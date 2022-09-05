Read full article on original website
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another town nearby in Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched across the expansive province for two suspects. The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said. Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP in Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn’t provide a motive. “It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said, adding there were 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found.
Canada knife attacker found shot dead after stabbing spree that killed 10 as manhunt continues for ‘wounded’ brother
THE body of a suspected knifeman believed to be behind a vicious stabbing spree that left ten people dead has been found in Canada. Damien Sanderson's body was discovered in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan late on Monday, police announced. The hunt continues for Damien's brother Myles, who is also...
2nd suspect in Canadian mass stabbing that left 10 people dead had died in police custody: report
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said 10 people have been killed and 15 have been injured in a mass stabbing at the James Smith Cree Nation.
Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Dies of Apparently Self-Inflicted Wounds -Report
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier...
