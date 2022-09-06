Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
This ice cream festival will return to the Bal Harbour Shops this monthBest of South FloridaBal Harbour, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Related
Fire Guts Home of Forest Glen Middle School Teacher
A Forest Glen Middle School teacher and her family were displaced by a fire that gutted their Tamarac home Wednesday. Ashley Edwards, a reading teacher, was beginning her work day “when she received a call from her husband that their beloved home was engulfed in flames,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser page launched by Edwards’ friend, Maricia Johnson.
Click10.com
Amid pressure for firings, Broward superintendent to ‘provide an update’ next week
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools administrators and staff knew on Thursday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking reelection, and his Florida Department of Education weren’t done with his shakeup. Tim Hay, the executive director of the FDLE’s Office of Safe Schools, asked Vickie L....
WSVN-TV
Federal agents release photos of courthouse vandalized by man on Labor Day
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The extent of the damage caused by a trespasser in a federal courthouse on Labor Day has now been revealed. Federal agents released images Thursday of the aftermath caused by a man who vandalized the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, earlier that week. According to...
School District of Palm Beach County faces scrutiny in grand jury report
New details are emerging about a grand jury report focused on school safety in Florida and what it's revealed about the School District of Palm Beach County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sflcn.com
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale
MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
KINGS POINT: Rockin’ Delray Beach Senior Community Lands Another In Jail
Resident Arrested For Drugs… Joins Other Kings Point Notables In Lockup… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Is Kings Point the rockin’ist senior living community in the United States? Is it always “Senior Week” in Kings Point? Jail records suggest it’s all possible. Just days […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
tamaractalk.com
Teacher’s Tamarac Home Deemed Uninhabitable After Fire
A teacher and her family were displaced by a fire that gutted their Tamarac home Wednesday. Ashley Edwards, a reading teacher at Forest Glen Middle School, was beginning her work day “when she received a call from her husband that their beloved home was engulfed in flames,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser page launched by Edwards’ friend, Maricia Johnson.
WPBF News 25
Retired educator makes first appearance for attempted murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired educator and co-founder of a West Palm Beach-based charter school made his first appearance Thursday for attempted murder. Amefika Geuka, 82, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, which is a 25-year minimum sentence if he is charged. This comes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Teens Helping Clean-Up a Local Neighborhood
Boca Raton Student-Led Group Will Help Clean-Up an Overgrown Field Covering an Iconic Mural in Delray Beach by Transforming it Into a Butterfly Garden. Delray Beach, FL – Recent Philanthropy Tank (www.philanthropytank.org) awarded program Growing Native Oases Made for Engagement (GNOME) will roll up their sleeves this Saturday, September 10th to turn the overgrown Pocket Refuge near Catherine Strong Park in Delray Beach into a thriving, beautiful butterfly garden. The event is free and open to public volunteers.
Click10.com
Free homework help for South Florida public school students available online
As kids across South Florida settle into their new school routines, there’s an inevitable part of “back to school” that every family deals with once the bell rings at the end of the day. Homework. Miami-Dade County Schools is offering free tutoring for students in K- 12...
Grand Opening of Alyssa Alhadeff’s Playground on September 18
The Grand Opening of a new playground dedicated to the life of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, is scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022. The opening comes after a year of development and passionate fundraising by volunteers to cover the $300,000 cost of the playground. According to Lori Alhadeff, Alyssa’s mother and the project’s main organizer, one anonymous donor committed $20,000; however, more funds are still needed.
THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again
Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Deputies ID motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with Broward bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a Broward County Transit bus Wednesday and outlined the events leading to the crash. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said Thursday that 19-year-old Phillipe Madeira was riding a Kawasaki EX300-B, heading south on...
TICKET ALERT: STOMP Brings the Beats to Coral Springs
STOMP, the international percussion sensation, makes its Coral Springs premiere with tickets going on sale Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, over the last 28 years, STOMP has grown into an international sensation, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Allegro Plans 188-Unit Community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Allegro Senior Living has unveiled plans for Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. The eight-story, 280,000-square-foot property will feature 188 units with views of the adjacent waterway and Atlantic Ocean. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services, though the number of units of each was not disclosed.
Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl
MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district. The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.It's called rainbow fentanyl.As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.But they want parents to be aware of its dangers.
margatetalk.com
Clear Space by Disposing of Your Hazardous Waste September 10
Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. Residents don’t even need to leave their vehicles. Just drive through, show a valid driver’s license from one...
Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
Lake Park private school beefs up security
We’re about a month into the new school year. It's similar in many ways to years prior, but very different for a small school in the town of Lake Park.
Click10.com
‘Unknown’ man’s body turns up at Oak Grove Elementary in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives responded to Oak Grove Elementary School after a man’s body turned up in the physical education area in the Gladeview neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Police officers closed off the physical education area outside of the public school’s building at 15640...
Comments / 0