Brunswick, ME

WGME

Maine has more than 30 female athletic directors for first time

PORTLAND (WGME) – It is the busy season for Maine athletic directors at all levels. For the first time, there are more than 30 female ADs throughout the state. Yarmouth recently named Sarah Holmes as the Clippers’ new AD. She had been an assistant for the past five years. Kelsy Ross has led NYA's athletic department for the past four years, while Gray-New Gloucester's Susan Robbins is in her 25th year working as an AD in Maine.
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

Sea Dogs ready for playoff chase

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies are playing Game 3 of a six-game series, with the Dogs beginning the night two games up on Somerset in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. The Dogs came back late Wednesday night to pull out a wild 4-2 win. Izzy...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Sea Dogs corral Rumble Ponies 4-2!

Portland, Maine – David Hamilton stole his 64th base of the season, tying the Portland Sea Dogs (67-61, 37-22) set by Julio Ramirez in 1999, taking down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (51-75, 23-34) on Wednesday, 4-2 at Hadlock Field. The Rumble Ponies scored the first run of the game...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Topsham eagle scout helps spruce up memorial to twin towers

TOPSHAM (WGME) – Following in his father's footsteps, a Topsham boy is giving back to the community. Colby Porter is an eagle scout. He's been working diligently to enhance the twin towers near Mt. Ararat High School. He says those same towers were built in 2002 by his dad...
TOPSHAM, ME
lcnme.com

Driver Hospitalized Following Crash at Wiscasset Speedway

A Pro Stock driver was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland following a crash at the Wiscasset Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a post on the Wiscasset Speedway LLC Facebook page. Pro Stock driver Ryan Deane, of Bangor, was transported to the hospital after suffering burns and...
WISCASSET, ME
WMTW

Crashes create traffic headaches on 295 in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A crash briefly shutdown the southbound side of I-295 in Portland. The crash was on Tukey's Bridge just before Exit 8 just before 8:30 a.m. and traffic quickly backed up. There were actually a pair of crashes on the highway in Portland at about the same time causing miles of backed-up traffic.
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine

Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
WINDSOR, ME
WGME

Allagash plans to open new tasting room in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Allagash Brewing Company announced Thursday it plans to buy over 7 acres of land in Scarborough to build a new custom-designed tasting room slated to open in 2024. The future space will be located within The Downs, which features residential, commercial, and recreational components. Allagash says it...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Maine native Anna Kendrick announces that she will make directorial debut

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland native Anna Kendrick shared a special announcement with her fans on Instagram Wednesday. The star actress will soon be making her directorial debut. Kendrick shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the news with the caption, "HELL. YES." According to Deadline, the movie will be...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine

(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
BELFAST, ME

