WMUR.com
Video: Clearing skies ahead of warmer end to week in New Hampshire
It's been a rainy stretch across New Hampshire, but the wet weather winds down tonight. What follows is a dry stretch with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend. A few scattered showers continue this afternoon, with the steadiest rain confined to far southern parts of the Granite State. Later this...
WMUR.com
Video: Rain begins to move out in New Hampshire
After a soggy and cool Labor Day with some heavy rain, the last of the rain today...then a sunny stretch of weather begins. After already picking up over an inch or two of rain (more in some spots,) periods of rain continue this afternoon, especially south of the mountains, while northern areas see mainly dry conditions and breaks of sun by the end of day. It will remain cool again with highs in the 60's.
WMUR.com
Rain tapers off in New Hampshire; sunny, dry stretch ahead
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The rain continued for many New Hampshire communities for a second straight day Tuesday, but it will taper off for most before sunset. Several communities picked up 1-3" of rainfall. A soaking rainfall is just what we needed to make a dent in the ongoing drought.
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy rain to continue through Tuesday across parts of New Hampshire
After a great weekend of weather, Labor Day ends up soggy and cool with the potential of some heavy rain through tonight and early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for the southeastern half of NH through Tuesday morning. After already picking over an inch or two of rain...
WMUR.com
Drought, invasive insects weaken New Hampshire trees, raise risk of outages
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Trees weakened by drought and insects in New Hampshire are causing safety and power concerns, utility officials said. After a summer of significant drought in much of the state, trees are less vigorous, weaker and more vulnerable to invasive insects. The spongy moth caterpillar has defoliated acres in some areas, while ash trees can be killed in two years by the emerald ash borer.
WMTW
Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter
BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
WMUR.com
E-ZPass mix-up between New Hampshire, Massachusetts, leaves woman with hundreds in mistaken tolls
BOSTON — Traffic on our roads is becoming a major headache again, but it's haunting Jeanette White even when she's not stuck in it. The Massachusetts driver has been charged hundreds of dollars in tolls for trips on highways she hasn't driven on dating back to 2017. "I have...
The fight over the future of Mount Washington
A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farmers adapting to climate change conditions
HOLLIS, N.H. — The dry summer has been negatively affecting New Hampshire agriculture, but the rain this Labor Day rain has created some hope for crops such as pumpkins and apples. The fluctuation in extreme weather each year is an example of climate change conditions. Trevor Hardy at Brookdale...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
country1025.com
The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups
The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
Every New Hampshire Restaurant That Has Been on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’
Say what you will about Guy Fieri! Maybe you think his demeanor is obnoxious or he should ditch his '90s bleached hairdo, but one thing's for sure: he has a knack for finding hidden gems on his Food Network show "Diners Drive-ins and Dives". We have so many great restaurants here in the Granite State, and Guy knows how to pick 'em.
nbcboston.com
Woman Dies Hiking Down NH Mountain With Fiancé, Despite CPR Efforts on Trail
A woman hiking in New Hampshire's White Mountains with her fiancé died on Sunday after suffering a serious medical condition, officials said. She was headed down Mt. Cabot on the Bunnell Notch Trail when she fell ill at about 3 p.m. Her fiancé called 911, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game on Tuesday.
manchesterinklink.com
July bomb threat confused New Hampshire with Connecticut
MANCHESTER, N.H. – According to a call for service request from the Manchester Police Department, a July 7 bomb threat at Manchester Community College may have come due to the fact that the bomber did not realize there was more than one Manchester Community College. At approximately noon on...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
