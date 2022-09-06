Equipment manager Paeton Hayes has always been a Michigan State fan, though not necessarily by choice. Both of her parents attended MSU. They always wished at least one of their three children would also carry the green and white. Secretly, she's a silent Penn State fan too. Hayes is also a Green Bay Packers fan, even though she's a little salty they traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers is still there. He'll find a way. He always does. So, yes, Hayes is certainly part of a football family. And it was no surprise that in the fall of 2020...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO