East Lansing, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan has another freshman running back vying for a role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are expected to carry the rushing load for Michigan this year, there’s a new, fresh face ready to contribute. True freshman C.J. Stokes was next in line during the Wolverines’ Week 1 rout of Colorado State, 51-7, turning six carries into 35 yards. While that may not seem like a lot, his workload was third-most among the backs, behind only Corum (13 carries, 76 yards, TD) and Edwards (12 carries, 64 yards, TD). Second-year back Tavierre Dunlap, a member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, had just one carry for four yards.
ANN ARBOR, MI
herosports.com

Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field

Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
The State News, Michigan State University

Meet Paeton Hayes: MSU football's lone female equipment manager

Equipment manager Paeton Hayes has always been a Michigan State fan, though not necessarily by choice. Both of her parents attended MSU. They always wished at least one of their three children would also carry the green and white. Secretly, she's a silent Penn State fan too. Hayes is also a Green Bay Packers fan, even though she's a little salty they traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers is still there. He'll find a way. He always does. So, yes, Hayes is certainly part of a football family. And it was no surprise that in the fall of 2020...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The Price is Right Live: popular game show coming to East Lansing

The Price is Right Live is coming to the Wharton Center on Oct. 23, giving students the opportunity to win big prizes by participating in this popular game show. Contestants will participate in games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase for a chance to win a share of the $12 million being offered. Wharton Center Manager of Public Relations Bob Hoffman said that the show was sold out when it visited East Lansing in 2012. The excitement was so high that when Hoffman was working the event, a woman saw his The Price is Right shirt and loved...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”

By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
EATON RAPIDS, MI

