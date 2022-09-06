Read full article on original website
Giant pirate ship replaces historic tree in Woonsocket neighborhood
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A famous old tree that stood in a Woonsocket family’s front yard for approximately 300 years is now replaced with a 24-foot pirate ship. Resident Helene Labrecque said her family has lived on Spring Street for more than half a century. She said four generations of family have lived in the home together, passing down the same memories of playing on the giant old tree.
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
Experts, drivers point out gap in gas prices across Rhode Island
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Gas prices are continuing to drop across Southern New England, but in some communities, the prices are cheaper than others. The gap is being noticed by both drivers and experts across the Ocean State. AAA says prices here in Rhode Island are matching the national...
New Bedford receives $361,000 in railway grants to promote the seafood industry
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito joined local leaders in New Bedford on Thursday to announce $3 million in railway grants -- $300,000 of that money will be spent right in New Bedford. "What I love about this program is that it takes industrial rail and...
Workers repave section of Atwells Avenue damaged in rainstorm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Workers repaved a section of Atwells Avenue in Providence on Wednesday morning. Some of the pavement buckled and crumbled during Monday's heavy rain. The road has has reopened.
New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
The Story of the Westport Newlyweds Who Got Stuck at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: those who stress out and curse at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for closing and those who find the silver lining within the wait. On Saturday, Sept. 3, David and Rebecca Custadio tied the knot. They got married at St. Joseph's Church...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Providence unveils driver’s license restoration program
Through the program, care coordinators at OpenDoors and Amos House will work directly with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to guide people through the process and provide resources, including financial aid for fines or license reinstatement fees. Legal assistance will also be provided in some circumstances.
Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
Flood cleanup begins for some homes, companies in Rhode Island
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday's torrential flooding across parts of Rhode Island could keep homeowners, businesses and restoration companies busy in the coming days and weeks. DAI Restore in Coventry says workers spent the Labor Day downpour emptying shelves and loading up trucks. Operations manager Maxx Gervasio said teams...
I-95 Under Water? Rhode Islanders Urged to Avoid Unnecessary Travel as Flooding Closes Major Highways
Soaking rain has been unfolding Monday in much of southern New England, resulting in several flash flood warnings in Rhode Island, including Bristol, Kent and Providence counties. NECN and NBC10 Boston remain in a First Alert through Tuesday due to the impact on travel and the potential for localized flooding...
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
Maura Healey says she will pay attention to South Coast during New Bedford visit
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The frontrunner in the Massachusetts governor’s race made a stop in New Bedford, Thursday, two days after securing the Democratic nomination. Maura Healey, attorney general and potential soon-to-be-governor of Massachusetts, is big on tackling climate change and housing. “We are going to make...
Heavy downpours cause several issues across Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Heavy downpours Monday and continued rain Tuesday caused several issues in the capital city. A building at 215 Peace St. in Providence collapsed. Someone who was inside at the time caught the frightening moments on camera. We're told everyone made it out of the building uninjured, but the developer tells NBC 10 they've got their work cut out for them.
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
Town-Wide Yard Sale in Acushnet Features Close to 100 Homes This Year
Acushnet will be buzzing as two popular events unfold, both with the same goal of bringing the community together. While the Apple Peach Festival celebrates its 41st year, a town-wide yard sale will be attracting thrifty shoppers to the SouthCoast on September 10th and 11th. The Unofficial Tradition of Acushnet.
Cranston Park Theatre temporarily closes main theater due to rainstorm damage
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — After months of fixing up the space, Monday's storm caused heavy damage to Cranston's Historic Park Theatre and Event Center, forcing the theatre to postpone several upcoming shows. The Park Theatre hosted its first concert just this past weekend, but the main theater is now...
