Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Vladimir Putin
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
bitcoinist.com

Russia Seeks To Use Stablecoins For Cross-Border Settlements

According to reports, Russia’s Finance Ministry has started collaborating with “friendly” governments to create a cross-border stablecoin-based payments platform. According to Russian state news outlet Tass, deputy finance minister Alexey Moiseyev today said the nation is investigating stablecoins to make payments with “friendly countries.”. Moiseyev further...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Plays A Crucial Role In Helping Combat Crime, Europol Says

As crypto use spreads to every nook and cranny of society, so does its misuse of the system to perform novel crimes and launder illicit funds. While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now being widely used in nefarious activities, the decentralized nature of blockchain technology presents law enforcement with a vital new tool to combat organized crime.
bitcoinist.com

Why Crypto Has Not Been Banned Yet – U.S. Congressman Explains

The emergence of crypto was one of the ground-breaking discoveries of this era. The change it brought affected many things in the financial systems. While many people embraced it wholeheartedly, others have remained doubtful. For instance, in the U.S congress, there are many Crypto proponents. But still, many amongst them...
bitcoinist.com

The Ukrainians Immortalized in the NFTs an Artificial Intelligence View of the War Events. All the Money From Their Sale Will Be Sent to Humanitarian Aid

The true history of what is happening in Ukraine can now be learned through the trending Neuron Art. Al illustrated all the most important news of the war for the 1 month period. They make up the 4th drop of the NFT-collection Warline, which belongs to the META HISTORY museum. This project turns all significant events starting from the first day of battles into works of art. The last its work will be dedicated to victory.
bitcoinist.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law, 1-Year Anniversary: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Believe it or not, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law is only one year old. This is a multi-year project in its infancy. What mainstream media is working extra hours to call “a failure” is the equivalent of a baby. Why do they hate babies so much? All jokes aside, there are several areas where criticism of the project is justified. The thing is, mainstream media, the IMF, and the World Bank have problems identifying them.
