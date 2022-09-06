ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

First responders receive free admission at Tulsa Botanic Gardens for Labor Day

By Michele White, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFmR9_0hjMMylN00

TULSA, Okla. — First Responders were honored with free admission on Labor Day to the Tulsa Botanical Gardens.

The Botanical Gardens are usually closed on Mondays but will open on Mondays that fall on holidays to allow more people to enjoy the gardens on their day off.

Carlos and Briana Zuta both work in hospitals in Tulsa and were given free admissions to the gardens. They both said it feels good to be appreciated.

“I think that’s great. I feel like we, just in the past couple of years, we’ve been celebrated a little bit more and it’s great that we’re continuing to do that,” said Carlos.

“So nice. It feels so good to be appreciated. Like he said, I feel like there’s been more and more discounts and stuff lately for health care workers. It’s nice after spending all today in the hospital to be able to come out and be appreciated yourself,” said Briana.

Staff at the Tulsa Botanical Gardens said they received a warm response to the discount. They also said they always look for ways to give back to the community.

The Tulsa Botanical Gardens have honored the military, veterans, firefighters, police officers and teachers in the past.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Tulsa State Fair 2022 Prize Pack Giveaway

Tulsa, OK — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair is coming to Expo Square, September 29 - October 9, and FOX23 is giving you a chance to win one of four fantastic prize packages!. Entry Period: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT to Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. Participants may enter once during the Entry Period.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Deadline Approaching To Register For Tulsa's 918 Day Scavenger Hunt

The deadline is approaching to register for Tulsa's 918 Day Scavenger Hunt. This will be Tulsa's 5th year to celebrate 918 Day. This year will focus on the commitment and service of the city's first responders from Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire and EMSA. The scavenger hunt will be Saturday, September...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
KRMG

New COVID-19 booster doses available in Green County

TULSA, Okla. — The updated COVID-19 boosters green-lighted by the CDC on September 1st are arriving in Green Country. On Wednesday afternoon, FOX23 spoke with Ellen Niemitalo, the Manager of Immunizations for the Tulsa Health Department. She said they’ve received the Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses, but are still waiting...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police officer ‘okay’ after getting into crash downtown

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say one of their officers is going to be okay after getting into a crash in downtown Tulsa early Thursday morning. Captain Ryan Woods tells us one of their officers was heading west on West 6th Street when a Cadillac ran a red light while going north on South Denver Avenue around 1:45 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fort Gibson police officers spend time off helping elderly man

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Members of the Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police took care of their community even after their patrol was over. Sgt. Brent Maddocks says an elderly man flagged down one of the Lodge members while she was on duty patrolling the neighborhood. The man told the officer he simply needing a helping hand.
FORT GIBSON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Local Life#Localevent#First Responders#Festival#Tulsa Botanic Gardens#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start

TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
TULSA, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Tulsa's Gathering Place is a gem for the city (and the rest of Oklahoma)

A space intended to connect people from all across Tulsa—and the state—Gathering Place inspires joy, wonder, exploration, and more. A preschool-aged girl leaps out of her swing, makes her mouth into a giant O, and toddles quickly down the wavy wooden pathway in Fairyland Forest as her mother calls after her.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Tulsa County extends burn ban through September 12

TULSA, Okla. — The burn ban in Tulsa County has been extended until September 12, according to Tulsa County Communications. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban according to the guidelines for extreme fire dangers under state law. “Over the last 30 days, Tulsa...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

22-year-old dead after motorcycle struck tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down and struck a tree, troopers said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash, troopers said.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Farm Family Of The Year

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Thorne Ranch was established in Mayes County in 1963, when the Thorne family purchased 1,500 acre ranch three miles northeast of Adair, OK. Primarily purchased for summer grazing for stocker feeder cattle, they kept a fulltime employee, Pat Spaulding for twenty years. Albert (Abbie) grew up on the family ranch roping and doctoring calves near Canadian Texas and graduated from Texas Tech with a Ag Ed Degree. Abbie was back and forth between Thorne Ranch in Texas and Oklahoma until 1983, when he moved permanently to Oklahoma. He continued raising stocker feeder steers that were shipped to feedlots in the Panhandle of Texas. They kept around 5,000 head on feed.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Distracted driver crashes into Tulsa police cruiser

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer went to the hospital with minor injuries after a distracted driver crashed into his police car in downtown Tulsa Thursday morning. Police said the driver of a white Cadillac ran a red light and hit the police cruiser around 1:45 a.m. at West 6th Street and South Denver Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
89K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy