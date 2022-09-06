Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine has more than 30 female athletic directors for first time
PORTLAND (WGME) – It is the busy season for Maine athletic directors at all levels. For the first time, there are more than 30 female ADs throughout the state. Yarmouth recently named Sarah Holmes as the Clippers’ new AD. She had been an assistant for the past five years. Kelsy Ross has led NYA's athletic department for the past four years, while Gray-New Gloucester's Susan Robbins is in her 25th year working as an AD in Maine.
WGME
Sea Dogs ready for playoff chase
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies are playing Game 3 of a six-game series, with the Dogs beginning the night two games up on Somerset in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. The Dogs came back late Wednesday night to pull out a wild 4-2 win. Izzy...
WGME
Maine high school football teams do their part to help raise autism awareness
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Week 2 of the high school football season kicks off Friday night, also known as Autism Awareness Night. Many coaching staffs throughout the state, including the Old Orchard Beach Seagulls, will be sporting colorful autism awareness T-shirts. The program started back in 2017 and has grown each and every year.
WGME
Sea Dogs corral Rumble Ponies 4-2!
Portland, Maine – David Hamilton stole his 64th base of the season, tying the Portland Sea Dogs (67-61, 37-22) set by Julio Ramirez in 1999, taking down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (51-75, 23-34) on Wednesday, 4-2 at Hadlock Field. The Rumble Ponies scored the first run of the game...
Maine Student Hit by Delivery Truck While at School, Rushed to Maine Med
A student's condition is unknown following an incident in which she was reportedly hit while a delivery truck was reversing. According to WGME 13, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 12. Lewiston Police tell reporters that a student at Bates College was walking on campus Wednesday when she was struck.
That’s a Wrap! Thompson’s Point’s Last Summer Concerts of the Season are This Week in Portland, Maine
There’s a chill in the air, the sun is setting well before 8 p.m., and pumpkin is back on the menus. While I’m not here to rush summer away because we still have warm days ahead, I am relaying the bittersweet news that Thompson’s Point’s summer season of outdoor concerts is coming to an end.
WGME
Topsham eagle scout helps spruce up memorial to twin towers
TOPSHAM (WGME) – Following in his father's footsteps, a Topsham boy is giving back to the community. Colby Porter is an eagle scout. He's been working diligently to enhance the twin towers near Mt. Ararat High School. He says those same towers were built in 2002 by his dad...
lcnme.com
Driver Hospitalized Following Crash at Wiscasset Speedway
A Pro Stock driver was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland following a crash at the Wiscasset Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a post on the Wiscasset Speedway LLC Facebook page. Pro Stock driver Ryan Deane, of Bangor, was transported to the hospital after suffering burns and...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's biggest brewer stakes claim in Scarborough with land purchase agreement
Courtesy /Allagash Brewing Co. Rolling out the barrel? Allagash Brewing Co., based in Portland, is getting ready to expand to Scarborough, via a land purchase agreement at The Downs mixed-use development. The Downs mixed-used development in Scarborough will be home to Allagash Brewing Co.'s second tasting room, which is slated...
WMTW
Crashes create traffic headaches on 295 in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A crash briefly shutdown the southbound side of I-295 in Portland. The crash was on Tukey's Bridge just before Exit 8 just before 8:30 a.m. and traffic quickly backed up. There were actually a pair of crashes on the highway in Portland at about the same time causing miles of backed-up traffic.
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
Sept. 6, 1980: Grateful Dead rock Maine State Fairgrounds in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Forty-two years ago, the Grateful Dead and their caravan descended on the now-nonexistent Maine State Fairgrounds in Lewiston. It was the final show of their 1980 summer tour. The Saturday concert was a hot one – but fans certainly got their money’s worth. The band played...
mainepublic.org
Recent rains have diminished Maine drought
Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine
Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med
According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
WGME
Allagash plans to open new tasting room in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Allagash Brewing Company announced Thursday it plans to buy over 7 acres of land in Scarborough to build a new custom-designed tasting room slated to open in 2024. The future space will be located within The Downs, which features residential, commercial, and recreational components. Allagash says it...
WPFO
Maine native Anna Kendrick announces that she will make directorial debut
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland native Anna Kendrick shared a special announcement with her fans on Instagram Wednesday. The star actress will soon be making her directorial debut. Kendrick shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the news with the caption, "HELL. YES." According to Deadline, the movie will be...
WGME
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine
(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
WMTW
Maine woman helps revive 9-year-old girl from drowning at New Hampshire pool
The New Hampton, New Hampshire Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
