Often touted as the best regional fast food chain, or at the very least, the best-known regional food item in Ohio, Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati-area chain of restaurants known for its unique take on chili. For most people, the thin, saucy, bean-free chili is something they either love or hate. An untold truth of Skyline Chili is that the chain may not have invented its style of chili. That claim to fame belongs to Empress Chili, a lesser-known restaurant chain that still has a few locations in the area (via Washington Post). While Skyline wasn't the first, the chain has perfected its recipe to become the most popular in a slew of local chili restaurant brands.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO