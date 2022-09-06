Read full article on original website
Rain and storms stick around for the end of the week
Clouds have moved in over most of Middle Georgia this evening as our next weather maker sets up to our south. An area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to funnel in moisture to Middle Georgia through the weekend. This will result in periods of heavy...
Rainy pattern set to begin Thursday afternoon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beginning later this afternoon a wet pattern will take hold over the Peach State for a few days. It was a slightly cooler and drier morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Thursday. A handful of clouds overhead made for decent sunrises, however they were not as pretty as yesterday. A decent amount of sun is with us once again through the mid morning hours, however cloud cover is likely to quickly fill in as we go through the lunch hours. Highs for today are going to be warm, however not as hot as yesterday as they peak in the mid 80s around the region.
More sun expected Wednesday afternoon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A mix of sun and clouds will continue to populate the Middle Georgia sky on Wednesday. A layer of cloud cover moved into Middle Georgia this morning following a relatively clear night. Those early clouds made for some spectacular sunrises this morning, but now they are giving the later morning hours a gloomier vibe. We will see them break a bit later this afternoon as high temperatures reach the upper 80s and lower 90s around the region. Heat indices will range from the lower 90s into the upper 90s.
Wednesday warms to the 90s before rain and cool temps to end the week
It was a hot day in Middle Georgia, and we have one more on the way before a pattern change brings a significant cool down. Most of us should be staying dry overnight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies to start Wednesday. A stray shower or storm will be possible...
Georgia National Fairgrounds hosting food drive Saturday
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fair is helping stock the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and it’s asking for your help. The first 500 people who bring in a minimum of five non-perishable items still in date will receive $10 in coupons to spend with food vendors at the 2022 Georgia National Fair.
