Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
thecomeback.com
Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner
The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
NFL・
Tomlin Notes-other Steelers news than just the quarterbacks
Understandable, the quarterbacks get the headlines. Here is what else Mike Tomlin said including injuries and other positions of concern before the opener
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
Would the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt to the Atlanta Falcons for this trade package?
The Cleveland Browns would be wise to consider trading Kareem Hunt. The Cleveland Browns are looking at a long season without their starting quarterback, the embattled and disgraced Deshaun Watson. The likelihood of this Browns team winning more than eight games is, at best, a stretch. Jacoby Brissett is either on par with or slightly behind someone like Case Keenum and that’s not a strong recipe for success.
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
Bengals Uniform Combination For Week 1 Matchup Against Steelers Revealed
Cincinnati wore this in two of their playoff games last season
NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals enter Week 1 of 2022 NFL season with questions
NFL writers have questions about the Arizona Cardinals in their NFL power rankings before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. How will Kyler Murray perform with his new contract?. Will the Cardinals survive DeAndre Hopkins' suspension?. How effective will Arizona's defense be?. Take a look at what NFL writers...
NFL・
Yardbarker
La’el Collins is Setting the Tone for the Bengals Season
“Your new bodyguard is in town, no one’s touching you.” A bold statement from Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins to quarterback Joe Burrow. La’el Collins is setting the tone for the Bengals season! In March of this year, though unclear, the Dallas Cowboys released Collins from the team. The Cincinnati Bengals aggressively sought out Collins and signed him for a three year 30-million-dollar contract. The Bengals who had one of the weaker offensive lines in the NFL is betting on Collins to solidify the offensive line to protect their star quarterback Joe Burrow.
FOX Sports
AFC West guide: Expectations, predictions on Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders
The best division in football is the AFC West, where three of the teams could end up in the AFC playoffs. Let's dive into my predictions for this stacked division. Guess what, everyone: The Chiefs are going to be excellent again this season. I understand they do not have Tyreek Hill anymore, but their roster is the deepest it has been in years, and they still have a Hall of Fame head coach and playcaller in Andy Reid.
The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs
While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
Yardbarker
Analyst: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's remarkable streak will continue
Many pundits believe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's 16-year streak of never having a losing season in Pittsburgh is over. NFL.com columnist and CBS Sports host Adam Schein isn't one of them. “I don't know if this team will hit the postseason, but I do know one thing: Tomlin's non-losing streak...
Yardbarker
Chiefs will face two 2021 teammates in Week 1 clash vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs will play against two familiar faces on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals: running back Darrel Williams and linebacker Ben Niemann. The former Chiefs signed free-agent deals with the Cardinals in the offseason. Williams didn't take the bait when he was asked this week to compare his...
