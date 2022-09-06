ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Turnto10.com

Giant pirate ship replaces historic tree in Woonsocket neighborhood

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A famous old tree that stood in a Woonsocket family’s front yard for approximately 300 years is now replaced with a 24-foot pirate ship. Resident Helene Labrecque said her family has lived on Spring Street for more than half a century. She said four generations of family have lived in the home together, passing down the same memories of playing on the giant old tree.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Experts, drivers point out gap in gas prices across Rhode Island

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Gas prices are continuing to drop across Southern New England, but in some communities, the prices are cheaper than others. The gap is being noticed by both drivers and experts across the Ocean State. AAA says prices here in Rhode Island are matching the national...
JOHNSTON, RI
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Providence unveils driver's license restoration program

Through the program, care coordinators at OpenDoors and Amos House will work directly with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to guide people through the process and provide resources, including financial aid for fines or license reinstatement fees. Legal assistance will also be provided in some circumstances.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Flood cleanup begins for some homes, companies in Rhode Island

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday's torrential flooding across parts of Rhode Island could keep homeowners, businesses and restoration companies busy in the coming days and weeks. DAI Restore in Coventry says workers spent the Labor Day downpour emptying shelves and loading up trucks. Operations manager Maxx Gervasio said teams...
COVENTRY, RI
Heavy downpours cause several issues across Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Heavy downpours Monday and continued rain Tuesday caused several issues in the capital city. A building at 215 Peace St. in Providence collapsed. Someone who was inside at the time caught the frightening moments on camera. We're told everyone made it out of the building uninjured, but the developer tells NBC 10 they've got their work cut out for them.
PROVIDENCE, RI

