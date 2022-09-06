Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - From booklovers to Bears diehards, there is a little something for everyone this weekend in Chicago. Here's a list of events we're most excited about this weekend in the Windy City:. Mexican Independence Day Parade. After being sidelined for two years in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
The 20 Best Places To Get Tacos In Chicago
The only thing better than the taste and texture of tacos is their versatility. They’re perfect for any type of meal and with a range of different options, any crowd of friends too. With more and more places offering vegetarian-friendly options alongside your stalwart classics, you’ve got a wide variety of tacos to choose from all packed with proteins and tasty toppings. With a large Mexican population and a world-renown food scene Chicago has a great number of seriously good taquerias and here we’ve compiled the best of the bunch. Based on our own experiences at Secret Chicago, our audience’s most popular choices, and a scrupulous assessment of setting and prices, we’ve filtered through the noise to gather the most unique, reliable, and affordable places to grab tacos in Chicago. From small corner taquerias to upscale restaurants, here are 20 of the best tacos around the city worth trying:
Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
Indoor pool season now open in Chicago for the fall season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're desperate for a dip, the Chicago Park District's pools open for fall programs starting on Monday.And their indoor pools are now open for the fall season. You can register and buy a swim membership now.The first learn to swim lesson is free for children six to 17 years old if you use the code "first free" when you register online. Go to the Chicago Park District's website for more information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Chicago magazine
In the Land Beyond Midway
Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
blockclubchicago.org
How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia
BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beltmag.com
Fire and Brimstone in Southeast Chicago
Low-quality air is not low quality because it is somehow a rougher yet viable option; rather low-quality air has things in it that will get inside you and kill you slowly. A few years ago, I went on an international field trip to the industrial corridor of Chicago. I say “international” because much of this area, called Calumet, is only kind of part of the U.S. It’s a Foreign Trade Zone, a bureaucratic designation that lets commodities flow in and out of the country free of export licenses and tariffs. The members of my graduate seminar huddled on the edge of the Calumet River, a human-straightened industrial thruway. We learned that in 1848 the U.S. military permanently reversed the Calumet River in an attempt to drain Lake Michigan of the industrial waste polluting it. Our guide, the activist and artist Brian Holmes, pointed out a glowing yellow triangle across the water. From far away, it looked like a tiny Ansel Adams mountain in vivid neon color—a solitary, fluorescent dune.
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago's Oktoberfest: Beer, brats and bretzeln
Pull on your dirndls and lederhosen and polka on down to Oktoberfest Chicago, coming to St. Alphonsus church in West Lake view Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. One of Chicago’s most popular celebrations of fall and all things Bavarian, Oktoberfest Chicago returns for its 20th year of seasonal revelry. In addition to the outdoor festival featuring authentic Bavarian cuisine and live entertainment, this year marks the return of Craft Beer Tasting nights held on September 23/24 inside the church.
CHICAGO READER
WorldScene Film Festival proves that incarcerated people are More Than a Uniform
“Art can be a powerful ‘leveler’ of difference,” says Nicole Dreiske, founder of the WorldScene Film Residency, a program designed to provide detainees at Cook County Jail with a voice to share their experiences and confront the damaging stereotypes perpetuated by popular media. This week, the WorldScene Film Residency culminates in a film festival curated to illuminate the struggles of young men entangled in the justice system, giving the detainees a voice to share their experiences with their community.
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockclubchicago.org
South Side School Confronts A Wave Of Grief After Losing 2 Students To Gun Violence
CHATHAM — Word reverberated through Simeon Career Academy — in hushed conversations in living rooms and kitchen tables, through frantic announcements at drumline practice, over text messages among friends:. Jamari Williams, a 15-year-old sophomore at Simeon, had been shot and killed after school just blocks away at a...
24hip-hop.com
P.H. Upcoming Chicago Rapper Makes An Impact
P.H. is an independent rapper from the Southside of Chicago formally known as Kamal Mangram. Influenced by rappers like Jay-Z, Common, & 50 Cent, P.H. was motivated to follow his passion in Music. He has used music for self expression and self healing, channeling his raw pain and hunger into sound. In 2017, he released his debut album “Is it Lit Yet?” which received a raving reviews.
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital, after he was shot several times Tuesday night in Englewood.Police said the boy was walking near 68th and Normal, when two people got out of a car and started shooting, before fleeing the scene.The boy was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.No one was in custody Wednesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
bhhschicago.com
1541 W Pearson Street #1
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, RARELY AVAILABLE RENTAL. Welcome home to this modern design and luxury home experience in the heart of Chicago's highly desirable West Town neighborhood. All brick construction featuring 12' ceilings, multiple private outdoor spaces, and wide plank flooring throughout. Kitchen features Archisesto cabinets, fully integrated Subzero and Wolf appliances, and quartz counters w/ waterfall edge on 12 ft. island. Over-sized master suite that fits king bed with custom built out walk in closet. No detail was spared in this light-filled duplex down. Short walk to public trans, restaurants/ bars, and plenty of shops. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED.
nypressnews.com
‘I haven’t slept’: Chicago veteran talks about being robbed at gunpoint; crime may be connected to others
CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on 2 — A Chicago veteran, robbed at gunpoint, tries to take matters into his own hands. But he’s now just left bruised and with a lot of questions. He’s wondering if he was attacked by the same crew caught on this video targeting a woman a mile away. He spoke with CBS 2’s Steven Graves.
Here's a List of Upcoming Fall Free Days at Chicago Museums
With kids back in school and the seasons beginning to change, Chicagoans have the chance to shift the activities indoors by heading to one of the city's museums -- for free. Here's a roundup of some of the "free days" taking place at museums across the city. Adler Planetarium. Admission...
Famous Illinois Youtuber Shows Off New $12M Los Angeles Mansion
David Dobrik, a famous Youtuber from Vernon Hills, Illinois, takes us through his brand new $12 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, California. If you don't know who David Dobrik is, he was actually born in Košice, Slovakia. His family moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois when he was just 6 years old. His internet career blew up on Vine; an app like TikTok but you could only post 6-second clips.
Comments / 0