The true history of what is happening in Ukraine can now be learned through the trending Neuron Art. Al illustrated all the most important news of the war for the 1 month period. They make up the 4th drop of the NFT-collection Warline, which belongs to the META HISTORY museum. This project turns all significant events starting from the first day of battles into works of art. The last its work will be dedicated to victory.

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO