed NJ town's historic Labor Day parade
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy group crashed New Jersey’s largest and oldest Labor Day procession, the town’s mayor said Tuesday.
