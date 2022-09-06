ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer pulls away late in victory over Liberty

Penn State extinguished the Flames on Thursday night. For the first time in program history, the blue and white faced off against Liberty, and it began the non-conference series with a victory. The Nittany Lions took down the Flames 2-1, for their fifth win of the 2022 campaign. Coach Erica...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Why Penn State men's basketball's 2022 recruiting class is the best in program history | Opinion

When Micah Shrewsberry acquired the head coaching position at Penn State in March 2021, the Nittany Lion faithful were immediately intrigued by the hire. Bringing in a guy who had coached big-time NBA players such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving, while also being the lead assistant for one of the most historic national championship runner-ups in the Butler Bulldogs, was a significant move in the right direction for the program.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Fairfax, VA
Sports
Fairfax, VA
College Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Person
Michael Gaines
Person
Seth Kuhn
Person
Tyger Evans
Person
George Mason
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football's home opener against Ohio

Penn State will be in Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2022 on Saturday against Ohio after a win over Purdue last Thursday to start the season. The matchup with the Bobcats is set for a noon kickoff and will be broadcast on ABC. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will handle the play-by-play duties with Tom Luginbill on the sidelines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
#Patriots#The Nittany Lions
Digital Collegian

Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon placed on paid leave

Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon was placed on paid leave on Wednesday by the university and USA Fencing and "imposed certain restrictions" on him, according to a statement from Penn State Athletics. Adam Kaszubowski will assume the role of interim head coach, according to the statement from Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Digital Collegian

Penn State football freshman defensive end Ken Tally leaves Happy Valley for rival Big Ten school

An ex-Penn State defensive lineman is staying in the Big Ten. Former 4-star 2022 freshman defensive tackle Ken Talley announced on Twitter he's transferring to Michigan State. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native didn't play a single snap for the Nittany Lions and will have to wait until next season to suit up for the Spartans, as he missed the transfer deadline.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Players to watch | Ohio features improved passing, veteran leaders ahead of Penn State football's home opener

After a back-and-forth, 35-31 win over Purdue in Week 1, Penn State heads into its home-opening clash against Ohio with an elevated level of confidence. Although Ohio finished 3-9 last season, the Bobcats kicked off their season with a close game of their own, defeating Florida Atlantic 41-38 to start the season with a victory. Ohio's 41 points is already a sign of improvement, as its season high was 35 points a year ago.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

