Willingboro, NJ

WHYY

Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary

A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
CAMDEN, NJ
hopewelltwp.org

Trenton Water Works Confident that Hopewell Township Customers Not Impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease

The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
HOPEWELL, NJ
camdencounty.com

First Probable Case of West Nile Virus Detected in Camden County

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department have detected the first probable case of West Nile Virus in a Collingswood resident. On Sept. 6, laboratory test results positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) were reported to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) and an investigation was initiated.
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County Special Services School renovates playground

The Burlington County Special Services School District will be able to renovate the playground at its Westampton campus thanks to an agreement with the Burlington County Commissioners to help fund the project. The county commissioners approved a cost-share agreement with the district that specifies the county will contribute $400,000 to...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
phlcouncil.com

STATEMENT FROM COUNCIL PRESIDENT DARRELL L. CLARKE ON THE RESIGNATIONS OF COUNCILMEMBERS MARIA QUIÑONES SÁNCHEZ AND GREEN

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today released the following statement regarding the resignations of Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez (7th District) and Councilmember Derek Green (At Large):. “Councilmembers Quiñones Sánchez and Green have communicated to me their resignations from City Council, effective today.”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Don’t trash all your trash

To help Mantua and other Gloucester County residents who don’t want to throw compromising documents like bills and financial statements in the trash, the township will host a paper shredding event Saturday in the parking lot of the municipal building. “People can bring their papers they don’t want to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles

As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

