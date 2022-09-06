ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 40

Erick Richardson
3d ago

great job Spokane police. You killed someone just trying to support his family. Of course he posed no threat to you that's why you shot him

Reply(8)
11
Melissa Stockner
3d ago

Yeah they had body cameras on them who knows if they were turned on at the time There body cameras should be on before they leave there vehicles. There’s no excuse for that many shots fired. To many people are dying in this town at the hands of the police

Reply(3)
14
Sara Tillery
2d ago

this breaks my heart he was a hard working man who lived with his two sons. from what I was told by his brother one of them witnessed his father be shot by the police for absolutely no reason. this is devastating for so many people.

Reply
6
Related
KREM2

Suspect in St. Charles Parish fire changes plea to guilty

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man suspected of setting fire to a Spokane church in 2021 appeared in court on Sept. 7 and changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents. 23-year-old Rio Mirabal pleaded guilty to Damage by Fire to Building Used in Interstate and Foreign Commerce. His change was reportedly not part of a plea deal.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for pretending to be an officer and kidnapping woman

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was sentenced to over 23 years in prison for pretending to be an officer, kidnapping and raping a woman. Warren J. Pittman was sentenced to 23 years and four months by a judge after being found guilty of first degree rape, first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping, stealing a car and first degree criminal impersonation on July 21.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
wa.gov

SIIR Press Release for Officer Involved Shooting Update #4

This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team on August 4, 2022. SIIR is sending out this release as the required weekly update to the incident that occurred on August 3, 2022, regarding an Officer (s) involved shooting at 613 E. 3rd Avenue in Spokane, Investigators continue to gather information related to the incident, nothing new to report at this time.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KREM2

Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

Wilbur Tankersley's mental challenges led to a tragedy at the Wolfe Apartments. His family is still trying to make sense of it all.

The cast iron frying pan is found in the garbage can in the shared kitchen, shattered into pieces and covered in the blood of Valerie Seavey McMullin's son. It was May 2020. Wilbur Tankersley had been out of rehab for three weeks. But McMullin hadn't visited her son yet, and she had no idea that he's running out of time; his grandparents told her that they haven't "seen him that happy in forever."
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Couple Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Garfield Man At Gunpoint

A Pullman couple has been arrested for allegedly robbing a man in Garfield at gunpoint. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Garfield Sunday night. The victim and witnesses told deputies that 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez and 37 year old Roy Valdez robbed one of the residents at the home. The couple reportedly stole several tools while pointing a gun at the victim. They were stopped by Pullman Police as they were arriving back to town. Deputies were granted a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly found the stolen tools along with a handgun. Hernandez and Valdez were arrested on robbery and theft charges. Deputies say they have lengthy criminal histories which include property crimes and narcotics convictions. The sheriff’s office believes the robbery was motivated by a money dispute over narcotics.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Missing vulnerable 12-year-old girl found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced it located a missing vulnerable 12-year-old girl overnight. The girl was returned home safely, according to SPD. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency

DEER PARK, Wash. – A plane has landed after an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport, according to Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD). SCFD told KHQ that crews were still on scene. We’ll bring you more details as we learn them. FOX28 Spokane©
DEER PARK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy