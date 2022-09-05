ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NBC Sports

2022 Kroger Queen City Championship: How to watch, who’s playing in LPGA’s return to Cincinnati

The LPGA returns to the Cincinnati area for the first time in more than 30 years with this week’s inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship. Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, who captured her third LPGA title last week at the Dana Open, will be among the headliners at Kenwood Country Club’s Kendale Course, where 144 players will compete for the $1,750,000 prize pool. Last week in Sylvania, Ohio, the 28-year-old Lopez rallied from four strokes down on the final day to secure a one-shot victory over Megan Khang. Lopez, who hails from Mexico City and played college golf at Arkansas, closed with three straight birdies to post an 8-under 63 in the final round and finish at 18-under 266.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Jack Harlow gets Jeff Ruby's for dinner during Cincinnati tour stop

CINCINNATI — Jack Harlow was loving all things Cincinnati during his guest appearance on College GameDay and his tour stop in the Queen City. The Louisville-born rapper was a guest pick for Saturday's College GameDay and since he grew up closer to the Queen City than Arkansas, you could've guessed which team he'd pick.
CINCINNATI, OH
High School Soccer PRO

Fairfield, September 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sycamore soccer team will have a game with Fairfield High School on September 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
FAIRFIELD, OH
moversmakers.org

Faths get Springer $400K shy of goal

Cincinnati philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath have pledged $3 million to Springer School and Center in Hyde Park, hoping to leverage a final $400,000 in giving to help the school hit its $15 million capital fundraising goal. “It’s brutal to be in a class and you can’t do the work,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Tough decisions about truly difficult stories

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. There are times, working in the news industry, when we learn about – and then have to cover – truly difficult stories. Last week was one of those times.
Mashed

Skyline Chili Menu Items Ranked Worst To Best

Often touted as the best regional fast food chain, or at the very least, the best-known regional food item in Ohio, Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati-area chain of restaurants known for its unique take on chili. For most people, the thin, saucy, bean-free chili is something they either love or hate. An untold truth of Skyline Chili is that the chain may not have invented its style of chili. That claim to fame belongs to Empress Chili, a lesser-known restaurant chain that still has a few locations in the area (via Washington Post). While Skyline wasn't the first, the chain has perfected its recipe to become the most popular in a slew of local chili restaurant brands.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12

If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
99.1 WFMK

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH

