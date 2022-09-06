Read full article on original website
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
bitcoinist.com
Russia Seeks To Use Stablecoins For Cross-Border Settlements
According to reports, Russia’s Finance Ministry has started collaborating with “friendly” governments to create a cross-border stablecoin-based payments platform. According to Russian state news outlet Tass, deputy finance minister Alexey Moiseyev today said the nation is investigating stablecoins to make payments with “friendly countries.”. Moiseyev further...
bitcoinist.com
Report: Crypto, PayPal, And Banks Use To Finance Terrorism, Only One Can Make A Big Difference
According to a report published by Europol, crypto is one of the main tools used by individuals linked to terrorism financing. PayPal, MoneyGram, Western Union, and traditional banks also made the list, contrary to what some government officials have said about digital assets. The 2022 “European Union Terrorism Situation and...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Plays A Crucial Role In Helping Combat Crime, Europol Says
As crypto use spreads to every nook and cranny of society, so does its misuse of the system to perform novel crimes and launder illicit funds. While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now being widely used in nefarious activities, the decentralized nature of blockchain technology presents law enforcement with a vital new tool to combat organized crime.
bitcoinist.com
Why Crypto Has Not Been Banned Yet – U.S. Congressman Explains
The emergence of crypto was one of the ground-breaking discoveries of this era. The change it brought affected many things in the financial systems. While many people embraced it wholeheartedly, others have remained doubtful. For instance, in the U.S congress, there are many Crypto proponents. But still, many amongst them...
Poland’s ruling party counts on anti-EU stance to boost election chances
Jarosław Kaczyński, chair of Law and Justice party, said Polish politicians had ‘sacred duty’ to oppose ‘culturally alien’ EU
bitcoinist.com
A Deep Dive Into LBank Exchange’s Global Educational Activities in August 2022
Crypto education is booming and LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, which ranks as the 12th most valuable Bitcoin trading platform is at the center of it. The LBank team has hosted educational events all across the globe in August 2022. LBank has positioned itself on the front lines of generating...
Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelenskiy hails ‘liberating’ counteroffensive; nine civilians killed in Donetsk region
Ukrainian president says settlements recaptured; nine civilians killed and 23 injured by Russian forces in Donetsk region
bitcoinist.com
The Ukrainians Immortalized in the NFTs an Artificial Intelligence View of the War Events. All the Money From Their Sale Will Be Sent to Humanitarian Aid
The true history of what is happening in Ukraine can now be learned through the trending Neuron Art. Al illustrated all the most important news of the war for the 1 month period. They make up the 4th drop of the NFT-collection Warline, which belongs to the META HISTORY museum. This project turns all significant events starting from the first day of battles into works of art. The last its work will be dedicated to victory.
U.S. Army's Pacific commander wants to keep rocket launchers at frontline Japanese base
TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army's Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, said he is in no rush to withdraw rocket launchers and other equipment from a Japanese army base at the edge of the East China Sea even after the joint training they were used in ended.
bitcoinist.com
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law, 1-Year Anniversary: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
Believe it or not, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law is only one year old. This is a multi-year project in its infancy. What mainstream media is working extra hours to call “a failure” is the equivalent of a baby. Why do they hate babies so much? All jokes aside, there are several areas where criticism of the project is justified. The thing is, mainstream media, the IMF, and the World Bank have problems identifying them.
Spanish residents are limiting heating and boiling kettles to shower as the country struggles with reduced Russian gas supply
People in Spain say they are limiting their heating, cooking, and showering to cope with soaring energy bills in the country.
China's Communist Party to amend its constitution at October congress
BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party will amend its constitution next month during a leadership reshuffle held over five years, a move that some analysts said could consolidate President Xi Jinping's authority and stature within the party.
For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID
SHENZHEN, China, Sept 9 (Reuters) - When COVID-19 case numbers started ticking up in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen last week, Robin Chen got in his car and fled to nearby Huizhou.
