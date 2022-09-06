ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 5

Rayna Kaneshiro
3d ago

instead of making HMC bigger. they should make another hospital in keeau.

Reply(1)
5
Related
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island

Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
Hilo, HI
Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

This weekend East shores may see a bump due to Hurricane Kay. An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. More stable trade wind conditions moving in. Updated: Sep....
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Aiona
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii crowdfunding platform focuses on promoting community service

The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022. The prices rose astronomically and sold quickly for Hawaii homes and condos. That trend may be changing in some neighborhoods. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 10 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Classless Southwest Hawaii Review SJC to LIH: Quirky, Unique

After flying and reviewing Alaska Airlines to the mainland last week, we returned home on Southwest from San Jose to Lihue. We wanted to see what Southwest Hawaii flights are about and why they are so popular. The prior week we flew interisland with Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest and reported on those short island hops.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Commission declines to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Maui Police Chief Pelletier

The Maui police commission has declined to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. The unanimous decision was announced following executive session during a special meeting on Wednesday in which members reviewed three complaints alleging violations of policy and procedure. Chair Frank De Rego said independent third party...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022

With World Surf League Finals underway, Carissa Moore is hoping to snap a 6th trophy. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. At the age of 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was Britain’s...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Fast Track#Common Ground#Medical Services#General Health#Republican#Democratic#Hnn
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hospitals attempt to address worker shortage by ‘growing their own’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a recent survey of medical workers, more than half said they’re considering leaving the field. Hospitals are left with the challenge of finding ways to recruit and retain. Belinda Lujan, a Kaiser Permanente Hawaii RN, said the Sterile Processing Department is often considered the...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy