A Pullman couple has been arrested for allegedly robbing a man in Garfield at gunpoint. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Garfield Sunday night. The victim and witnesses told deputies that 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez and 37 year old Roy Valdez robbed one of the residents at the home. The couple reportedly stole several tools while pointing a gun at the victim. They were stopped by Pullman Police as they were arriving back to town. Deputies were granted a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly found the stolen tools along with a handgun. Hernandez and Valdez were arrested on robbery and theft charges. Deputies say they have lengthy criminal histories which include property crimes and narcotics convictions. The sheriff’s office believes the robbery was motivated by a money dispute over narcotics.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO