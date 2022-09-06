Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Current Georgia football players make their thoughts known on state of the offense: ‘I love it’
Georgia coach Kirby Smart made a very clear statement when speaking after Saturday’s win over Oregon. He wants his offense to be one that players love to play in. Specifically, prospective recruits. “We think we’ve got good skill players,” Smart said. “It’s scoring points is the name of the...
dawgnation.com
Adonai Mitchell laughs off George Pickens comparison after viral block in Georgia football win
When Adonai Mitchell was asked about his touchdown catch in the opening win over Oregon, he more or less shrugged it off. A simple fade route was called, and Mitchell and Bennett have run the play so many times in practice you would think Nathen Fielder was involved. What got...
247Sports
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
dawgnation.com
CBS 46 meteorologist shares weather concerns for UGA game
Georgia fans have been waiting for months for their chance to return to Sanford Stadium to see their beloved Dawgs play, and the dominant win vs. Oregon in the season opener in Atlanta only served to heighten the anticipation for the opportunity to be, as the saying goes, back “Between the Hedges.”
Why Vince Dooley believes Kirby Smart will be Georgia's all-time greatest head coach
Legendary former UGA Head Coach Vince Dooley joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about what Kirby has built at UGA and why he could be an all-time great among coaches in College Football.
dawgnation.com
5 takeaways from Kirby Smart: Georgia football key players and areas to monitor
ATHENS — Georgia football is in no danger of losing to Sanford on Saturday, and probably not until November, for that matter. But Kirby Smart is all about his players performing to a standard, to the extent changes are expected on the depth chart for the 4 p.m. game on Saturday.
dawgnation.com
Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead the ‘Dawgs in receiving yards this season?
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. Well, that was a rousing start to the new season. A few long-time Georgia football fans reached out and said they couldn’t remember the last time the ‘Dawgs started a season with four touchdowns off their first four possessions.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury update: Kirby Smart roster management in full effect for Samford
ATHENS — Kirby Smart declared starting safety Christopher Smith “perfectly fine” after a scary hit that put the team captain on the ground last Saturday. Smith is as important as any player on the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a safe bet many fans will be looking...
dawgnation.com
Georgia a monstrous favorite over Samford; will Kirby Smart keep attacking through the air?
ATHENS — Count the oddsmakers among those bought into the Georgia football offense. Coach Kirby Smart’s No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are a 52-point favorite over the FCS Samford Bulldogs in the teams’ 4 p.m. meeting on Saturday in Athens. The line could be viewed as one reflection of...
Georgia Hosts Trio of Highly Touted 2024 QBs at Season Opener
Georgia hosted a few 2024 QB targets in Atlanta this weekend, here is everything you need to know about them.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football now ranked No. 2 in AP Poll Top 25 Week 2 rankings
The Georgia football team delivered one of the most dominating wins of the first week of the college football season with a 49-3 drubbing of Oregon. And the victory was recognized in this week’s AP Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia now sits at No. 2 and picked up 17...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart slams Georgia football practice effort, updates status of injured defensive backs
Georgia had a great performance on Saturday. The Bulldogs followed it up with a strong effort on Monday, one Kirby Smart called Georgia’s best practice of the season. But the Bulldogs did not sustain that effort through Tuesday’s practice. And Smart made his displeasure clear when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
247Sports
Ducks drop out of top-25 in AP Poll following loss to Georgia
The Ducks stormed into Atlanta as the No. 11 team in the country and came out of it unranked. The 46-point margin of victory for Georgia on Saturday showcased where the Bulldogs are and where Oregon is not. Oregon is now No. 26 in the country, receiving 131 votes. Here...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football practice observations: Kirby Smart continues pushing Malaki Starks after strong debut
ATHENS — Malaki Starks wasted little time in making an impact for Georgia on Saturday, as he snarred an interception in his first career game. The freshman safety also led the team in tackles and defensive snaps played. But if you thought the coaches were going to ease up...
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks basketball commit, will play football this year for West Linn
The 4-star senior basketball recruit played varsity football as a freshman and was arguably Oregon's top athlete in his class
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
247Sports
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
dawgnation.com
H.S. Football preview: Jefferson vs. Oconee
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will be the TV announcers for the game:. Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ Class 3A No. 7 Oconee County as it hosts Class 5A No. 8 Jefferson in Watkinsville. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
