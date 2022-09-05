Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Football: TV coverage, commentators, where to watch Week 2 matchup
The Cincinnati Bearcats are back at Nippert Stadium for the home opener on Saturday afternoon against Kennesaw State. Although it won’t be nationally broadcasted, the game is expected to be available for streaming on ESPN+ and FuboTV. Following the season-opening loss at Arkansas, the Bearcats should be able to...
Bearcats Football: Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State predictions, odds in Week 2
The Bearcats are hoping to bounce back from a season-opening loss against Arkansas and the oddsmakers are certainly expecting a blowout as Kennesaw State comes to town. Cincinnati is currently favored by 28 points prior to kick off against the FCS opponent. Despite falling to the Razorbacks, Luke Fickell’s team...
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Ickey Woods teaches LPGA players the 'Ickey Shuffle'
CINCINNATI — The LPGA is back in Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years. Fans got to watch the Pro-Am day at the Kenwood Country Club Wednesday, but Thursday is the big day as the tournament officially tees off. Seven of the top 10 players are set to...
Report: 2023 Three-Star Guard Visiting Cincinnati
The Ohio-product is narrowing down his options as he gets ready to visit Clifton.
WLWT 5
'They're ready': Big 12 commissioner visits University of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — There was nothing quiet or subdued about the arrival of Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark at the University of Cincinnati Wednesday. The Bearcat band beat the drum for him as he received a combination of a confetti and a red carpet welcome. He has been making the...
Fox 19
Professional golf makes monumental return to Cincinnati this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Professional golf will be played in Greater Cincinnati this weekend for the first time in nearly 25 years. The LPGA will hold a tournament the Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club with a purse of $1.75 million on the line. The pros tee off Thursday. Two-time...
NBC Sports
2022 Kroger Queen City Championship: How to watch, who’s playing in LPGA’s return to Cincinnati
The LPGA returns to the Cincinnati area for the first time in more than 30 years with this week’s inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship. Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, who captured her third LPGA title last week at the Dana Open, will be among the headliners at Kenwood Country Club’s Kendale Course, where 144 players will compete for the $1,750,000 prize pool. Last week in Sylvania, Ohio, the 28-year-old Lopez rallied from four strokes down on the final day to secure a one-shot victory over Megan Khang. Lopez, who hails from Mexico City and played college golf at Arkansas, closed with three straight birdies to post an 8-under 63 in the final round and finish at 18-under 266.
WLWT 5
Jack Harlow gets Jeff Ruby's for dinner during Cincinnati tour stop
CINCINNATI — Jack Harlow was loving all things Cincinnati during his guest appearance on College GameDay and his tour stop in the Queen City. The Louisville-born rapper was a guest pick for Saturday's College GameDay and since he grew up closer to the Queen City than Arkansas, you could've guessed which team he'd pick.
Fairfield, September 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Sycamore soccer team will have a game with Fairfield High School on September 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
WLWT 5
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Cincinnati featuring Carly Pearce
Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Cincinnati. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the Heritage Bank Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday, March 23, 2023. Tickets...
cincinnatirefined.com
Kroger's On the Rhine Eatery: A cool place to hang out and eat all the things
What do you get when you take a food hall, mix in a sleek bar and outdoor patio, then add an urban event space? Kroger's On the Rhine Eatery is all of that and more -- plus free parking. When Kroger's On the Rhine Eatery (OTRE) opened in September 2019,...
WATCH: Fritz and Fiona play in the Hippo Cove
The siblings first met on August 24 in the outdoor habitat. Supervised by Bibi, the two almost got close enough for a nose boop!
moversmakers.org
Faths get Springer $400K shy of goal
Cincinnati philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath have pledged $3 million to Springer School and Center in Hyde Park, hoping to leverage a final $400,000 in giving to help the school hit its $15 million capital fundraising goal. “It’s brutal to be in a class and you can’t do the work,...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Tough decisions about truly difficult stories
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. There are times, working in the news industry, when we learn about – and then have to cover – truly difficult stories. Last week was one of those times.
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Sept. 9-11)
This weekend promises a Hocus Pocus reunion, Covington Oktoberfest, a vintage motorcycle rally and more.
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
Skyline Chili Menu Items Ranked Worst To Best
Often touted as the best regional fast food chain, or at the very least, the best-known regional food item in Ohio, Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati-area chain of restaurants known for its unique take on chili. For most people, the thin, saucy, bean-free chili is something they either love or hate. An untold truth of Skyline Chili is that the chain may not have invented its style of chili. That claim to fame belongs to Empress Chili, a lesser-known restaurant chain that still has a few locations in the area (via Washington Post). While Skyline wasn't the first, the chain has perfected its recipe to become the most popular in a slew of local chili restaurant brands.
Fox 19
Controversy surrounds civilian group of predator catchers after latest confrontation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Indiana residents self-appointed as sexual-predator catchers recently lured a Cincinnati man into a civilian sting operation, according to the group’s founder. Chris Abercrombie runs the Exposing Predators of Indiana’s Children Facebook group. He says on Sept. 3, the 40-year-old Cincinnati man drove more...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12
If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
