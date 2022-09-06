ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMUR.com

Video: Clearing skies ahead of warmer end to week in New Hampshire

It's been a rainy stretch across New Hampshire, but the wet weather winds down tonight. What follows is a dry stretch with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend. A few scattered showers continue this afternoon, with the steadiest rain confined to far southern parts of the Granite State. Later this...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Rain begins to move out in New Hampshire

After a soggy and cool Labor Day with some heavy rain, the last of the rain today...then a sunny stretch of weather begins. After already picking up over an inch or two of rain (more in some spots,) periods of rain continue this afternoon, especially south of the mountains, while northern areas see mainly dry conditions and breaks of sun by the end of day. It will remain cool again with highs in the 60's.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Rain tapers off in New Hampshire; sunny, dry stretch ahead

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The rain continued for many New Hampshire communities for a second straight day Tuesday, but it will taper off for most before sunset. Several communities picked up 1-3" of rainfall. A soaking rainfall is just what we needed to make a dent in the ongoing drought.
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Drought, invasive insects weaken New Hampshire trees, raise risk of outages

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Trees weakened by drought and insects in New Hampshire are causing safety and power concerns, utility officials said. After a summer of significant drought in much of the state, trees are less vigorous, weaker and more vulnerable to invasive insects. The spongy moth caterpillar has defoliated acres in some areas, while ash trees can be killed in two years by the emerald ash borer.
ENVIRONMENT
WMTW

Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter

BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
BELFAST, ME
New Hampshire Bulletin

The fight over the future of Mount Washington

A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
TRAFFIC
WMUR.com

New Hampshire farmers adapting to climate change conditions

HOLLIS, N.H. — The dry summer has been negatively affecting New Hampshire agriculture, but the rain this Labor Day rain has created some hope for crops such as pumpkins and apples. The fluctuation in extreme weather each year is an example of climate change conditions. Trevor Hardy at Brookdale...
HOLLIS, NH
Q97.9

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
STONINGTON, ME
country1025.com

The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups

The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
RESTAURANTS
manchesterinklink.com

July bomb threat confused New Hampshire with Connecticut

MANCHESTER, N.H. – According to a call for service request from the Manchester Police Department, a July 7 bomb threat at Manchester Community College may have come due to the fact that the bomber did not realize there was more than one Manchester Community College. At approximately noon on...
MANCHESTER, CT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
earnthenecklace.com

Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
