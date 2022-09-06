Read full article on original website
What they’re saying in Texas, nationally before Alabama faces Longhorns
Kickoff is quickly approaching with Alabama heading to Texas for an 11 a.m. CT Saturday meeting in Austin. With it comes considerable media attention with ESPN’S College GameDay set to broadcast from the Texas campus despite the game airing on Fox. As this highly-anticipated game nears, let’s take a...
AthlonSports.com
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Has A Message For Longhorns Fans Ahead Of Saturday's Alabama Game
For Texas to have a chance against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, Longhorns fans must create a raucous environment. Steve Sarkisian is counting on it. Sarkisian has a message for Texas football fans ahead of Saturday's marquee showdown. In short, he needs Longhorns fans to be loud and crazy to hopefully give UT an edge against the top team in the country.
wbrc.com
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
Alabama Band to Skip Texas Trip Over Seating Controversy
Although the SEC has game agreements on visitor seating placement, the Big 12 does not.
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Band News
Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" will not be making the trip to Austin for Saturday's game against Texas. The reason for their absence. The group is not happy with its reported seating arrangements in the upper deck of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. "A former member of the Million Dollar Band has...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama Million Dollar Band not traveling to Texas due to inhumane seating placement
The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar band is not expected to travel to Austin for the Alabama vs. Texas game this weekend due to their expected seating arrangements, according to USA Today’s site editor for Roll Tide Wire AJ Spurr. Kickoff for this weekend’s game is scheduled for...
The Daily South
New Boutique Hotel Partially Owned By Coach Nick Saban Opening In Tuscaloosa
The home of the Crimson Tide is getting its first upscale boutique hotel, and it's partially owned by none other than University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Conveniently situated in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, The Alamite reflects the distinct culture, flair, and flavors of the city. Plus, the 112-room hotel is located just blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center.
While Texas Preps For The Goliath of Alabama, Mack Brown Makes History In Atlanta
The Texas Longhorns will play host to Alabama on Saturday in a rematch of the 2009 BCS National Championship Game. Alabama prevailed over Texas in the infamous "Colt got hurt" game, which now has about a dozen nicknames for it. The Longhorns and Tide have yet to run it back...
wdhn.com
Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ won’t attend Texas game due to controversial seating arrangement
ALABAMA (WHNT) — Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide (1-0) will head to Austin, Texas this Saturday, September 10, to face off against the Texas Longhorns (1-0) inside the Darrell K. Texas Memorial Stadium. Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, however, won’t be making the trip. Recent reports cite...
Culinary Dropout opening first Alabama restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit
The Summit will be home to the first Alabama location of Culinary Dropout. Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, announced the restaurant will open late next year, joining sister restaurant North Italia. Culinary Dropout has locations in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, and one coming soon in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player
Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
Golf Channel
Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
wbrc.com
WBRC’s Janet Hall, Paul Finebaum & others to be inducted into UA Communication Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences will induct four new members into its Hall of Fame and two of them are WBRC alums. The 2022 inductees are Janet Hall O’Neil, Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, and Frank M. Thompson Jr. For more...
wbrc.com
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night. The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders...
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fan poses as staffer, steals towel for social media fame
One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.
University of Alabama has more than 10,000 Native American remains, largest number cataloged by park service
The University of Alabama has reported having more than 10,000 Native American human remains after completing an inventory of its museums - the first step in a long-awaited process to repatriate the remains back to tribes. The 10,245 remains along with 1,500 funerary objects were excavated from Moundville and other...
wvtm13.com
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
thebamabuzz.com
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
