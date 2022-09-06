Kemba Walker may be pulling something that we are not too used to seeing. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic said this week in a mailbag article that the ex-All-Star guard Walker could voluntarily remain under contract with the Detroit Pistons, despite not fitting into the team’s future plans. Edwards reports that the plan has been for Detroit to buy out Walker’s contract and let him become a free agent, adding that the two sides have informally agreed to a number that is a few million below what Walker is owed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO