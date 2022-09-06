KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County will officially be named the "Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway" in a ceremony Friday. The memorial highway starts at W. U Avenue just north of Schoolcraft. It stretches past the U.S. 131 interchange with I-94. Ryan Proxmire was killed in the line of duty Aug. 14, 2021, during a high-speed chase. Ryan Proxmire was shot in the head while chasing the driver south of Galesburg. He died at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo the next day.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO