Tuscaloosa, AL

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Has A Message For Longhorns Fans Ahead Of Saturday's Alabama Game

For Texas to have a chance against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, Longhorns fans must create a raucous environment. Steve Sarkisian is counting on it. Sarkisian has a message for Texas football fans ahead of Saturday's marquee showdown. In short, he needs Longhorns fans to be loud and crazy to hopefully give UT an edge against the top team in the country.
New Boutique Hotel Partially Owned By Coach Nick Saban Opening In Tuscaloosa

The home of the Crimson Tide is getting its first upscale boutique hotel, and it's partially owned by none other than University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Conveniently situated in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, The Alamite reflects the distinct culture, flair, and flavors of the city. Plus, the 112-room hotel is located just blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center.
Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player

Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
Alabama fan poses as staffer, steals towel for social media fame

One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.
Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
