Rayna Kaneshiro
3d ago
instead of making HMC bigger. they should make another hospital in keeau.
5
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
Hawaii Magazine
5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island
Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
Nearly 100% of Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse
The situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
Push to remove age requirement for police officers to retire
There is a push coming from a Maui County Councilmember to improve the recruitment of police officers by removing the minimum age of 55 for retirement, instead only taking years of service into account.
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
This weekend East shores may see a bump due to Hurricane Kay. An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. More stable trade wind conditions moving in. Updated: Sep....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii crowdfunding platform focuses on promoting community service
The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022. The prices rose astronomically and sold quickly for Hawaii homes and condos. That trend may be changing in some neighborhoods. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 10 hours ago.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Classless Southwest Hawaii Review SJC to LIH: Quirky, Unique
After flying and reviewing Alaska Airlines to the mainland last week, we returned home on Southwest from San Jose to Lihue. We wanted to see what Southwest Hawaii flights are about and why they are so popular. The prior week we flew interisland with Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest and reported on those short island hops.
mauinow.com
Commission declines to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Maui Police Chief Pelletier
The Maui police commission has declined to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. The unanimous decision was announced following executive session during a special meeting on Wednesday in which members reviewed three complaints alleging violations of policy and procedure. Chair Frank De Rego said independent third party...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022
With World Surf League Finals underway, Carissa Moore is hoping to snap a 6th trophy. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. At the age of 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was Britain’s...
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
KITV.com
Hawaii judges under fire as public urges courts to keep criminals behind bars
Former judge and prosecutor Randal Lee knows firsthand the responsibility of sound judgements to keep the community safe from those posing a danger to the public. "Just like offenders have to be accountable, judges should be held accountable too," he said.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
Hawaii business pays up for not paying overtime
Raymond’s Painting Company Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it did not properly document and maintain its employment records.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Hawaii remembers special ties to UK’s royal family
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has signed a bill that will allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in a county parking lot overnight. Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: New video shows former Hawaii Proud Boy playing active role in Jan. 6 riot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New video of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shows former Hawaii Proud Boy Nick Ochs throwing an object at police and videotaping his friend Nicholas DeCarlo defacing a door. Another video shows DeCarlo throwing a smoke grenade at the officers, forgetting to take the pin out. “(Expletive)...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hospitals attempt to address worker shortage by ‘growing their own’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a recent survey of medical workers, more than half said they’re considering leaving the field. Hospitals are left with the challenge of finding ways to recruit and retain. Belinda Lujan, a Kaiser Permanente Hawaii RN, said the Sterile Processing Department is often considered the...
Shark attack closes Hawaii beach, leaves victim in critical condition
At least one woman was hospitalized Saturday after a shark attack closed a Hawaii beach on Labor Day weekend.
