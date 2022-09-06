ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Harvard Crimson

How Harvard Picks Its Presidents

In the summer of 2017, Lawrence S. Bacow was gearing up to help search for the University’s 29th president, not realizing he would later become a candidate. Five years later, Harvard is once again embarking on a presidential search — this time for Bacow’s successor. The announcement...
Harvard Law School Student Jeremy Hendley Dies at 35

If you or someone you know needs help at Harvard, contact Counseling and Mental Health Services at (617) 495-2042 or the Harvard University Police Department at (617) 495-1212. Several peer counseling groups offer confidential peer conversations. Learn more here. You can contact a University Chaplain to speak one-on-one at chaplains@harvard.edu...
HUDS Pilots New Expanded Meal Plan for Graduate Students

Lehman Hall, at the intersection of Harvard Yard and Harvard Square, is the center of student life for the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. By Angela Dela Cruz. Harvard University Dining Services rolled out a new meal plan for graduate students this fall, which features an expanded offering of campus cafe locations and extends to Harvard Extension School students.
Some Students in Summer, Bridge Housing Report Poor Communication from Harvard

Some Harvard students lived in the College's upperclassmen houses over the summer, including Eliot House. By Santiago A. Saldivar. Harvard students who lived on campus over the summer reported poor communication and a lack of support regarding housing logistics from administrators. Select students were eligible to live on campus during...
Houghton Library Opens Exhibition on Drag in America

Houghton Library opened on Tuesday an exhibition on the history of drag in America, organized by Matthew Wittmann, curator of the Harvard Theatre Collection. The exhibit highlights the long history of drag as a part of American culture and points to its roots in Shakespearean England, where male actors frequently cross-dressed in theatrical performances.
Yi-An Huang ’05 Begins Term as City Manager, Pledging Deeper Connection With City Council

Cambridge’s new city manager, Yi-An Huang ’05, pledged transparency and collaboration with the City Council during a Tuesday interview with The Crimson. Huang, previously the executive director of clinical operations at Boston Medical Center, said he will act with greater urgency on issues such as climate change, transit, and housing. He took office Tuesday morning virtually after testing positive for Covid-19.
