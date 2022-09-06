ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
dawgnation.com

CBS 46 meteorologist shares weather concerns for UGA game

Georgia fans have been waiting for months for their chance to return to Sanford Stadium to see their beloved Dawgs play, and the dominant win vs. Oregon in the season opener in Atlanta only served to heighten the anticipation for the opportunity to be, as the saying goes, back “Between the Hedges.”
Person
Kirby Smart
247Sports

Ducks drop out of top-25 in AP Poll following loss to Georgia

The Ducks stormed into Atlanta as the No. 11 team in the country and came out of it unranked. The 46-point margin of victory for Georgia on Saturday showcased where the Bulldogs are and where Oregon is not. Oregon is now No. 26 in the country, receiving 131 votes. Here...
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
dawgnation.com

H.S. Football preview: Jefferson vs. Oconee

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will be the TV announcers for the game:. Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ Class 3A No. 7 Oconee County as it hosts Class 5A No. 8 Jefferson in Watkinsville. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
