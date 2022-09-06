ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermon, ME

wabi.tv

Clinton Fair celebrates agricultural heritage

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair is known as the “biggest little fair in the state,” and with good reason. The 69th edition of the fair features an extensive midway, favorite carnival eats and the signature truck and tractor pulls. Clinton is known as the...
CLINTON, ME
WPFO

Milo bridge with no railing has Maine parents concerned

MILO (WGME) -- Residents in the town of Milo say kids are crossing a bridge to get to school that doesn't have any railings. The bridge on West Main Street spans the Sebec River and some parents say with no fencing, it's a safety hazard. "If any kid were to...
MILO, ME
Q106.5

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
Maine Lifestyle
wabi.tv

How about them apples? Recent rain helps Maine apple crop

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Many apple orchards are opening for the season, a sure sign summer is ending. But, how is the crop doing following a dry summer season?. TV5 visited Hooper’s Orchard Thursday to find out. They’ve grown immensely in their 25 years. In 1998, they started with...
MONROE, ME
wabi.tv

Charity rodeo to benefit Anah Shrine

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A rodeo in Levant this weekend will benefit the Anah Temple Shrine and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Apple Hill Stables is hosting its fourth annual charity rodeo. Each year, they choose a different organization to benefit from the event. The rodeo starts Friday and goes...
LEVANT, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth theater planning this year’s Halloween ‘Terror Trail’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand theater in Ellsworth is making plans for this year’s Halloween “Terror Trail.”. The theme this year is “Lost Pines Wilderness Survival Camp,” a 1980s themed survival camp where things have gone terribly wrong. The event will require dozens of volunteers,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Mt. View Middle School students kick off school year with team building activities

THORNDIKE, Maine (WABI) - Seventh graders at Mt. View Middle School are starting off the school year with something a little different than diving into their textbooks. “We’re going to build our team. We’re going to build our community strong, and we’re here for you. And this stuff comes before academics. And if you deal with this stuff, then you’ll come to our classroom ready to learn,” said seventh grade language arts teacher Leslie Denton.
THORNDIKE, ME
wabi.tv

United Way of Eastern Maine changes name

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine now has a new name. The announcement was made at the non-profit’s annual breakfast in Bangor Wednesday morning. Heart of Maine United Way is the second largest United Way in all of Maine. It is celebrating its 85th anniversary.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield Sunday

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It will be a cheese lovers paradise in Pittsfield this weekend!. The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park Sunday, September 11. The event, sponsored by the Maine Cheese Guild, will feature 23 cheesemakers from around Maine and more than 20 non-food vendors. There will be...
PITTSFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance

Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
WATERVILLE, ME
The Maine Writer

41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Grant program helping preserve historic buildings across Maine

(WABI) - Preservation of historic buildings across the state are moving forward with help from more than $290,000 in grants from the Maine Community Foundation. The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency grant program is providing funding for 22 projects in Maine including First Congregational Church of East Machias and the Ellsworth Historical Society, which received $20,000 each.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
WATERVILLE, ME

