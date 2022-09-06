As every Penn State student knows, buying football tickets might be the most stressful part of your four years in Happy Valley. Setting alarms every five minutes starting at 6:30 a.m., anxiously waiting to see what place you’ll end up in the Ticketmaster queue, and finally seeing the “congratulations” message pop up on your screen can be an exhilarating experience. But, on the other hand, devastating for those who aren’t as lucky.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO