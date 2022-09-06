Read full article on original website
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
mainebiz.biz
Maine's biggest brewer stakes claim in Scarborough with land purchase agreement
Courtesy /Allagash Brewing Co. Rolling out the barrel? Allagash Brewing Co., based in Portland, is getting ready to expand to Scarborough, via a land purchase agreement at The Downs mixed-use development. The Downs mixed-used development in Scarborough will be home to Allagash Brewing Co.'s second tasting room, which is slated...
WGME
Severe shortage of edtechs could move some Portland students to 4-day weeks
PORTLAND (WGME) – A severe shortage of edtechs in Portland's special education program is forcing the school district to consider a rotating four-day week for some students if the situation gets much worse. The school year started with more than 500 openings for edtechs throughout Maine. Portland, alone, is...
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine
Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
WGME
Smoke from wildfires out West may reach Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Early fall often means large wildfires get going in the western United States, and this year is no exception. Several large wildfires burning in California, Oregon, and other western states have been pumping smoke into the atmosphere over the west. A huge area of high pressure has been...
WGME
Portland restaurant listed as one of best new places to eat in U.S.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A restaurant that opened earlier this year in Portland is off to a great start, recently being named one of the best new places to eat in the country. According to the Bangor Daily News, Regards, a restaurant that serves Maine seafood with a blend of Mexican, Japanese, and Californian cuisine, got a spot in the top 50 in the food magazine Bon Appetit.
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
mainepublic.org
2 Maine elected officials found on far-right group’s leaked membership rolls
One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members. The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of a report...
WGME
'Flat out wrong': Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) – An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat, unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. "We...
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
mainepublic.org
From mill closures to border tensions, a new book probes the turmoil in Maine's logging industry
In the north woods, Maine loggers have felled trees, fended off foreign competition and navigated a major change in the woods product industry. Former University of Maine Professor Andrew Egan has written a new book, "Haywire: Discord in Maine's Logging Woods And The Unraveling of an Industry." He's now a professor of forest resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia.
nbcboston.com
Several Maine Businesses Forced to Close Ahead of Labor Day Due to Staffing Issues
For some Maine businesses, this Labor Day is much quieter than usual at least in part due to a lack of staff. Instead of the sound of orders being called out at Five Islands Lobster Company in Georgetown, there was simply pattering rain on picnic tables Monday. The iconic lobster...
mainepublic.org
Recent rains have diminished Maine drought
Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
WGME
Allagash plans to open new tasting room in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Allagash Brewing Company announced Thursday it plans to buy over 7 acres of land in Scarborough to build a new custom-designed tasting room slated to open in 2024. The future space will be located within The Downs, which features residential, commercial, and recreational components. Allagash says it...
WGME
Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog
This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
WGME
Internet service providers drop lawsuit against Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some of the country's largest telecommunication providers have dropped a lawsuit against the state of Maine. Those companies were targeting a law aimed at protecting people's personal information online. Maine passed one of the strictest internet privacy laws in the country in 2019 and almost immediately, it...
WMTW
Gov. Mills blasts report that red lists Maine lobster
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is blasting a new report that urges people to avoid Maine lobster because of alleged risks posed by the fishery to other species, like the North Atlantic Right Whale. The report from Seafood Watch, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, claims lobster fishing...
