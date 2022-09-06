ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Fire Guts Home of Forest Glen Middle School Teacher

A Forest Glen Middle School teacher and her family were displaced by a fire that gutted their Tamarac home Wednesday. Ashley Edwards, a reading teacher, was beginning her work day “when she received a call from her husband that their beloved home was engulfed in flames,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser page launched by Edwards’ friend, Maricia Johnson.
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale

MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: Rockin’ Delray Beach Senior Community Lands Another In Jail

Resident Arrested For Drugs… Joins Other Kings Point Notables In Lockup… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Is Kings Point the rockin’ist senior living community in the United States? Is it always “Senior Week” in Kings Point? Jail records suggest it’s all possible. Just days […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
tamaractalk.com

Teacher’s Tamarac Home Deemed Uninhabitable After Fire

#Domestic Violence#Art Gallery#Intimate Partner Violence#Atlantis Academy
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton Teens Helping Clean-Up a Local Neighborhood

Boca Raton Student-Led Group Will Help Clean-Up an Overgrown Field Covering an Iconic Mural in Delray Beach by Transforming it Into a Butterfly Garden. Delray Beach, FL – Recent Philanthropy Tank (www.philanthropytank.org) awarded program Growing Native Oases Made for Engagement (GNOME) will roll up their sleeves this Saturday, September 10th to turn the overgrown Pocket Refuge near Catherine Strong Park in Delray Beach into a thriving, beautiful butterfly garden. The event is free and open to public volunteers.
BOCA RATON, FL
Parkland Talk

Grand Opening of Alyssa Alhadeff’s Playground on September 18

The Grand Opening of a new playground dedicated to the life of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, is scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022. The opening comes after a year of development and passionate fundraising by volunteers to cover the $300,000 cost of the playground. According to Lori Alhadeff, Alyssa’s mother and the project’s main organizer, one anonymous donor committed $20,000; however, more funds are still needed.
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again

Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Click10.com

Deputies ID motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a Broward County Transit bus Wednesday and outlined the events leading to the crash. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said Thursday that 19-year-old Phillipe Madeira was riding a Kawasaki EX300-B, heading south on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

TICKET ALERT: STOMP Brings the Beats to Coral Springs

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, makes its Coral Springs premiere with tickets going on sale Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, over the last 28 years, STOMP has grown into an international sensation, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Allegro Plans 188-Unit Community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Allegro Senior Living has unveiled plans for Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. The eight-story, 280,000-square-foot property will feature 188 units with views of the adjacent waterway and Atlantic Ocean. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services, though the number of units of each was not disclosed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl

MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district. The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.It's called rainbow fentanyl.As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.But they want parents to be aware of its dangers. 
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Clear Space by Disposing of Your Hazardous Waste September 10

Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. Residents don’t even need to leave their vehicles. Just drive through, show a valid driver’s license from one...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

