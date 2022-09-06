Palin calls for Begich to drop out of the congressional race but deadline arrives and neither budge

Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit
"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
youralaskalink.com
Alaskans React to Both Republicans Staying in House Race
Added by atagliaferri on September 6, 2022. We’ll begin today with what’s still the big topic here in Alaska for election 2022, now that we know the two top republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich will stay in the race, the question remains how will voters rank candidates on November 8th. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart talked with some voters today.
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce
The Kenai Peninsula Borough paid $267,000 to settle a pair of workplace complaints alleging bullying and discrimination by Charlie Pierce, the borough’s departing mayor and a Republican candidate for governor. Only one of the settlements has been previously disclosed to the public. Copies of the settlements were first published by Juneau radio station KINY after […] The post Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kcaw.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. How gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker are setting themselves...
kinyradio.com
Bill raising the legal age to get married in Alaska becomes law
House Bill 62 raises the legal minimum age to marry in Alaska from 14 to 16. Minors who have reached the age of 16 or 17 may only marry if the other party to the marriage is not more than three years older. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Yesterday, legislation sponsored...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
RELATED PEOPLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska State Troopers announce two promotions after deputy commissioner retires
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Captain Maurice “Mo” Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers while Bryan Barlow took over Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner.
Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native heading to Congress, journeys home to the river
The daughter of a Yu'pik mom and a dad from Nebraska, Peltola defeated Sarah Palin in a special election. She'll be the first Democrat to represent Alaska in the U.S. House in 50 years.
kinyradio.com
Report: Famed Iditarod musher Lance Mackey has died
Kenai, Alaska (KSRM) - Alaskan dog musher and dog sled racer Lance Mackey has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news was made public by his parents in a social media post from Wednesday. Mackey, most recently from Fairbanks, who lived for several years in Kasilof, was a...
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As part of it’s 50th anniversary, the Imperial Court of All Alaska crowned its Emperor and Emprex Sunday night. Matt Cook took the Emperor title and the Emprex crown went to Dela Rosa. Traditionally, an Emperor and Empress is crowned, but this year, Dela Rosa made history being the first ever gender non-specific title holder.
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod legend Lance Mackey dies at 52
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Iditarod legend Lance Mackey has died, according to an online post from his father and confirmed by a friend of the family, who announced his death on their Facebook page late Wednesday night. Mackey was 52. Bill Borden, a friend of the family and former Iditarod...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s new eviction diversion program would resolve disputes before court and, maybe, keep people in their homes
Alaska’s court system is launching an eviction diversion program, aimed at resolving disputes between landlords and tenants before they end up in court. The grant-funded initiative will provide landlords and tenants with information on things like legal assistance, mediation, financial counseling and rental assistance. The goal is to help reach an agreement both sides are satisfied with, and for people to avoid spending time and money going to court to plead their case in front of a judge.
alaskasnewssource.com
Public comment period passes for EPA determination for Pebble Mine project
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The public comment period for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Proposed Determination to limit areas of the Bristol Bay watershed as waste disposal sites closed Tuesday, drawing reactions from groups on both sides of the argument to open Pebble Mine. In May 2022, the EPA published...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskapublic.org
This UAF professor is looking for help collecting blueberries. She’s paying $50 per gallon.
A University of Alaska Fairbanks professor is asking the public to assist her in collecting wild blueberries for research, at a rate of $50 per gallon. Kriya Dunlap teaches biochemistry at UAF, and said the berries will help support continued student research projects into the health benefits of Alaska berries.
Stimulus Check 2022: How To Claim Up to $3200 in 2 Weeks in Alaska, and September Stimulus Check in Other States
In just two weeks, the first round of $3,200 direct payments will be distributed to qualified Alaskans, Alaska government document showed. The Alaska legislature earlier this year adopted a budget that calls for distributing $3,200 to qualified people by the end of the year. The Alaska Department of Revenue has announced that the first batch of direct payments will begin to arrive in bank accounts on September 20, as per Alaska's Department of Revenue.
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy rain expected across Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain continues to build into Southcentral Alaska, as an atmospheric river is taking aim at the region. While the rain has been light for most of the morning, heavier rain has been falling through Prince William Sound. It’s here where nearly an inch of rain has already fallen as of 6 a.m., with significantly more expected through the day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii taxpayers will soon be receiving their tax refunds. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday said so far, approximately $294 million was being released to taxpayers. The state Department of Taxation on Friday released $100,000 direct deposit refunds to taxpayers as part of the first phase, he said.
Comments / 1