No. 11 Penn State Women’s Soccer Prevails 2-1 Over Liberty
No. 11 Penn State women’s soccer (5-1-1) triumphed 2-1 over Liberty (4-1-2) 2-1 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions opened and closed the game with goals from Mieke Schiemann and Cori Dyke in the third and 77th minutes, respectively. Head coach Erica Dambach’s squad produced 14 shots on the night and put the fire out of the Flames.
Penn State Women’s Soccer Focusing On Recovery Ahead Of Big Ten Play
On Thursday night, Penn State women’s soccer earned its fifth win of the season with a 2-1 victory over a talented Liberty squad. It was the Nittany Lions’ final non-conference match and the end of a long stretch of games and travel. The team traveled to West Long...
Return To Palestra Highlights Penn State Hoops’ 2022-23 Big Ten Schedule
It’s time to gear up for Penn State men’s basketball, folks. The Nittany Lions released their official schedule for the 2022-23 Big Ten slate, which most notably features a return to The Palestra in Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Micah Shrewsberry’s crew will open up conference play...
Staff Predictions: Penn State vs. Ohio
Last week, Penn State football survived a battle of attrition with Big Ten foe Purdue when it opened up its season with a 35-31 road victory. The Nittany Lions’ week two opponent, the Ohio Bobcats, are coming off a 3-9 season where they finished third in the MAC East. A week after the hotly anticipated debut of five-star freshman quarterback Drew Allar and a plethora of other young players, the Penn State faithful will likely get to see more action from the lot.
Penn State Men’s Soccer Star Peter Mangione Earns Weekly Awards
Peter Mangione had one heck of a weekend. The Penn State men’s soccer captain was recognized for his play this weekend with two weekly awards. Mangione earned the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award and was named to the College Soccer News Men’s National Team of the Week.
Defensive End Ken Talley Transfers To Michigan State
Former Penn State defensive end signee Ken Talley announced his transfer to Big Ten rival Michigan State on social media Wednesday afternoon. “The next chapter of my life is here,” Talley wrote. “My new home. Let’s get paid.”. After enrolling on July 31, Talley entered the portal...
Regulate The Student Football Ticket Secondary Market: An Open Letter To Penn State Athletics
As every Penn State student knows, buying football tickets might be the most stressful part of your four years in Happy Valley. Setting alarms every five minutes starting at 6:30 a.m., anxiously waiting to see what place you’ll end up in the Ticketmaster queue, and finally seeing the “congratulations” message pop up on your screen can be an exhilarating experience. But, on the other hand, devastating for those who aren’t as lucky.
Lions Legacy Club Marks First Football-Specific NIL Collective At Penn State
In June, Penn State head football coach James Franklin said the Nittany Lions would need “more [money] than the numbers you’ve heard” to compete with other college football programs in the rapidly evolving name, image, and likeness (NIL) space. Now, less than three months later, several former...
Day: September 8, 2022
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Soccer Prevails 2-1 Over Liberty. Mieke Schiemann and Cori Dyke each found the back of the net to clinch the team's final non-conference win. Return To Palestra Highlights Penn State Hoops’ 2022-23 Big Ten Schedule. By Ryan Parsons. 9/8/22 12:52 pm. Penn State...
Sean Clifford Named Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player Of The Week
Sean Clifford is racking up the accolades, folks. After leading Penn State’s game-winning drive against Purdue, the sixth-year quarterback has been named the week one Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player of the Week. This is the second time Clifford has received the recognition in his career, as he got the same nod back in 2019, which also came after a victory over Purdue.
Penn State Athletics Updates Clear Bag Policy
Penn State Athletics has updated its clear bag policy for all athletic venues during the 2022-23 season, which allows fans to bring larger bags to games, the department announced last week. “In an effort to make the clear bag policy more fan friendly, and to align with policies in place...
Penn State Athletics Announces Improvements To Beaver Stadium
Beaver Stadium has been improved ahead of Saturday’s home opener, including new concessions and an expanded entrance at Gate C. Additionally, the department also updated its clear bag policy. Beaver Stadium’s Gate C entrance on its north side was expanded to ease the entry process for fans and improve...
CATA To Once Again Provide Penn State Football Gameday Shuttles
Beginning this weekend, CATA will resume two shuttles for Penn State football home games, according to a release. One route will serve downtown State College (Downtown Shuttle), and the other will serve Hills Plaza and other South Atherton Street locations (South Atherton Shuttle). The Downtown Shuttle will run along all...
Staff Picks: Songs We’d Like To Hear At Beaver Stadium
We’re officially one day away from being back in Beaver Stadium for the first home game of the 2022 football season. That means one more day until we get to experience chicken baskets, the S-Zone, and that sweet Beaver Stadium soundtrack. Of course, we all know we’ll be hearing...
‘Seats For Servicemembers’ Applications To Open September 13
Penn State football’s 11th annual Seats for Servicemembers application will open at noon on Tuesday, September 13. Veterans, service members, and military family members can apply for complimentary tickets to the Maryland game on Saturday, November 12. The event falls during Penn State’s military appreciation week. Tickets will...
[Photo Story] State College Community Comes Together During Annual LION Bash
On Thursday evening, State College’s annual LION (Living In One Neighborhood) Bash took place on South Allen Street. The block party allows short-term and long-term residents to see what resources are available in their community, all while having fun, of course. This year’s event featured engagement stations, free flowers,...
Former Penn State Student Accused Of Raping Woman In Dorm Room
Police on Tuesday charged a New Jersey man for the alleged rape of a fellow Penn State student in April inside her University Park residence hall room. Jacob S. Tillman, 20, admitted to a Penn State University Police detective that he raped the woman but that he had been too intoxicated to remember it, according to a criminal complaint.
State College ‘LION Bash’ Block Party Scheduled For September 8
State College’s annual LION (Living In One Neighborhood) Bash block party is set to return from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. The event will take place on the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of South Allen Street. Engagement stations will be set up along South...
