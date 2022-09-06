Read full article on original website
Maine Grains announces upcoming 10-year anniversary
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine Grains is celebrating their 10 year anniversary of manufacturing locally grown stone milled grains and serving the community. “I never dreamed how impactful it would be to rebuild a mill in this downtown, repurposing this building,” said Amber Lambke. The building was once the...
Litchfield Fair starts Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition since 1858 kicks off on Friday. The Litchfield Fair is known as a good old-fashioned country fair. With a heavy focus on agriculture, the fair also features rides, truck pulls, music, and more. Sunday, there will be an antique car parade at 12:30...
First Maine Driver Educator Summit held in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Over 200 driving educators from across the state were at the first Maine Driver Educator Summit at the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday. It was hosted by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, AAA Northern New England and the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The purpose...
Maine Childrens Home in Waterville awarded grant from New Balance Foundation
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Children’s Home in Waterville has been awarded a grant to improve and support their Christmas Program. They received $35,000 from New Balance Foundation, a longtime supporter. For more than 60 years, the Christmas Program has been providing winter essentials, clothing, games, and toys...
US Marshals are removing prisoners from Cumberland County Jail
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTWI) - U.S. Marshals are removing federal prisoners from the Cumberland County Jail. The Marshal’s service cites a lack of staffing at the jail as the reason for the removal of the prisoners. Cumberland County Jail has been dealing with staffing shortages for a while now....
