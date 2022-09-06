Read full article on original website
Michigan has another freshman running back vying for a role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are expected to carry the rushing load for Michigan this year, there’s a new, fresh face ready to contribute. True freshman C.J. Stokes was next in line during the Wolverines’ Week 1 rout of Colorado State, 51-7, turning six carries into 35 yards. While that may not seem like a lot, his workload was third-most among the backs, behind only Corum (13 carries, 76 yards, TD) and Edwards (12 carries, 64 yards, TD). Second-year back Tavierre Dunlap, a member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, had just one carry for four yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker, Michigan State land transfer commitment from ex-B1G East prospect
Mel Tucker continues to hit the transfer portal, and he landed another transfer commitment Wednesday. This time, it comes from Ken Talley, a former 4-star prospect who began his career at Penn State. Talley revealed his commitment on social media. Talley was a key piece of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting...
herosports.com
Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field
Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
MLive.com
VanSumeren brothers team up at Michigan State after years-long wait
EAST LANSING – To the millions watching Michigan State’s Friday night game against Western Michigan, the play with 5:29 left seemed like a routine one: Broncos running back La’Darius Jefferson took a handoff and went around the left side of the line for a 10-yard gain before being tackled.
"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"
Mike Hart's recruiting philosophy is sure to draw some attention, but his explanation is pretty damn strong.
MLive.com
Picking winners for Week 3 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Welcome to Week 3. While the Big 8 and Cascades Conferences kicked off league play a week ago, other area conferences jump into the fray this week, and some schools have huge matchups to get things going.
Meet Paeton Hayes: MSU football's lone female equipment manager
Equipment manager Paeton Hayes has always been a Michigan State fan, though not necessarily by choice. Both of her parents attended MSU. They always wished at least one of their three children would also carry the green and white. Secretly, she's a silent Penn State fan too. Hayes is also a Green Bay Packers fan, even though she's a little salty they traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers is still there. He'll find a way. He always does. So, yes, Hayes is certainly part of a football family. And it was no surprise that in the fall of 2020...
Men’s hoop Hogs 2022-2023 SEC schedule announced
The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule.
Top 10 H.S. Football Teams In Mid-Michigan (after Week 2)
Because of the success of the weekly top 10 polls for high school basketball last winter (for both boys and girls), we at The Game 730 AM WVFN decided to do a weekly poll featuring the top 10 teams in the Lansing-area. And after two weeks of play, we have...
WILX-TV
In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
thelivingstonpost.com
Star athlete, former mayor, news anchor make up inaugural BHS Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame
The first annual honoring of distinguished Brighton High School graduates is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the high school cafeteria, when Drew Henson, Kate Lawrence, and Dave LewAllen are enshrined on the Alumni Wall of Fame. Henson, Class of 1998, was a star athlete, playing both...
Detroit News
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
Eagle Days kicks off Thursday night
Looking for something to do this weekend? Eagle Days kicks off on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. off of Grange Road.
Fayetteville park wins over $500,000 being named 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was honored by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association, which named Centennial Park its 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year. The park won over $500,000 in the category. Centennial Park is a 228-acre, cycling-activated park with cyclocross and mountain biking amenities. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
The Price is Right Live: popular game show coming to East Lansing
The Price is Right Live is coming to the Wharton Center on Oct. 23, giving students the opportunity to win big prizes by participating in this popular game show. Contestants will participate in games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase for a chance to win a share of the $12 million being offered. Wharton Center Manager of Public Relations Bob Hoffman said that the show was sold out when it visited East Lansing in 2012. The excitement was so high that when Hoffman was working the event, a woman saw his The Price is Right shirt and loved...
themanchestermirror.com
Rare prairie fen ecosystem conserved, contiguous with Watkins Lake State Park and County Preserve
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Pam Bierzynski, Legacy Land Conservancy. Legacy Land Conservancy has permanently protected 89 acres of highly valuable natural area, including a rare prairie fen, in eastern Jackson County. Landowners Michael and Diana Arnold are excited...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Lansing (Lansing, MI)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the border of Lansing and East Lansing. The crash happened Tuesday night just before 9:30 p.m. near Howard Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WILX-TV
Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
