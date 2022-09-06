ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWMania

CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months

CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
WWE
PWMania

Things Reportedly Going in the Direction of CM Punk Not Returning to AEW

Wade Keller provided a recap of what happened in the last few days following the aftermath of the backstage brawl involving The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk, among others, during a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller acknowledged that Tony Khan is in a difficult situation due to the fact...
WWE
PWMania

Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars

Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
WWE
PWMania

What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air, Garcia Sends Message to Fans Following All Out Incident

Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
BUFFALO, NY
PWMania

Pat McAfee Leaving His WWE SmackDown Commentary Role for the Time Being

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pat McAfee will be participating in the new season of “College GameDay” on ESPN as a permanent member of the show. McAfee’s role as a commentator on WWE SmackDown will be coming to an end, for the time being, he will continue to be a part of the WWE family.
WWE
PWMania

Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match

Mr. Kennedy Chris Jericho recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that...
WWE
PWMania

Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight

The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation. During the latest...
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/9/22

Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 9 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs and Erica Yan. – Duke Hudson defeated Bronco Metzin. – Indi...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (9/5/22) – Episode 79

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. * Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Jordan Kross and Renny D. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Madison Rayne and Queen Aminata. * Serena Deeb vs. Nikki...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium

Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover

Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Explains Why Triple H Made Her a Babyface Again

Becky Lynch was a top star as a babyface, but after she made her return to WWE in 2021 at SummerSlam and quickly defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, she turned heel. After Triple H took over as head of WWE creative, he wasted no time in...
WWE
PWMania

Changes Being Made to AEW Dynamite Due to CM Punk Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. As a result of the incident, changes...
BUFFALO, NY

