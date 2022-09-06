Read full article on original website
Penn State women’s soccer pulls away late in victory over Liberty
Penn State extinguished the Flames on Thursday night. For the first time in program history, the blue and white faced off against Liberty, and it began the non-conference series with a victory. The Nittany Lions took down the Flames 2-1, for their fifth win of the 2022 campaign. Coach Erica...
Position preview | How Penn State women’s hockey forwards project heading into 2022-23
As Penn State prepares for its first match of the season set for Sept. 22, there is much to be excited about after a school-record 18 wins in 2021-22. The Nittany Lions are coming off of an 18-10-5 season in which several underclassmen saw meaningful playing time on the ice.
Penn State men’s soccer seeks revenge, looks to further momentum in matchup against Princeton
It seems that Penn State is starting to find its groove after a bumpy beginning to the 2022 campaign. With a shutout loss to Syracuse and a draw in the home opener to Rhode Island, the blue and white scuffled early on. The main downfall for the Nittany Lions in...
Why Penn State men’s basketball’s 2022 recruiting class is the best in program history | Opinion
When Micah Shrewsberry acquired the head coaching position at Penn State in March 2021, the Nittany Lion faithful were immediately intrigued by the hire. Bringing in a guy who had coached big-time NBA players such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving, while also being the lead assistant for one of the most historic national championship runner-ups in the Butler Bulldogs, was a significant move in the right direction for the program.
Penn State field hockey continues its road trip with matches against Saint Joseph’s, Delaware
Penn State stays on the road this week with two out-of-conference tests against Saint Joseph's and Delaware. The Nittany Lions are coming off an impressive 6-2 victory against Albany, a much-needed win for Penn State after a disappointing collapse against Louisville the week earlier. It’s been a solid start for...
Penn State field hockey cracks the top 10 in the latest NFHCA coaches poll
After being ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll, Penn State has begun to move up the rankings already this season. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest NFHCA coaches poll. After a 6-2 win over Albany on Sept. 3, the team improved to 2-1 on...
Penn State men's soccer's Peter Mangione was recognized for his 3-goal week
Peter Mangione has added two more items to his long list of accolades. The junior forward was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, as well as being included on the College Soccer News Men’s National Team of the Week. Mangione scored two goals against West Virginia,...
Penn State women’s soccer offense looks for a spark ahead of final nonconference match against Liberty
No. 11 Penn State will return to the friendly confines of Jeffrey Field this week, as it prepares for its final nonconference match of the season. The Nittany Lions spent last week on the West Coast, challenging two strong California programs in Stanford and Santa Clara. The blue and white...
How to watch Penn State football's home opener against Ohio
Penn State will be in Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2022 on Saturday against Ohio after a win over Purdue last Thursday to start the season. The matchup with the Bobcats is set for a noon kickoff and will be broadcast on ABC. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will handle the play-by-play duties with Tom Luginbill on the sidelines.
Scouting report | Much-improved Ohio offense in store for Penn State football’s home opener
A Big Ten road matchup is always a difficult way to begin a season, but Penn State prevailed in West Lafayette, Indiana, narrowly defeating Purdue. In Week 2, the Nittany Lions should have more breathing room in their home opener against Ohio. Despite a 3-9 season in 2021, the Bobcats...
Penn State women’s volleyball heads to Minnesota for 2 ranked matchups in Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge
Coming off another dominant 3-0 weekend, Penn State has a pair of matches against ranked opponents this weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. The No. 20 Nittany Lions will face off against 11th-ranked Stanford on Friday night and battle with the 18th-ranked Oregon on Saturday night. Coach...
Penn State football’s secondary records record 16 pass breakups, exhibits confidence ahead of home opener
Penn State’s secondary was the star of the show in the team’s season opener against Purdue. It tallied a school-record 16 pass breakups against the Boilermakers’ pass-heavy offense. The Nittany Lions held Purdue’s quarterback Aidan O’Connell to a 50% completion percentage, as the sixth-year senior completed 29...
Big Ten announces 2022-23 conference schedule for Penn State women's basketball, other schools
The Big Ten announced its full conference schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday afternoon. Big Ten play kicks off for Penn State on the road against Minnesota on Dec. 3. It only amps up from there, as the Lady Lions are set to play a total of 18 in-conference contests over the course of the campaign.
Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon placed on paid leave
Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon was placed on paid leave on Wednesday by the university and USA Fencing and "imposed certain restrictions" on him, according to a statement from Penn State Athletics. Adam Kaszubowski will assume the role of interim head coach, according to the statement from Penn...
Penn State football practice notebook | James Franklin discusses backup quarterback battle and more
Fans had called for Drew Allar to replace Sean Clifford as Penn State’s starting quarterback long before the former 5-star freshman even stepped foot on campus. He was officially named Penn State’s backup against Purdue, though James Franklin said the competition would continue through the season. Against the...
Betting lines and information as Penn State football welcomes Ohio to Beaver Stadium
Penn State is back in Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2022, and it’s only fitting that the Nittany Lions are substantial favorites against Ohio. The blue and white opens as 25.5-point favorites in the team’s home opener, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set...
Penn State women's soccer took a tumble in the United Soccer Coaches poll after a 1-1 week
The United Soccer Coaches issued their updated NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer rankings earlier Tuesday afternoon. In on the women’s side of the standings, UCLA finished in the top spot, riding a five-game win streak with its most recent being a 2-1 victory against North Carolina.
Penn State football freshman defensive end Ken Tally leaves Happy Valley for rival Big Ten school
An ex-Penn State defensive lineman is staying in the Big Ten. Former 4-star 2022 freshman defensive tackle Ken Talley announced on Twitter he's transferring to Michigan State. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native didn't play a single snap for the Nittany Lions and will have to wait until next season to suit up for the Spartans, as he missed the transfer deadline.
Penn State women's volleyball student-athletes value mental well-being in face of added pressure
After two weeks of back-to-back action, tournaments and a long drive to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Penn State has no other choice but to be exhausted. The Nittany Lions have already played six matches this season, finding success in all of them while still managing the pressures and responsibilities that come with being student-athletes.
Players to watch | Ohio features improved passing, veteran leaders ahead of Penn State football’s home opener
After a back-and-forth, 35-31 win over Purdue in Week 1, Penn State heads into its home-opening clash against Ohio with an elevated level of confidence. Although Ohio finished 3-9 last season, the Bobcats kicked off their season with a close game of their own, defeating Florida Atlantic 41-38 to start the season with a victory. Ohio’s 41 points is already a sign of improvement, as its season high was 35 points a year ago.
