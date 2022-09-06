Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Yardbarker
Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings
The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
Report: Ndamukong Suh's camp has reached out to Vikings
Just days before the start of the 2022 NFL season, Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned.
Yardbarker
Bears GM explains why he did not trade top pass rusher Robert Quinn
One season removed from setting the Bears' franchise record for sacks in a season (18.5), Robert Quinn presumably had high trade value. But as first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus begin the start of what is expected to be an arduous rebuild, they decided to hold onto the NFL’s second-leading sacker from 2021. They elected to have him anchor a young defensive line instead of flipping him for salary cap relief and draft capital.
2 former Green Bay Packers excited for first game against them
The Minnesota Vikings have made a habit of bringing in former Green Bay Packers and this team is no different. The Minnesota Vikings have had some high-profile signings in the past. While Brett Favre is obviously the biggest of them all, the Vikings have also signed Greg Jennings and Ryan Longwell who both played major roles on the Vikings during their time with the franchise.
Yardbarker
Kemba Walker hasn't signed buyout agreement, could remain under contract with Pistons?
Kemba Walker may be pulling something that we are not too used to seeing. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic said this week in a mailbag article that the ex-All-Star guard Walker could voluntarily remain under contract with the Detroit Pistons, despite not fitting into the team’s future plans. Edwards reports that the plan has been for Detroit to buy out Walker’s contract and let him become a free agent, adding that the two sides have informally agreed to a number that is a few million below what Walker is owed.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Yardbarker
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Week 1 game vs Russell Wilson's Broncos: ‘I have as much information as you can have’
In a fantastic piece of NFL schedule theater, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome back team legend Russell Wilson in Week 1 of the season and head coach Pete Carroll couldn’t be any more excited about the prospect. One of the biggest stories of the 2022 NFL offseason was the...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers takes a funny shot at the rest of the NFC North
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making sure the rest of the NFC North remembers who is the boss ahead of the new season. The Packers are in the hunt for a fourth consecutive division title in 2022, but there is some optimism among other teams that they might be able to break that streak, particularly with Green Bay losing Davante Adams during the offseason. The Minnesota Vikings are the team most prominently named as a serious contender to dethrone the Packers.
Yardbarker
Has Lamar Jackson told Ravens he's playing out his rookie contract?
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson raised eyebrows throughout the NFL community when he strongly suggested on Wednesday that he will not continue contract negotiations into the opening weekend of the upcoming season and his team's Week 1 game at the New York Jets on Sunday. "We’re still talking," Jackson...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson was trolling by liking tweet about him going to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally. Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.
Packers Might Have to Turn to Plan C at Receiver
Allen Lazard was supposed to be the Green Bay Packers' new No. 1 receiver. What if he can't play on Sunday at the Vikings?
Davante Adams says trade request was about more than money
After years of Davante Adams–Derek Carr reunion rumors, the Raiders made that happen this year by completing a tag-and-trade transaction with the Packers. Rejoining his ex-Fresno State teammate, Adams will begin play on his five-year, $140M contract this week. The ninth-year wide receiver had already confirmed the Packers offered...
Za'Darius Smith says he signed with Vikings to get payback on Packers
Talk about holding a grudge. Former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith admitted this week that he didn't sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings because of money or someone on the team he wanted to play with. A main reason he signed with them is that they are a close rival to the Packers -- and Smith wants to face them twice a year to exact revenge.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Should Accept His Fortune At This Point
Time is ticking away on the Baltimore Ravens and their contract offer to Lamar Jackson. The 2022 offseason has been a battle between the two during contract negotiations. However, neither side is getting an offer they want. Jackson is looking for fully-guaranteed money, much like Deshaun Watson got in Cleveland.
FOX Sports
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
Insider: 'There's a measure of pessimism around the Lamar Jackson contract-extension negotiations'
In an offseason full of mega-contract extensions being dished out to high-profile quarterbacks, the latest came at the start of September with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. After being traded over from the Seattle Seahawks in March, Wilson and the Broncos inked a five-year, $245 million contract extension on Sept. 1.
