Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
One person injured after hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was injured after being hit by a small, dark-colored SUV on West Main Street Monday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Cracking cold cases: Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case. The victim was found laying in the roadway...
Busy Kalamazoo road to close for two days
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan Avenue at Stadium Drive is expected to close Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 due to traffic signal upgrades. The City of Kalamazoo has released a map that shows the expected detours for westbound and eastbound traffic. Kalamazoo: One person injured after hit-and-run crash in...
Woman hit and killed by driver in Marshall, fog may be to blame, police say
MARSHALL, Mich. — A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in the middle of the road. Marshall Police officers, firefighters, and medics were dispatched to W. Michigan Avenue and West Drive just before 6 a.m., according to the Marshall Police Department. The woman had been hit by...
Portion of US-131 will be dedicated to late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire on Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County will officially be named the "Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway" in a ceremony Friday. The memorial highway starts at W. U Avenue just north of Schoolcraft. It stretches past the U.S. 131 interchange with I-94. Ryan Proxmire was killed in the line of duty Aug. 14, 2021, during a high-speed chase. Ryan Proxmire was shot in the head while chasing the driver south of Galesburg. He died at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo the next day.
Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
Woman arrested after robbing Kalamazoo gas station clerk at knife point
OSHTEMO TWP, Mich. — A woman accused of robbing a Speedway gas station has been arrested, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Lora Simmons of Kalamazoo allegedly held a knife at the clerk Aug. 28, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to deputies. Numerous tips were...
Wanted fugitive arrested after Three Rivers standoff
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A wanted fugitive was arrested while walking with his bike in Fabius Township Tuesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Kenneth Scott, 33, around noon in the area of Hoffman Road near Pulver Road, according to deputies. Scott has been...
Robber on the loose, Grand Rapids police ask for public's help
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is on the loose after stealing cash from a Family Dollar located at East Fulton Street on Aug. 7, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Neighboring city: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. The suspect pushed an employee to...
As videos of violent arrests circulate online, Kalamazoo police release bodycam footage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released two clips from officer body cameras Tuesday of a violent arrest that has sparked outrage in the community and accusations of excessive force. Several different video clips have been posted on social media since the Sunday night encounter at...
Calhoun County Juvenile Home rebrands with new name, logo
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Juvenile Home is getting a new name and logo. The juvenile home will be named the Calhoun County Youth Center after being approved by the Board of Commissioners Sept. 1. A phoenix will be the logo which shows rebirth and renewal, according...
Jurors unable to reach verdict in Kalamazoo 2020 shooting trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After deliberating for two and a half days, jurors were unable to reach a verdict in the October 2020 shooting of Rachel Curl, 20, of Kalamazoo. The outcome resulted in a mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Ja’Shaun Jones, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, was...
Chemical cleanup, plan for 180 apartments on contaminated land in Portage approved
PORTAGE, Mich. — 180 new apartments will be built in the City of Portage to fill the need for housing in the area. “This is a building that's going to be there for our great, great grandchildren to live in and benefit from,” said Portage City Manager Pat McGinnis.
Kalamazoo cancels its 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, neighboring events continue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo canceled its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, but organizers encouraged people to take part in the neighboring events. "Sadly, we will not be hosting a climb this year due to some timing issues with getting it planned," organizers said in a Facebook post Aug. 27.
Storm cleanup continues in Battle Creek, road closures expected
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Days after a strong storm swept through west Michigan, crews in Battle Creek continue to clean up what was left behind. Storm aftermath: Storms tear up trees, rip up roofs, knock power out for more than 150,000 customers. Road closures are expected to begin Tuesday...
Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will provide a school resource officer to Loy Norrix High School, as authorized by the city commission Tuesday. The officer will provide law enforcement services for the school, its grounds, and areas in close proximity to the school during the 2022-23 school year, according to the city.
Hartford Police chief accused of selling prescription pills from drug collection box
PAW PAW, Mich. — A West Michigan police chief is accused of stealing and selling painkillers from a police collection box designed to take drugs off the streets, according to unsealed court documents. Two dozen Hydrocodone pills that went missing from the Hartford Police Department drug collection box were...
Kalamazoo Humane Society to host free vaccine clinic in light of parvovirus outbreak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society is holding a free vaccine clinic to protect dogs against parvovirus. The clinic is for low-income dog owners who otherwise could not afford to vaccinate their pets, the Kalamazoo Humane Society said in a release. Parvovirus: More pet parents concerned after parvo...
Zeeland man wins "$25,000 a Year for Life" from lottery
LANSING, Mich. - A special set of numbers paid off for a Zeeland man who won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game. 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 – to win $25,000 a year for life. He bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 5 West Main Avenue in Zeeland.
