Biddeford, ME

97.5 WOKQ

What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Kool AM

Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine

Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
WINDSOR, ME
WGME

Smoke from wildfires out West may reach Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Early fall often means large wildfires get going in the western United States, and this year is no exception. Several large wildfires burning in California, Oregon, and other western states have been pumping smoke into the atmosphere over the west. A huge area of high pressure has been...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Portland restaurant listed as one of best new places to eat in U.S.

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A restaurant that opened earlier this year in Portland is off to a great start, recently being named one of the best new places to eat in the country. According to the Bangor Daily News, Regards, a restaurant that serves Maine seafood with a blend of Mexican, Japanese, and Californian cuisine, got a spot in the top 50 in the food magazine Bon Appetit.
PORTLAND, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

From mill closures to border tensions, a new book probes the turmoil in Maine's logging industry

In the north woods, Maine loggers have felled trees, fended off foreign competition and navigated a major change in the woods product industry. Former University of Maine Professor Andrew Egan has written a new book, "Haywire: Discord in Maine's Logging Woods And The Unraveling of an Industry." He's now a professor of forest resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
STONINGTON, ME
WGME

Allagash plans to open new tasting room in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Allagash Brewing Company announced Thursday it plans to buy over 7 acres of land in Scarborough to build a new custom-designed tasting room slated to open in 2024. The future space will be located within The Downs, which features residential, commercial, and recreational components. Allagash says it...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog

This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
HOULTON, ME
WGME

Internet service providers drop lawsuit against Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some of the country's largest telecommunication providers have dropped a lawsuit against the state of Maine. Those companies were targeting a law aimed at protecting people's personal information online. Maine passed one of the strictest internet privacy laws in the country in 2019 and almost immediately, it...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Gov. Mills blasts report that red lists Maine lobster

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is blasting a new report that urges people to avoid Maine lobster because of alleged risks posed by the fishery to other species, like the North Atlantic Right Whale. The report from Seafood Watch, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, claims lobster fishing...
MAINE STATE

