Portage, MI

WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

One person injured after hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was injured after being hit by a small, dark-colored SUV on West Main Street Monday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. The victim was found laying in the roadway...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Busy Kalamazoo road to close for two days

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan Avenue at Stadium Drive is expected to close Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 due to traffic signal upgrades. The City of Kalamazoo has released a map that shows the expected detours for westbound and eastbound traffic.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portion of US-131 will be dedicated to late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire on Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County will officially be named the "Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway" in a ceremony Friday. The memorial highway starts at W. U Avenue just north of Schoolcraft. It stretches past the U.S. 131 interchange with I-94. Ryan Proxmire was killed in the line of duty Aug. 14, 2021, during a high-speed chase. Ryan Proxmire was shot in the head while chasing the driver south of Galesburg. He died at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo the next day.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Wanted fugitive arrested after Three Rivers standoff

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A wanted fugitive was arrested while walking with his bike in Fabius Township Tuesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Kenneth Scott, 33, around noon in the area of Hoffman Road near Pulver Road, according to deputies. Scott has been...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Robber on the loose, Grand Rapids police ask for public's help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is on the loose after stealing cash from a Family Dollar located at East Fulton Street on Aug. 7, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The suspect pushed an employee to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Calhoun County Juvenile Home rebrands with new name, logo

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Juvenile Home is getting a new name and logo. The juvenile home will be named the Calhoun County Youth Center after being approved by the Board of Commissioners Sept. 1. A phoenix will be the logo which shows rebirth and renewal, according...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Jurors unable to reach verdict in Kalamazoo 2020 shooting trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After deliberating for two and a half days, jurors were unable to reach a verdict in the October 2020 shooting of Rachel Curl, 20, of Kalamazoo. The outcome resulted in a mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Ja'Shaun Jones, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Storm cleanup continues in Battle Creek, road closures expected

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Days after a strong storm swept through west Michigan, crews in Battle Creek continue to clean up what was left behind. Road closures are expected to begin Tuesday...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will provide a school resource officer to Loy Norrix High School, as authorized by the city commission Tuesday. The officer will provide law enforcement services for the school, its grounds, and areas in close proximity to the school during the 2022-23 school year, according to the city.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Zeeland man wins "$25,000 a Year for Life" from lottery

LANSING, Mich. - A special set of numbers paid off for a Zeeland man who won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game. 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 – to win $25,000 a year for life. He bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 5 West Main Avenue in Zeeland.
ZEELAND, MI

