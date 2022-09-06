ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

No. 11 Penn State Women’s Soccer Prevails 2-1 Over Liberty

No. 11 Penn State women’s soccer (5-1-1) triumphed 2-1 over Liberty (4-1-2) 2-1 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions opened and closed the game with goals from Mieke Schiemann and Cori Dyke in the third and 77th minutes, respectively. Head coach Erica Dambach’s squad produced 14 shots on the night and put the fire out of the Flames.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Predictions: Penn State vs. Ohio

Last week, Penn State football survived a battle of attrition with Big Ten foe Purdue when it opened up its season with a 35-31 road victory. The Nittany Lions’ week two opponent, the Ohio Bobcats, are coming off a 3-9 season where they finished third in the MAC East. A week after the hotly anticipated debut of five-star freshman quarterback Drew Allar and a plethora of other young players, the Penn State faithful will likely get to see more action from the lot.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Defensive End Ken Talley Transfers To Michigan State

Former Penn State defensive end signee Ken Talley announced his transfer to Big Ten rival Michigan State on social media Wednesday afternoon. “The next chapter of my life is here,” Talley wrote. “My new home. Let’s get paid.”. After enrolling on July 31, Talley entered the portal...
EAST LANSING, MI
Onward State

Regulate The Student Football Ticket Secondary Market: An Open Letter To Penn State Athletics

As every Penn State student knows, buying football tickets might be the most stressful part of your four years in Happy Valley. Setting alarms every five minutes starting at 6:30 a.m., anxiously waiting to see what place you’ll end up in the Ticketmaster queue, and finally seeing the “congratulations” message pop up on your screen can be an exhilarating experience. But, on the other hand, devastating for those who aren’t as lucky.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Day: September 8, 2022

No. 11 Penn State Women’s Soccer Prevails 2-1 Over Liberty. Mieke Schiemann and Cori Dyke each found the back of the net to clinch the team's final non-conference win. Return To Palestra Highlights Penn State Hoops’ 2022-23 Big Ten Schedule. By Ryan Parsons. 9/8/22 12:52 pm. Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Sean Clifford Named Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player Of The Week

Sean Clifford is racking up the accolades, folks. After leading Penn State’s game-winning drive against Purdue, the sixth-year quarterback has been named the week one Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player of the Week. This is the second time Clifford has received the recognition in his career, as he got the same nod back in 2019, which also came after a victory over Purdue.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Athletics Updates Clear Bag Policy

Penn State Athletics has updated its clear bag policy for all athletic venues during the 2022-23 season, which allows fans to bring larger bags to games, the department announced last week. “In an effort to make the clear bag policy more fan friendly, and to align with policies in place...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Athletics Announces Improvements To Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium has been improved ahead of Saturday’s home opener, including new concessions and an expanded entrance at Gate C. Additionally, the department also updated its clear bag policy. Beaver Stadium’s Gate C entrance on its north side was expanded to ease the entry process for fans and improve...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

CATA To Once Again Provide Penn State Football Gameday Shuttles

Beginning this weekend, CATA will resume two shuttles for Penn State football home games, according to a release. One route will serve downtown State College (Downtown Shuttle), and the other will serve Hills Plaza and other South Atherton Street locations (South Atherton Shuttle). The Downtown Shuttle will run along all...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Picks: Songs We’d Like To Hear At Beaver Stadium

We’re officially one day away from being back in Beaver Stadium for the first home game of the 2022 football season. That means one more day until we get to experience chicken baskets, the S-Zone, and that sweet Beaver Stadium soundtrack. Of course, we all know we’ll be hearing...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

‘Seats For Servicemembers’ Applications To Open September 13

Penn State football’s 11th annual Seats for Servicemembers application will open at noon on Tuesday, September 13. Veterans, service members, and military family members can apply for complimentary tickets to the Maryland game on Saturday, November 12. The event falls during Penn State’s military appreciation week. Tickets will...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] State College Community Comes Together During Annual LION Bash

On Thursday evening, State College’s annual LION (Living In One Neighborhood) Bash took place on South Allen Street. The block party allows short-term and long-term residents to see what resources are available in their community, all while having fun, of course. This year’s event featured engagement stations, free flowers,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Former Penn State Student Accused Of Raping Woman In Dorm Room

Police on Tuesday charged a New Jersey man for the alleged rape of a fellow Penn State student in April inside her University Park residence hall room. Jacob S. Tillman, 20, admitted to a Penn State University Police detective that he raped the woman but that he had been too intoxicated to remember it, according to a criminal complaint.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

